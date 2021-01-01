« previous next »
Tommy_W

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:02:43 am
Great explanation regarding your sides tactical set up and approach to the game of football

I apologise, I didn't realise that was my job. I'm happy to have a conversation with you about it, but it sounds like you've already decided we're a bunch of talentless diving bastards, managed by a tactically naive Aussie with a deluded fan base that thinks we should be winning the Champions League and Premier League title every season. And our keeper only looks half decent because the Man Utd keeper is so shit.  ;D
DangerScouse

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 11:23:05 am
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
I apologise, I didn't realise that was my job. I'm happy to have a conversation with you about it, but it sounds like you've already decided we're a bunch of talentless diving bastards, managed by a tactically naive Aussie with a deluded fan base that thinks we should be winning the Champions League and Premier League title every season. And our keeper only looks half decent because the Man Utd keeper is so shit.  ;D
;D
zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 11:29:19 am
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
And our keeper only looks half decent because the Man Utd keeper is so shit.  ;D
You always find a way to get back on our good side ;D
RyanBabel19

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 11:38:37 am
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
I apologise, I didn't realise that was my job. I'm happy to have a conversation with you about it, but it sounds like you've already decided we're a bunch of talentless diving bastards, managed by a tactically naive Aussie with a deluded fan base that thinks we should be winning the Champions League and Premier League title every season. And our keeper only looks half decent because the Man Utd keeper is so shit.  ;D

Nah you've got some sublime players and like I said Vicario is very good. What I actually said was some of his saves are overhyped...which they are.

The current hype from your fans about how amazing you are is fully justified though, must be so nice to have ended that wait for silverware, not like this level of hype is generally reserved for winning things
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:10 am by RyanBabel19
Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 11:42:27 am
Why is there so much bitterness in here....??
Chakan Stevens

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 11:43:21 am
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on Yesterday at 11:42:27 am
Why is there so much bitterness in here....??

Probably Richarlson.
Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 11:54:12 am
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 11:43:21 am
Probably Richarlson.

No mate.  I think it's our fans  ;)
Chakan Stevens

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 12:01:44 pm
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on Yesterday at 11:54:12 am
No mate.  I think it's our fans  ;)

Im gonna stick to my story and blame Richarlson. No one likes him even his teammates.
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 01:01:39 pm
Probably cos it's Spurs. They just have this strange effect that makes people want to point and laugh. They don't even need to do anything, just be Spurs ;D
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Son of Mary

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 01:28:29 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:01:39 pm
Probably cos it's Spurs. They just have this strange effect that makes people want to point and laugh. They don't even need to do anything, just be Spurs ;D
I think this is the correct answer.  ;D
Tommy_W

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 12:33:29 pm
Happy Christmas to everyone! I look forward to another year discussing how great Tottenham are with you all xx
Zlen

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 12:49:18 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 12:33:29 pm
Happy Christmas to everyone! I look forward to another year discussing how great Tottenham are with you all xx

😁🌲
All the best to you as well.
kavah

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 01:04:39 pm
All the best Tommy.
