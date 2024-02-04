« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs  (Read 80563 times)

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Jm55 on February  1, 2024, 10:47:20 am
I mean, he's a Premier League footballer so he's already in the top 0.1% of people in his industry.

I find Maddison annoying, he strikes me as someone who absolutely loves Soccer AM, but to suggest he's acheived little when he's a capped international playing for Spurs is unbelievably harsh.

But 'achieved nothing' and 'Spurs' are synonyms..
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Was watching a video of our pre season game against Melbourne in Aus a few years back, where they did a great version of Youll Never Walk Alone.

Postecoglu was the manager of Victory at that point! Was very confused seeing him pop up!
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Spurs scrapping senior citizen prices, apparently Arsenal have already done this?

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/spurs-and-arsenal-ticket-price-hikes-fan-groups-hit-back/
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/dejan-kulusevski-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-soccer

Quote
Thats why that Chelsea game back in November was so special.

Maybe its weird to talk about a game that we lost, especially when we just beat Villa away, but that Chelsea game said so much about what we are trying to do. When it was half-time and 11, Ange was very calm. Romero had been sent off, but he didnt tell us to sit back and defend. He just said, We know who we are.

Then Destiny got a red card, and things got very difficult. I know that a lot of people thought we were crazy for playing such a high line with nine men.

We were naive. We were Spursy.

But you know what I remember from that game?

I remember the moments near the end when we almost made it 22. I remember Vicario saving shots with an energy that was bigger than the entire stadium. I remember that we kept attacking, and not because Ange had told us to, because when Destiny got sent off he had no way of talking to all of us. No, we kept attacking because we felt it was the right thing to do.

 
Ange was proud of that. We never stopped being us.

But my favourite moment was after the game. When we had lost 41, and we went over to the fans. You didnt boo us. You didnt whistle us. 

You applauded us.

You understood what it meant.

Yes, we had lost a game.

But we won in life.

Looks like the Kane curse was legit, Spurs picked up the winning in life trophy pretty quickly after he left.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Winning without winning. Moyes is tendering a 70 million bid as we speak.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
 :shite: 
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
People saying "they lost Kane" should be told that they've spent £500m net since 2019 (we, by comparison, have spent £220m net over the same period).

Despite having a billion pound stadium to pay off, they've backed managers for years, spent the Kane money and then some, and they're still absolutely bang average.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: decosabute on March 17, 2024, 08:46:39 am
People saying "they lost Kane" should be told that they've spent £500m net since 2019 (we, by comparison, have spent £220m net over the same period).

Despite having a billion pound stadium to pay off, they've backed managers for years, spent the Kane money and then some, and they're still absolutely bang average.

Not just that.

Garath Bale money bought this dross 11 years ago.

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 17, 2024, 09:06:38 am
Not just that.

Garath Bale money bought this dross 11 years ago.


Id take the piss more but did we do any better with the Suarez windfall?

Ultimately Eriksen was fantastic for them, but what a dire hit rate that was. Paulinho threatened to be good then produced one of the laziest displays Ive ever seen from a midfielder in our 5-0 win at their place. He just was so poor and spent most of his career in China.

Soldado was terrible and barely scored a goal in open play for them. Chadli was pretty cheap and actually wasnt that bad as an impact sub for them. Capoue was at Watford within 2 seasons, the centre half I want to say is called Chirichescu but not entirely sure. He was shit anyway.

Pamela was one of those bizarre players that Spurs fans always thought was going to come on and do something special, but virtually never did. He was shit.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Just to make it worse, theyll need to hope we beat bayern in CL, to get 5 CL places for England.

Its just football mate
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2024, 10:52:11 am
Id take the piss more but did we do any better with the Suarez windfall?

Ultimately Eriksen was fantastic for them, but what a dire hit rate that was. Paulinho threatened to be good then produced one of the laziest displays Ive ever seen from a midfielder in our 5-0 win at their place. He just was so poor and spent most of his career in China.

Soldado was terrible and barely scored a goal in open play for them. Chadli was pretty cheap and actually wasnt that bad as an impact sub for them. Capoue was at Watford within 2 seasons, the centre half I want to say is called Chirichescu but not entirely sure. He was shit anyway.

Pamela was one of those bizarre players that Spurs fans always thought was going to come on and do something special, but virtually never did. He was shit.

I think most people knew we spent the Suarez money poorly even at the time! Markovic and Moreno aside there wasn't too much to get excited about, although both obviously flopped. Balotelli and Lambert don't need speaking about, and Lallana and Lovren were good to decent.

The difference with that Spurs bunch is that a lot of them were really, really highly rated, so on paper it looked like they'd done a good job. Soldado guaranteed goals, Lamela was being spoken about as the next Ronaldo, Capoue was a FM legend and Paulinho was already being capped by Brazil.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2024, 10:52:11 am
Id take the piss more but did we do any better with the Suarez windfall?

Ultimately Eriksen was fantastic for them, but what a dire hit rate that was. Paulinho threatened to be good then produced one of the laziest displays Ive ever seen from a midfielder in our 5-0 win at their place. He just was so poor and spent most of his career in China.

Soldado was terrible and barely scored a goal in open play for them. Chadli was pretty cheap and actually wasnt that bad as an impact sub for them. Capoue was at Watford within 2 seasons, the centre half I want to say is called Chirichescu but not entirely sure. He was shit anyway.

Pamela was one of those bizarre players that Spurs fans always thought was going to come on and do something special, but virtually never did. He was shit.

Pamela was there a long time and though I never really kept abreast of how he was doing there, I think Tottenham fans quite liked him?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Hazell on March 17, 2024, 12:52:25 pm
Pamela was there a long time and though I never really kept abreast of how he was doing there, I think Tottenham fans quite liked him?
They did seem to like him, he was a bit of a cult hero there, but as much for his promise and shithousing than anything he actually did. His over-hyped rabona in the North London derby has earned him a lot of cache amongst their fans but ultimately they signed him as a creative, swashbuckling goalscoring winger from Roma and he managed in 26 goals and 26 assists in 216 games, a contribution pretty much one game in four. At Roma, he had 21 goals and 13 assists in 67 games, so better than a goal contribution every 2 games. He cost £35m which is similar to a £60m - £70m winger now, he simply did not produce enough to be thought of as highly. And it wasnt like he contributed hugely to their overall game, he simply wasnt at the level he was hoped to become.

Being a productive and promising winger for Roma and lighting up the Premier League isnt for everyone.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
It took me too long to figure out who Pamela was
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2024, 10:52:11 am
Id take the piss more but did we do any better with the Suarez windfall?

Ultimately Eriksen was fantastic for them, but what a dire hit rate that was. Paulinho threatened to be good then produced one of the laziest displays Ive ever seen from a midfielder in our 5-0 win at their place. He just was so poor and spent most of his career in China.

Soldado was terrible and barely scored a goal in open play for them. Chadli was pretty cheap and actually wasnt that bad as an impact sub for them. Capoue was at Watford within 2 seasons, the centre half I want to say is called Chirichescu but not entirely sure. He was shit anyway.

Pamela was one of those bizarre players that Spurs fans always thought was going to come on and do something special, but virtually never did. He was shit.

To be fair there's a bit of difference. Bale went for more and they spread it significantly more thin.

The idea at the time was it was great business to sell one player to buy in like 7 to remake a team, avoiding the fact that usually that one player was the best they had and the 7 players you get in for that money would be mostly midtable dross or worse

Everton used this method a tonne as well to justify their transfer business.

And with the Suarez money initially the options were good - we were going after Sanchez who was worse but the closest possible equivalent at the time. When he went to Arsenal instead we seemed to just stop trying and the options that got brought up were bad or incoherent.

But we can laugh because since that time we have had a similar situation - we sold Coutinho and bought in VVD and Fabinho, and leave other funds available for Alisson. We learnt that you don't move for shite quantity over quality, you sell a superstar you buy for like.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2024, 01:07:56 pm
They did seem to like him, he was a bit of a cult hero there, but as much for his promise and shithousing than anything he actually did. His over-hyped rabona in the North London derby has earned him a lot of cache amongst their fans but ultimately they signed him as a creative, swashbuckling goalscoring winger from Roma and he managed in 26 goals and 26 assists in 216 games, a contribution pretty much one game in four. At Roma, he had 21 goals and 13 assists in 67 games, so better than a goal contribution every 2 games. He cost £35m which is similar to a £60m - £70m winger now, he simply did not produce enough to be thought of as highly. And it wasnt like he contributed hugely to their overall game, he simply wasnt at the level he was hoped to become.

Being a productive and promising winger for Roma and lighting up the Premier League isnt for everyone.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Pamela is the one who dived against us in the last minute on a farce penalty to steal a draw if I recall.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
At least Pamela looked good in a swimming costume.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Spurs removing OAP/concession season tickets from next season and upping the price by 6%
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 20, 2024, 04:25:00 pm
Spurs removing OAP/concession season tickets from next season and upping the price by 6%

Someone has to pay for the Bar-B mate
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 20, 2024, 04:25:00 pm
Spurs removing OAP/concession season tickets from next season and upping the price by 6%

Well they are winning things now.   ???
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 20, 2024, 04:25:00 pm
Spurs removing OAP/concession season tickets from next season and upping the price by 6%
As I'm sure our friends across the park will find out, stadium debts have to be paid for.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
What in the wide world of fuck.  :lmao

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/20/first-photos-harry-kane-statue-storage

This seemed like the most appropriate thread.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
My God. That's ronaldo-esque
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: jacobs chains on March 20, 2024, 07:41:54 pm
What in the wide world of fuck.  :lmao

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/20/first-photos-harry-kane-statue-storage

This seemed like the most appropriate thread.

What a joke.

The spokesperson (for Kane) told the BBC: It is what he deserves."

No surprise at that comment.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Hazell on March 20, 2024, 09:02:05 pm
What a joke.

The spokesperson (for Kane) told the BBC: It is what he deserves."

No surprise at that comment.
"Obviously"
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Fuckin hell, I'd imagine if he'd actually won something they'd have done a proper statue not something produced by a local primary school, looks like something off Doctor Who. You'll notice he's holding a ball rather than a trophy.

Harry Kane: Chingford statue revealed before going on display

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-68625041


Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
I think if I was told it was a current England international then I'd have guessed at Kane.  Otherwise though I'd have just assumed it was a generic person as it's not a good likeness and looks a bit like an adult's head stuck on a teenager's body.  If they'd modelled it with his mouth hanging half open then it would have helped.

I guess it will weather in time - assuming it's ever taken out of storage - but it looks like it's made of chocolate.  There's a similar statue of Harry Maguire in storage in Sheffield...

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
between this and the Ronaldo statue - do the "sculptors" use an etch-a-sketch?

they look like piss-poor cartoons of ... I dunno ... something.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Looks like Connor Roy from Succession in the last picture.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 21, 2024, 06:11:55 pm
Looks like Connor Roy from Succession in the last picture.

I was going for Josh Homme from Queens of The Stone Age.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
"Richarlison opens up about his battle with depression after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebD7vwMCylQ

Very brave interview by Richarlison.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm
"Richarlison opens up about his battle with depression after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebD7vwMCylQ

Very brave interview by Richarlison.

Yeah Brave & he will feel so much better sending it out into the world, helping countless others along the way.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm
"Richarlison opens up about his battle with depression after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebD7vwMCylQ

Very brave interview by Richarlison.
I've been finding it very difficult to dislike him once I found out what type of person he is off the field.
Great stuff by him and hope all the bad times are behind him!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:11:43 am
I've been finding it very difficult to dislike him once I found out what type of person he is off the field.
Great stuff by him and hope all the bad times are behind him!

I started to not mind Richarlison after learning of his left-leaning political stance among all the Bolsonaro stuff. Still acts like a bellend on the field but when you put the football tribalism to one side, you get the feeling he's a good guy.
