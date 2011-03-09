« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs  (Read 47941 times)

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
This wasn't some smash and grab by Wolves either, they absolutely battered them after Spurs scored that early goal. If they had a better striker they would have won by 4 or 5

That goal by Sarabia is my goal of the season so far. I just kept saying 'what a goal' for about 5 minutes afterwards
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 08:46:03 am »
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:48:17 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,997
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:01:35 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:45:09 am
Scott Scotty Parker is a myth, the only time he showed any bravery was when he turned up at Anfield wearing this



Is he reaching to put his hand into a wasps nest, not a flinch in sight, or is he holding his arm out for a chinese burn? no problem, brave face on.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,055
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:05:11 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:45:09 am
Scott Scotty Parker is a myth, the only time he showed any bravery was when he turned up at Anfield wearing this



Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,193
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:08:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:46:03 am
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.
I, for one, would do in a heartbeat. Just the sheer innovation of it. Incredible.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:12:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:11 am
Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.

General PinochetGrigio
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:39:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:46:03 am
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.
;D

I was quite looking forward to Spurs defending on the halfway line with Dier and Davies at central defenders.  I only watched the highlights but it seems they did drop quite a lot deeper.

Postecoglu's revolution may have been as simple as replacing Dier with a competent and mobile central defender.  It's unravelled with one hamstring injury.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,750
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:40:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:46:03 am
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.

The thing is, the Postecoglou "high line" which is revolutionary, daring and likely to change football forever is very different from the calamitous, dangerous and foolhardy Klopp high line, that every pundit has been harping on about for years.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,750
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:44:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:11 am
Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.
Ot he's about to pat his dog "Pongo" on the head and jump into his Spitfire to win the Battle of Britain single-handed as Squadron Leader Sherwood salutes...

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 