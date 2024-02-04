Id take the piss more but did we do any better with the Suarez windfall?



Ultimately Eriksen was fantastic for them, but what a dire hit rate that was. Paulinho threatened to be good then produced one of the laziest displays Ive ever seen from a midfielder in our 5-0 win at their place. He just was so poor and spent most of his career in China.



Soldado was terrible and barely scored a goal in open play for them. Chadli was pretty cheap and actually wasnt that bad as an impact sub for them. Capoue was at Watford within 2 seasons, the centre half I want to say is called Chirichescu but not entirely sure. He was shit anyway.



Pamela was one of those bizarre players that Spurs fans always thought was going to come on and do something special, but virtually never did. He was shit.



To be fair there's a bit of difference. Bale went for more and they spread it significantly more thin.The idea at the time was it was great business to sell one player to buy in like 7 to remake a team, avoiding the fact that usually that one player was the best they had and the 7 players you get in for that money would be mostly midtable dross or worseEverton used this method a tonne as well to justify their transfer business.And with the Suarez money initially the options were good - we were going after Sanchez who was worse but the closest possible equivalent at the time. When he went to Arsenal instead we seemed to just stop trying and the options that got brought up were bad or incoherent.But we can laugh because since that time we have had a similar situation - we sold Coutinho and bought in VVD and Fabinho, and leave other funds available for Alisson. We learnt that you don't move for shite quantity over quality, you sell a superstar you buy for like.