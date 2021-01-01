It was a nasty tackle from Cash on Bentancour like!



But honestly, they need to show some fortitude - the team AND fans.



They dont have the distraction of European games, they are out of the league cup, they can play whatever is their strongest available 11 each and every game. Its a luxury most of the other teams competing for European spots dont have.



Theyve dropped points in 2 of these last 3 losses, when they could at least have got draws, not a good habit, and the manager has to hold up his hands there too, as his insistance on NOT being more solid and compact while they do have defensive injuries/suspensions is madness, and an impressive combination of naivety and arrogance.



Considering the huge dose of help they got from the refs a few weeks ago, Spurs fans need to keep their traps shut for a bit. Theyve had a massive helping hand, now a bit of adversity and they are crying and acting like the world is against them.



