Not won in 5 games and only 1 point to show, yet they have been ahead in all 5 games.



Injuries or no injuries it's a truly abysmal run, and one where their suicidal tactics have definitely hindered more than helped.



I have never in my life seen a club so successfully spin three first team players missing as a "crisis". Only Van De Ven, Maddison and Bentancur would be getting any significant minutes for them. They've somehow managed to included suspended players in their "crisis" too. Cos it's obviously just bad luck when players do mad shit and get red cards.The media have bought it wholesale as well - saw that numpty Jonathan Wilson parroting it again this morning.Meanwhile we've recently been missing at least five (six if you include Bajcetic) players who'd get regular starts. And lo and behold, we just keep winning and no one anywhere outside of our fanbase has mentioned our injuries once.There is such a weird desperation to see "plucky" Spurs "get their due".