Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 27, 2024, 08:14:51 am
Quote from: The North Bank on January 27, 2024, 02:10:03 am
They can concentrate on finishing above Liverpool now. Neville called it, if they get knocked out of all the cups, its a sign of how good they are.

Ha, yep. They are out and were outclassed in the last trophy they can win and that makes them really dangerous .
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 01:30:41 pm
I dont know why youre laughing!

This could be just the thing that galvanises them to the title
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 01:31:41 pm
Will they also turn the lights off in the cheese room?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 01:57:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao

Weirdos.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 01:59:19 pm
Quote from: Slippers on January 29, 2024, 01:57:32 pm
Weirdos.

Really is utterly strange, is it not?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 02:04:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao




I hadn't realised, but it seems like a light show is a regular thing at their stadium.

Below is an example. It has almost everything you could want from a pre-match light show: lights, a generic slightly-slowed-down breathy-woman tinkly-piano cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, segueing seamlessly into a slightly sped up, generic drum and bass cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, finishing off with a muted Trumpet solo cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w</a>


I think anyone will agree that the only thing that is really missing is the lack of action on the phone light front. Yeah, they're on, but could they not be doing a bit more on and off action? Perhaps blinking a a morse code cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 02:09:02 pm
Quote from: RJH on January 29, 2024, 02:04:27 pm

I hadn't realised, but it seems like a light show is a regular thing at their stadium.

Below is an example. It has almost everything you could want from a pre-match light show: lights, a generic slightly-slowed-down breathy-woman tinkly-piano cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, segueing seamlessly into a slightly sped up, generic drum and bass cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, finishing off with a muted Trumpet solo cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w</a>


I think anyone will agree that the only thing that is really missing is the lack of action on the phone light front. Yeah, they're on, but could they not be doing a bit more on and off action? Perhaps blinking a a morse code cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony?
I think we're going to have to retire YNWA and install a few lights before we get left behind.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 02:21:17 pm
Quote from: RJH on January 29, 2024, 02:04:27 pm

I hadn't realised, but it seems like a light show is a regular thing at their stadium.

Below is an example. It has almost everything you could want from a pre-match light show: lights, a generic slightly-slowed-down breathy-woman tinkly-piano cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, segueing seamlessly into a slightly sped up, generic drum and bass cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony, finishing off with a muted Trumpet solo cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjWzbwH7l4w</a>


I think anyone will agree that the only thing that is really missing is the lack of action on the phone light front. Yeah, they're on, but could they not be doing a bit more on and off action? Perhaps blinking a a morse code cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony?


they may as well go full time with the NFL gams
 :puke2
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 02:33:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
For the first time at @SpursStadium we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌
https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

:lmao



Sounds like a fucking Coldplay concert.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
January 29, 2024, 04:08:48 pm
Quote
enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere
Isn't that what supporters are generally doing anyway? ???




Edit: There's some great comments in that thread though ;D
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 11:04:27 pm
Why are these dickheads doing a darts celebration ?
