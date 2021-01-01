« previous next »
Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs

thaddeus

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 12:21:17 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:47:14 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/coys/comments/u08co7/how_did_matty_cash_get_away_without_a_booking_for/
That's from a match two years ago!  Kane is looking gormless in the background of one of the replays.
tubby

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 12:21:54 pm
Seen the real one, it's a yellow.  Can't be giving a red for that.
Terry de Niro

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 12:24:59 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:18:31 pm
That is from 2 years ago.

It is this one, and I am sure he got booked for it:
https://twitter.com/CarlyOnYouSpurs/status/1728786428014768456
Oops
thaddeus

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 12:34:04 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:18:31 pm
That is from 2 years ago.

It is this one, and I am sure he got booked for it:
https://twitter.com/CarlyOnYouSpurs/status/1728786428014768456
Yes, that's the one.

A bit more footage here: https://www.reddit.com/r/coys/comments/184fh1l/matty_cash_tackle_that_injured_our_boy_benta_fmc/

It was mistimed and a yellow card.  Spurs were trying to goad Villa into pressing and Villa did just that.  I think in those moments players are more likely to go for a tackle than not - the risk/reward of winning the ball high up compared to giving away a free-kick in a harmless position - but there didn't seem to be any malicious intent.  Had Bentancur not been injured by it then there'd be no drama whatsoever about it being a yellow card.
RyanBabel19

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 12:46:03 pm
Literally the only reason there's any call for a red from them is a previous Cash challenge they thought was bad and the fact eh challenged Bentancur who went off injured having just come back from a bad injury, its fucking nonsense. Whining because they all bought into the Ange hype and it's been de-railed already
The North Bank

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 01:26:32 pm
Thought it was inconclusive, one of them subjective things, 50-50 couldve gone either way, no need to make a big deal of it, we need to support the referees.

I didnt see the challenge by the way
1892tillforever

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 01:26:54 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:34:04 pm
Yes, that's the one.

A bit more footage here: https://www.reddit.com/r/coys/comments/184fh1l/matty_cash_tackle_that_injured_our_boy_benta_fmc/

It was mistimed and a yellow card.  Spurs were trying to goad Villa into pressing and Villa did just that.  I think in those moments players are more likely to go for a tackle than not - the risk/reward of winning the ball high up compared to giving away a free-kick in a harmless position - but there didn't seem to be any malicious intent.  Had Bentancur not been injured by it then there'd be no drama whatsoever about it being a yellow card.
Tbf, they're so used to opposition players being sent off for fuck all against them that it's a shock when a yellow card tackle only results in a yellow for an opponent.
PaulF

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 02:55:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:26:32 pm
Thought it was inconclusive, one of them subjective things, 50-50 couldve gone either way, no need to make a big deal of it, we need to support the referees.

I didnt see the challenge by the way

Thanks Arsene.
Fromola

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 03:32:57 pm
I seen Venables was the last manager to get Spurs to an FA Cup final! Arsenal have won 9 FA Cups since then!

It's crazy how barren they've been for someone considered one of 'the big 6'. 2 league titles in their history as well.
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 03:40:55 pm
Villa really gained from having Cash in the Attack
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 03:41:22 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:50:30 am
Ange has made a rod for his own back with his high horse statements

Even if they're down to 5 they'll still maintain their high line (despite the game having already been abandoned)

I was brought up to respect referees and not complain

Will look amusing when their high line is costing them every week and a few controversial calls go against them. The fans have already abandoned his not complaining call
It's like Villas Boas never happened, mate
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 03:45:04 pm
It was a nasty tackle from Cash on Bentancour like!

But honestly, they need to show some fortitude - the team AND fans.   

They dont have the distraction of European games, they are out of the league cup, they can play whatever is their strongest available 11 each and every game. Its a luxury most of the other teams competing for European spots dont have.

Theyve dropped points in 2 of these last 3 losses, when they could at least have got draws, not a good habit, and the manager has to hold up his hands there too, as his insistance on NOT being more solid and compact while they do have defensive injuries/suspensions is madness, and an impressive combination of naivety and arrogance.

Considering the huge dose of help they got from the refs a few weeks ago, Spurs fans need to keep their traps shut for a bit. Theyve had a massive helping hand, now a bit of adversity and they are crying and acting like the world is against them.

Indomitable_Carp

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 04:05:23 pm
Yellow card all day long. In no world is that a red, even in this weird world of VAR we have stumbled into. I'd say I can't believe anyone is calling for a red, but sadly I can believe it.
elbow

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm
I watched it live at the time, yellow all day.

Spurs don't strike me as the most robust of teams.
RyanBabel19

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Its such a normal challenge its bizarre its even being talked about so much. You see those every single game
slaphead

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:45:04 pm
It was a nasty tackle from Cash on Bentancour like!

But honestly, they need to show some fortitude - the team AND fans.   

They dont have the distraction of European games, they are out of the league cup, they can play whatever is their strongest available 11 each and every game. Its a luxury most of the other teams competing for European spots dont have.

Theyve dropped points in 2 of these last 3 losses, when they could at least have got draws, not a good habit, and the manager has to hold up his hands there too, as his insistance on NOT being more solid and compact while they do have defensive injuries/suspensions is madness, and an impressive combination of naivety and arrogance.

Considering the huge dose of help they got from the refs a few weeks ago, Spurs fans need to keep their traps shut for a bit. Theyve had a massive helping hand, now a bit of adversity and they are crying and acting like the world is against them.



Fair play to them for picking up points in the 3rd loss !  :)
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 12:57:34 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
Fair play to them for picking up points in the 3rd loss !  :)

Fair play to you for choosing to change the meaning of what I said by ignoring the words that came after, slow night? :lmao
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 01:12:26 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:57:34 am
Fair play to you for choosing to change the meaning of what I said by ignoring the words that came after, slow night? :lmao

It is quite awkwardly phrased, though, albeit ultimately not unclear. I had the same response while reading the bolded bit, and while the rest makes it clear that first bit still sits oddly and the gag comment is begging to be made. ;)
newterp

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 01:41:29 am
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:47:29 am
Play that high a line against City and they will get torn apart.

As others have said, even down to 10 men we looked like outscoring them

They will play the high line even when down to 5 men, mate.
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 02:40:44 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:12:26 am
It is quite awkwardly phrased, though, albeit ultimately not unclear. I had the same response while reading the bolded bit, and while the rest makes it clear that first bit still sits oddly and the gag comment is begging to be made. ;)

sorry for my shite English :lmao

(not actually sorry).
afc tukrish

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 02:41:47 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:40:44 am
sorry for my shite English :lmao

(not actually sorry).

actually, not sorry...
newterp

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Today at 03:06:29 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:41:47 am
actually, not sorry...

Sorry, not sorry. surely?
