Easy to say from a perch....but all a bit small time isn't it?



You've got Maupay giving it large early in a match, when he's scored like 5 goals in three years. And you've then got Spurs, who you'd think would be above that, giving it large back. And all because of this embarrassing darts celebration from a 27 year old who has achieved so little in his career, and the one trophy he did win he played very little part in. I know Saka did it earlier in the season as well. All a bit embarrassing and honestly might give a little indication into why those teams (Arsenal included) aren't achieving much. I just can't imagine Mo Salah or Bernardo Silva doing it.