« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs  (Read 61254 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,896
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1160 on: December 8, 2023, 12:19:15 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December  7, 2023, 11:45:52 pm
Not won in 5 games and only 1 point to show, yet they have been ahead in all 5 games.

Injuries or no injuries it's a truly abysmal run, and one where their suicidal tactics have definitely hindered more than helped.

As Liverpool have been told over and over again, you can't use injuries as an excuse, you just have to carry-on.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1161 on: December 8, 2023, 03:45:51 am »
Quote from: elbow on December  8, 2023, 12:02:32 am
And that one point was against City which makes it even funnier.

And secured them their second league title this season. Astonishing stuff.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,293
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1162 on: December 8, 2023, 04:29:53 am »
Haha...The carry-on from this lot after they controversially beat us.  ;D
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,166
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1163 on: December 8, 2023, 05:59:11 am »
Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2023, 12:19:15 am
As Liverpool have been told over and over again, you can't use injuries as an excuse, you just have to carry-on.

Injuries

Liverpool = Excuses
Everyone else = Reasons
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1164 on: December 8, 2023, 06:25:21 am »
Morning mate, its just who we are
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,129
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1165 on: December 8, 2023, 08:44:22 am »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  7, 2023, 10:53:30 pm
Richarlison costing Prem teams over 100 million in combined fees is fucking crazy. His spell at Spurs is surely over at this stage even if he lingers round a while, it's been an absolute disaster.

He's shite but, they'll get most of the fee back from a Saudi club.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,635
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1166 on: December 8, 2023, 08:44:29 am »
Fell apart since they won the league
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,166
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1167 on: December 8, 2023, 08:50:22 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  8, 2023, 08:44:29 am
Fell apart since they won the league

To be fair, you cant be expected to perform in over 20 dead rubbers.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,166
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1168 on: December 8, 2023, 08:51:16 am »
Bringing on the kids to celebrate a win mid season. The fuck was that all about?

Edit: To be fair we saluted the crowd with a 2-2 draw against West Brom but anyone with any sense knew what Klopp was doing.
« Last Edit: December 8, 2023, 08:53:23 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,595
  • ....mmm
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1169 on: December 8, 2023, 09:08:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December  8, 2023, 08:51:16 am
Bringing on the kids to celebrate a win mid season. The fuck was that all about?

Edit: To be fair we saluted the crowd with a 2-2 draw against West Brom but anyone with any sense knew what Klopp was doing.

Mate
Logged
:D

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,265
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1170 on: December 8, 2023, 09:28:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December  8, 2023, 08:51:16 am
Bringing on the kids to celebrate a win mid season. The fuck was that all about?

Edit: To be fair we saluted the crowd with a 2-2 draw against West Brom but anyone with any sense knew what Klopp was doing.

Indeed. Scraping a last second win against nine men at home thanks to an OG is hardly triumph in the face of adversity. It's small club FA Cup third round mentality to my mind.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1171 on: December 8, 2023, 09:44:15 am »
When will they ever learn. Shooting their mouths off after a decent start. Only Spurs could win the league by the start of November and by the start of December be out of the top 4 they were nailed on for, 7 points behind a Liverpool side they were far better than and would easily finish above and level with an absolute rubbish Man Utd team who haven't a clue what they doing. Spurs are a laugh aren't they.
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1172 on: December 8, 2023, 10:33:44 am »
they have fewer points after the same games played compared to last season yet Conte played fossil stone aged football and Big Ange Mate plays the best brand of football ever seen
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1173 on: December 8, 2023, 10:42:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December  8, 2023, 08:51:16 am
Bringing on the kids to celebrate a win mid season. The fuck was that all about?

Edit: To be fair we saluted the crowd with a 2-2 draw against West Brom but anyone with any sense knew what Klopp was doing.

Don't think it's directly comparable anyway, but in Germany it seems much more of a thing for the whole team to go thank the crowd (regardless of the result), so the West Brom thing was also I think a bit of cultural influence from Klopp.

Not sure what cultural influence Ange-mate can bring. Underarm throw-ins?
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,958
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1174 on: December 8, 2023, 10:44:03 am »
Quote from: RJH on December  8, 2023, 10:42:38 am
Don't think it's directly comparable anyway, but in Germany it seems much more of a thing for the whole team to go thank the crowd (regardless of the result), so the West Brom thing was also I think a bit of cultural influence from Klopp.

Not sure what cultural influence Ange-mate can bring. Underarm throw-ins?

Sandpaper on the ball? Might make the free kicks swerve a bit more?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1175 on: December 8, 2023, 10:52:46 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on December  8, 2023, 10:33:44 am
they have fewer points after the same games played compared to last season yet Conte played fossil stone aged football and Big Ange Mate plays the best brand of football ever seen

High line mate
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1176 on: December 8, 2023, 11:28:01 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on December  7, 2023, 10:43:47 pm
B-Rodge is the opposite of Ange. Hes a pragmatist thats been forced to make do with what he has. Rodgers at one point was one of the great philosophical thinkers of football with a clearly defined system and philosophy, especially when he first came to Liverpool, but he was forced to compromise and abandon his system because the transfer committee bought him the likes of Suarez, Sakho snd Origi who never fit his system instead of the players he wanted. His philosophy has never recovered since I believe 

Tbf the players he wanted were the likes of Wilfred Bony, Ashley Williams, and Ryan Bertrand, and his idea of a philosophy meant that if we were in a game we weren't winning after the first 20 minutes chances were we weren't going to win it because plan B was Plan A but better
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1177 on: December 9, 2023, 12:35:08 am »
Is the Ozil tweet trolling them real does anyone know? Deleted my account on that cesspit years ago.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1178 on: December 9, 2023, 04:32:07 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December  9, 2023, 12:35:08 am
Is the Ozil tweet trolling them real does anyone know? Deleted my account on that cesspit years ago.

Yes its legit bottle job fc is back even ozil is sticking the boot in. I like it how much our ex players still hate spurs.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1179 on: December 9, 2023, 07:51:58 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on December  7, 2023, 10:43:47 pm
B-Rodge is the opposite of Ange. Hes a pragmatist thats been forced to make do with what he has. Rodgers at one point was one of the great philosophical thinkers of football with a clearly defined system and philosophy, especially when he first came to Liverpool, but he was forced to compromise and abandon his system because the transfer committee bought him the likes of Suarez, Sakho snd Origi who never fit his system instead of the players he wanted. His philosophy has never recovered since I believe 

Suarez was here when Brendan arrived.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,701
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 06:18:25 pm »
That's what champions do mate. Win.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,407
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm »
Nice guy Son is actually the biggest ref harasser, divers, play actors in the league

Gets away with it because of his saint hood
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 06:54:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm
Nice guy Son is actually the biggest ref harasser, divers, play actors in the league

Gets away with it because of his saint hood
a babyfaced gobshite.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,958
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 07:07:53 pm »
Dont mind these so much now theyre safely below us again. Weird that.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,896
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1184 on: Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm »
They are back!

(Second half of the season will be interesting - Away to Villa, Liverpool, Manu, Chelsea, Newcastle and still have Brighton away).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:32:52 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,836
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm
Nice guy Son is actually the biggest ref harasser, divers, play actors in the league

Gets away with it because of his saint hood

I thought he was brilliant today.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1186 on: Yesterday at 10:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 07:07:53 pm
Dont mind these so much now theyre safely below us again. Weird that.
Just wait for Maddison to be back and them to start their cringeworthy rehearsed goal celebrations again  :puke2
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • Sound
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1187 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:47:47 pm
Just wait for Maddison to be back and them to start their cringeworthy rehearsed goal celebrations again  :puke2

Proper horrific things to watch them, that darts one needs lashing in a bin, into the sea
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,701
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1188 on: Yesterday at 10:52:34 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
I thought he was brilliant today.
He's a great footballer in general to be fair. Probably doesn't get credit he deserves while Kane was there.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1189 on: Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December  7, 2023, 11:45:52 pm
Not won in 5 games and only 1 point to show, yet they have been ahead in all 5 games.

Injuries or no injuries it's a truly abysmal run, and one where their suicidal tactics have definitely hindered more than helped.

I have never in my life seen a club so successfully spin three first team players missing as a "crisis". Only Van De Ven, Maddison and Bentancur would be getting any significant minutes for them. They've somehow managed to included suspended players in their "crisis" too. Cos it's obviously just bad luck when players do mad shit and get red cards.

The media have bought it wholesale as well - saw that numpty Jonathan Wilson parroting it again this morning.

Meanwhile we've recently been missing at least five (six if you include Bajcetic) players who'd get regular starts. And lo and behold, we just keep winning and no one anywhere outside of our fanbase has mentioned our injuries once.

There is such a weird desperation to see "plucky" Spurs "get their due".
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1190 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm
Nice guy Son is actually the biggest ref harasser, divers, play actors in the league

Gets away with it because of his saint hood

100%
I'm also irrationally annoyed that he's over 30 and yet seems to have not lost a single bit of pace. Bugs the fuck out of me.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1191 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm
They are back!

(Second half of the season will be interesting - Away to Villa, Liverpool, Manu, Chelsea, Newcastle and still have Brighton away).

Yep been saying it for a while - they've had most of the bigger teams at home in the first half. They'll have a tough away every other week in the new year.

Even with every posisble quirk of the fixture list gong their way and a couple of ridiculous refereeing performances benefiting them, they've still managed to end up 7 behind us. Not great, when we keep hearing #Angeball is taking the league by storm.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,407
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 01:14:20 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
I thought he was brilliant today.

His quality is never in question.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 01:53:18 am »
Sons at the Asian cup so will likely miss 4 PL games and at least 3. And come back knackered.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 