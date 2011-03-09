What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.

I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.

Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.