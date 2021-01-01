It was a nasty tackle from Cash on Bentancour like!
But honestly, they need to show some fortitude - the team AND fans.
They dont have the distraction of European games, they are out of the league cup, they can play whatever is their strongest available 11 each and every game. Its a luxury most of the other teams competing for European spots dont have.
Theyve dropped points in 2 of these last 3 losses, when they could at least have got draws, not a good habit, and the manager has to hold up his hands there too, as his insistance on NOT being more solid and compact while they do have defensive injuries/suspensions is madness, and an impressive combination of naivety and arrogance.
Considering the huge dose of help they got from the refs a few weeks ago, Spurs fans need to keep their traps shut for a bit. Theyve had a massive helping hand, now a bit of adversity and they are crying and acting like the world is against them.