Remember the media frenzy in 1978 when they signed Ossie Ardiles & Ricky Villa fresh from playing a big part in Argentina's world Cup success that year. This was going to be their year at last. Move over Liverpool the London boys are back. The hype last 3 or 4 games until we twatted them 7-0 at Anfield & cruised to yet another league title.



That 7-0 was relentless. We had to bring on our sub early doors due to injury and just went at them. Smart arses thought that they were being clever with the toss. Attacking the Kop first half, we were brilliant.Absolutely trashed them. That team was as near to perfection as could be.And that 7th is still my favourite goal of all time.Terry Mac went from box to box in ten seconds, watching from the Kop we all knew what each pass should be the one out to Heighway and then the first time cross, but very rarely do you see it done, but it unfolded in front of us, we could all see Terry Mac legging it to get on the end of the cross if it came and it did.