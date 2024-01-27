« previous next »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 27, 2024, 02:10:03 am
They can concentrate on finishing above Liverpool now. Neville called it, if they get knocked out of all the cups, its a sign of how good they are.

Ha, yep. They are out and were outclassed in the last trophy they can win and that makes them really dangerous .
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao

I dont know why youre laughing!

This could be just the thing that galvanises them to the title
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Will they also turn the lights off in the cheese room?
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao

Weirdos.
Quote from: Slippers on January 29, 2024, 01:57:32 pm
Weirdos.

Really is utterly strange, is it not?
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao




I hadn't realised, but it seems like a light show is a regular thing at their stadium.

Below is an example. It has almost everything you could want from a pre-match light show: lights, a generic slightly-slowed-down breathy-woman tinkly-piano cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, segueing seamlessly into a slightly sped up, generic drum and bass cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, finishing off with a muted Trumpet solo cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w</a>


I think anyone will agree that the only thing that is really missing is the lack of action on the phone light front. Yeah, they're on, but could they not be doing a bit more on and off action? Perhaps blinking a a morse code cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony?
Quote from: RJH on January 29, 2024, 02:04:27 pm

I hadn't realised, but it seems like a light show is a regular thing at their stadium.

Below is an example. It has almost everything you could want from a pre-match light show: lights, a generic slightly-slowed-down breathy-woman tinkly-piano cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, segueing seamlessly into a slightly sped up, generic drum and bass cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, finishing off with a muted Trumpet solo cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w</a>


I think anyone will agree that the only thing that is really missing is the lack of action on the phone light front. Yeah, they're on, but could they not be doing a bit more on and off action? Perhaps blinking a a morse code cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony?
I think we're going to have to retire YNWA and install a few lights before we get left behind.
Quote from: RJH on January 29, 2024, 02:04:27 pm

I hadn't realised, but it seems like a light show is a regular thing at their stadium.

Below is an example. It has almost everything you could want from a pre-match light show: lights, a generic slightly-slowed-down breathy-woman tinkly-piano cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, segueing seamlessly into a slightly sped up, generic drum and bass cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, finishing off with a muted Trumpet solo cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w</a>


I think anyone will agree that the only thing that is really missing is the lack of action on the phone light front. Yeah, they're on, but could they not be doing a bit more on and off action? Perhaps blinking a a morse code cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony?


they may as well go full time with the NFL gams
 :puke2
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao



Sounds like a fucking Coldplay concert.
Quote
enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere
Isn't that what supporters are generally doing anyway? ???




Edit: There's some great comments in that thread though ;D
Why are these dickheads doing a darts celebration ?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 31, 2024, 11:04:27 pm
Why are these lovely multi-talented Spurs players doing a darts celebration ?

Maddison is a big fan of darts so he always celebrates like that. Maupay scored the first goal for Brentford and decided to do the darts celebration in front of the home fans which riled everyone up. Then when we took the lead a couple of the other players did it to take the piss back. Oh the drama of it all!

.....oh and you're such a bunch of old farts not enjoying a good old light show!!!  ;) ;D
Easy to say from a perch....but all a bit small time isn't it?

You've got Maupay giving it large early in a match, when he's scored like 5 goals in three years. And you've then got Spurs, who you'd think would be above that, giving it large back. And all because of this embarrassing darts celebration from a 27 year old who has achieved so little in his career, and the one trophy he did win he played very little part in. I know Saka did it earlier in the season as well. All a bit embarrassing and honestly might give a little indication into why those teams (Arsenal included) aren't achieving much. I just can't imagine Mo Salah or Bernardo Silva doing it.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 29, 2024, 01:31:41 pm
Will they also turn the lights off in the cheese room?

Not the cheese room!

Quote from: Redley on February  1, 2024, 10:38:31 am
Easy to say from a perch....but all a bit small time isn't it?

You've got Maupay giving it large early in a match, when he's scored like 5 goals in three years. And you've then got Spurs, who you'd think would be above that, giving it large back. And all because of this embarrassing darts celebration from a 27 year old who has achieved so little in his career, and the one trophy he did win he played very little part in. I know Saka did it earlier in the season as well. All a bit embarrassing and honestly might give a little indication into why those teams (Arsenal included) aren't achieving much. I just can't imagine Mo Salah or Bernardo Silva doing it.

I mean, he's a Premier League footballer so he's already in the top 0.1% of people in his industry.

I find Maddison annoying, he strikes me as someone who absolutely loves Soccer AM, but to suggest he's acheived little when he's a capped international playing for Spurs is unbelievably harsh.
Quote from: Jm55 on February  1, 2024, 10:47:20 am
I mean, he's a Premier League footballer so he's already in the top 0.1% of people in his industry.

I find Maddison annoying, he strikes me as someone who absolutely loves Soccer AM, but to suggest he's acheived little when he's a capped international playing for Spurs is unbelievably harsh.

Sorry let me rephrase 'from a 27 year old who has achieved so much in his career compared to most non-league, League 2, League 1, Championship, Segunda Division, Campeonato Brasileiro and many more players....but also maybe not enough to warrant parading himself as some megastar like he does when he's achieved less than the likes of Marc Albrighton and Danny Simpson, and similar to Callum McManaman and Ben Watson'.

Anyway. Small time :)
I like Maddison.  Maupay is a twat and if he'd mimicked one of our lad's celebrations after scoring against us, the amount of seething on here would power the country for the rest of the year.
Quote from: Redley on February  1, 2024, 10:54:28 am
Sorry let me rephrase 'from a 27 year old who has achieved so much in his career compared to most non-league, League 2, League 1, Championship, Segunda Division, Campeonato Brasileiro and many more players....but also maybe not enough to warrant parading himself as some megastar like he does when he's achieved less than the likes of Marc Albrighton and Danny Simpson, and similar to Callum McManaman and Ben Watson'.

Anyway. Small time :)

I think you're overthinking it mate, it's a cringey celebration from a cringey individual, I don't think he's parading himself as a megastar.

He just strikes me as such a typical Spurs player, quite good, quite dangerous but you just know he'd go missing when it comes to it in a massive match and they need a goal. Reminds me a bit of David Bentley.
Quote from: Jm55 on February  1, 2024, 10:59:57 am
I think you're overthinking it mate, it's a cringey celebration from a cringey individual, I don't think he's parading himself as a megastar.

He just strikes me as such a typical Spurs player, quite good, quite dangerous but you just know he'd go missing when it comes to it in a massive match and they need a goal. Reminds me a bit of David Bentley.
I heard Postecoglu's interview after the match and he seemed to be saying the same thing.  To paraphrase, they need to change that mentality and concentrate on playing football.

The initial media love in was a bit off-putting but I've certainly warmed to Postecoglu.  If, as seems likely, he leads a post-Kane Spurs into the CL next season then he's done a very good job whilst also playing entertaining, if a bit naïve/kamikaze, football.
Quote from: thaddeus on January 29, 2024, 02:09:02 pm
I think we're going to have to retire YNWA and install a few lights before we get left behind.

You know some belters who 'support' us on social media will take your point seriously?
Quote from: thaddeus on February  1, 2024, 11:04:55 am
I heard Postecoglu's interview after the match and he seemed to be saying the same thing.  To paraphrase, they need to change that mentality and concentrate on playing football.

The initial media love in was a bit off-putting but I've certainly warmed to Postecoglu.  If, as seems likely, he leads a post-Kane Spurs into the CL next season then he's done a very good job whilst also playing entertaining, if a bit naïve/kamikaze, football.

I like Postecoglu, ever since he was Aussie boss and was a breath of fresh air at Celtic.

He's spot on with his post-match comments regarding the dart throwing fiasco. Really petty and you could tell he was fed up with it, said as much during the interview. He's a sound guy.

(This doesn't mean I want him to become Liverpool boss).
Quote from: tubby on February  1, 2024, 10:54:53 am
I like Maddison.  Maupay is a twat and if he'd mimicked one of our lad's celebrations after scoring against us, the amount of seething on here would power the country for the rest of the year.

Thats football in general isnt it. Pretty fun when someone takes the piss out of another team. Not so funny when it happens to you. Maddison taking it so personally was pretty funny but he got to have the last laugh.

Hes probably harmless but he is a bit annoying. The Soccer AM comment made me chuckle.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  1, 2024, 11:09:47 am
Thats football in general isnt it. Pretty fun when someone takes the piss out of another team. Not so funny when it happens to you. Maddison taking it so personally was pretty funny but he got to have the last laugh.

Hes probably harmless but he is a bit annoying. The Soccer AM comment made me chuckle.

I'd put money on his mates calling him 'Madders'.
Quote from: Jm55 on February  1, 2024, 11:12:07 am
I'd put money on his mates calling him 'Madders'.

And him calling them melt.
Quote from: Jm55 on February  1, 2024, 11:12:07 am
I'd put money on his mates calling him 'Madders'.

Someone needs to ask Trent, he's really good mates with Maddison.
All a bit pathetic this celebration nonsense isn't it? Why the fuck they were so angry is beyond me

Their keeper seems like a bit of a nob based on the comments after the game. I've no love for Toney but if he has an addiction then it shouldn't be something to make a joke of
Quote from: Tommy_W on February  1, 2024, 08:22:21 am


.....oh and you're such a bunch of old farts not enjoying a good old light show!!!  ;) ;D

ha ha  ;D
Quote from: tubby on February  1, 2024, 10:54:53 am
I like Maddison.  Maupay is a twat and if he'd mimicked one of our lad's celebrations after scoring against us, the amount of seething on here would power the country for the rest of the year.

Indeed.

The hypocrisy of a football fan  ;D
It's a shit celebration anyway.
Quote from: Redley on February  1, 2024, 10:54:28 am
Sorry let me rephrase 'from a 27 year old who has achieved so much in his career compared to most non-league, League 2, League 1, Championship, Segunda Division, Campeonato Brasileiro and many more players....but also maybe not enough to warrant parading himself as some megastar like he does when he's achieved less than the likes of Marc Albrighton and Danny Simpson, and similar to Callum McManaman and Ben Watson'.

Anyway. Small time :)

I'm calling you El Redley from now on in honor of El Lobo.

Just the right level of snark and I tend to agree with your post.

This is the way.
Quote from: tubby on February  1, 2024, 10:54:53 am
I like Maddison.  Maupay is a twat and if he'd mimicked one of our lad's celebrations after scoring against us, the amount of seething on here would power the country for the rest of the year.

best part - Maupay miskicked that for a goal.
Kane losing the league with Bayern in Germany will be the most spurs thing ever.
Watching the highlights of the game against Brentford. I know its only two games in, but Werner still cant hit a cows arse?
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:58:11 am
Watching the highlights of the game against Brentford. I know its only two games in, but Werner still cant hit a cows arse?

2 assists though in that game. Think he's doing pretty well to be honest!
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:58:11 am
Watching the highlights of the game against Brentford. I know its only two games in, but Werner still cant hit a cows arse?

Hes playing well, from what Ive seen.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:58:11 am
Watching the highlights of the game against Brentford. I know its only two games in, but Werner still cant hit a cows arse?

He'll get a few assists as his shots are so shite they'll accidentally turn into unintended assists
Ange had a whinge about the refs. How the turn tables mate
Drew with one of the worst teams in the league and the top BBC story is about how the future is really bright, as their top four spot is taken by a team that won 5-0.
