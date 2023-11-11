« previous next »
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #960 on: November 11, 2023, 03:45:33 pm »
Ange has truly changed football. To sew up the premier league in just 10 games is an outstanding achievement and he's already cemented his name in the hall of fame for premier league football. Naturally they've taken their foot off the gas after having tied up the title but that happens with most sides who win the title with games to spare.

Neville and Carragher will be so so full of praise for Ange and his incredible attitude, the other managers must take note immediately and follow the only true blueprint
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #961 on: November 11, 2023, 03:53:33 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 11, 2023, 03:45:33 pm
Ange has truly changed football. To sew up the premier league in just 10 games is an outstanding achievement and he's already cemented his name in the hall of fame for premier league football. Naturally they've taken their foot off the gas after having tied up the title but that happens with most sides who win the title with games to spare.

Neville and Carragher will be so so full of praise for Ange and his incredible attitude, the other managers must take note immediately and follow the only true blueprint

 ;D

Don't forget him turning the world of football tactics on its head, with his revolutionary 'high line with nine men' strategy vs Chelsea. Gave a whole new meaning to the word 'bravery', only resulting in a 1-4 defeat. The man is a genius.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #962 on: November 11, 2023, 03:53:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on November 11, 2023, 03:04:24 pm
I missed the bit where Klopp brought on the players kids and families.
As has been said Klopp was making a point about sticking together -never giving up.
Spurs were like spurs have always been, show ponies, it was the first time they had beaten us at the cheese bowl.
I am old enough to remember the way the media used to gush over them in the 70s, and the 80s.

Remember the media frenzy in 1978 when they signed Ossie Ardiles & Ricky Villa fresh from playing a big part in Argentina's world Cup success that year. This was going to be their year at last. Move over Liverpool the London boys are back. The hype last 3 or 4 games until we twatted them 7-0 at Anfield & cruised to yet another league title.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #963 on: November 11, 2023, 04:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 11, 2023, 04:17:00 pm
I remember the hype over them when Ardiles came back as manager and they were certs to win the Fa Cup. They sneaked a late win at Anfield in the quarters, only to get turned over by Everton.



Hed long since been sacked by that point hadnt he? Think Gerry Francis was manager by then.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #964 on: November 11, 2023, 05:33:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 11, 2023, 03:43:42 pm
Apparently this result raises questions about their title credentials

I mean, the fact that theyre spurs raises questions about their title credentials.

Raising questions about Spurs having title credentials raises questions about your journalistic credentials.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #965 on: November 11, 2023, 06:07:21 pm »
If anything - Spurs can be proud of this result today. It was really impressive. Almost nicked a win at the end when it was 2-1.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #966 on: November 11, 2023, 06:09:18 pm »
Shame that. Peaked two weeks ago.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #967 on: November 11, 2023, 06:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on November  8, 2023, 11:34:49 am
I know, you were doing it last season.

We know we're not good enough to challenge for the title this season, which is why we're not going apeshit after losing to Chelsea. We're just enjoying the ride.

Enjoy the ride mate

 ;D
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #968 on: November 11, 2023, 07:07:48 pm »
'Spurs ran out of legs' headline on BBC from Ange.

Spurs that aren't in Europe and were knocked straight out of the League Cup in the first game.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #969 on: November 11, 2023, 07:32:34 pm »
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #970 on: November 11, 2023, 08:21:50 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2023, 07:32:34 pm
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.

They aren't

Thats the point
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #971 on: November 11, 2023, 08:25:03 pm »
Dominos are fuckin ruthless.



Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #972 on: November 11, 2023, 08:34:46 pm »
Didgeridoo, mate.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #973 on: November 11, 2023, 08:37:51 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2023, 07:32:34 pm
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.

Yeah I can't wait for the Netflix doco about the time that Spurs pushed City a bit.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #974 on: November 11, 2023, 08:38:16 pm »
STREWTH!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #975 on: November 11, 2023, 09:08:00 pm »
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 12:53:25 am »
Quote from: decosabute on November 11, 2023, 03:53:33 pm
;D

Don't forget him turning the world of football tactics on its head, with his revolutionary 'high line with nine men' strategy vs Chelsea. Gave a whole new meaning to the word 'bravery', only resulting in a 1-4 defeat. The man is a genius.
Following in the footsteps of that other icon of Spurs bravery, Brave Scotty Parker, who was also brave.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 12:53:52 am »
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 12:55:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:53:25 am
Following in the footsteps of that other icon of Sours bravery, Brave Scotty Parker, who was also brave.

The Bravest. It's possible the word was created after Scotty came into being.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 07:18:41 am »
Quote from: thejbs on November 11, 2023, 03:43:42 pm
Apparently this result raises questions about their title credentials

I mean, the fact that theyre spurs raises questions about their title credentials.

lol.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 07:20:17 am »
Quote from: Avens on November 11, 2023, 08:37:51 pm
Yeah I can't wait for the Netflix doco about the time that Spurs pushed City a bit.

lol. I think his point might apply to Arsenal but this is the Spurs thread.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 08:03:04 am »
I watched Anges' post-match interview with TNT yesterday. Head down, could barely bring himself to make eye contact with the woman who was interviewing him. It was lovely to see.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 08:32:08 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:03:04 am
I watched Anges' post-match interview with TNT yesterday. Head down, could barely bring himself to make eye contact with the woman who was interviewing him. It was lovely to see.

Lovely fella ange, hard luck mayt.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 08:35:15 am »
Lads Mate, it's Tottenham
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 am »
In all honesty everyone is being a bit unfair on Spurs.
Remember when Liverpool won the league, took their foot off the gas and lost 2 games, same thing has just happened to Spurs. Cant be easy to stay focused once the title is secured.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:36:36 am
In all honesty everyone is being a bit unfair on Spurs.
Remember when Liverpool won the league, took their foot off the gas and lost 2 games, same thing has just happened to Spurs. Cant be easy to stay focused once the title is secured.
That's a fair point. I mean once you've lifted the trophy, paraded it around the ground with your family and kids, then celebrated well into the night, concentration is bound to drop off. It's quite natural really. We need to cut Spurs some slack here.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:56:38 am
That's a fair point. I mean once you've lifted the trophy, paraded it around the ground with your family and kids, then celebrated well into the night, concentration is bound to drop off. It's quite natural really. We need to cut Spurs some slack here.

That's true. I do wonder if they'll have the same hunger to do it all again though. Once you've completed football, as they did in ten games, it can be hard to find that motivation to complete it again in the next ten game stretch. Once you've reached that mountain top, you know how hard it'll be to reach those heights again.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #987 on: Yesterday at 10:08:20 am »
It's quite funny to see the shift in the tide when it comes to fans comlaints. We had the whole league accusing hs of making excuses when we rightly said injuries were playing a part in us struggling in seasons past, everyone said it's no excuse and suck it up. Now you look across the league and suddenly injuries make an impact, you've even got Trippier confronting fans to tell them that... after having lost the ball over 20 times in a loss :lmao

I said early during the love just a few injuries to key players will cause this Spurs side massive problems and it has already. The drop off is pretty significant
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #988 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 am »
Quote from: elbow on November  8, 2023, 12:05:51 am
London Bridge................is falling down...............fuck off..........Tottenham.

Sorry, just doing that slow singing thing that they do.


Seriously though, that slow, funereal song they sing sounds absolutely desperate. And it seems it's also the only song they have?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #989 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:08:20 am
It's quite funny to see the shift in the tide when it comes to fans comlaints. We had the whole league accusing hs of making excuses when we rightly said injuries were playing a part in us struggling in seasons past, everyone said it's no excuse and suck it up. Now you look across the league and suddenly injuries make an impact, you've even got Trippier confronting fans to tell them that... after having lost the ball over 20 times in a loss :lmao

I said early during the love just a few injuries to key players will cause this Spurs side massive problems and it has already. The drop off is pretty significant
As always, were judged by different standards.
Its really funny though, all these anti Liverpool types. Theyre so desperate to use any reason to have a go at us that they pick on the wrong examples and end up contradicting themselves, usually within weeks. Whod have thought injuries and awful refereeing could actually be legitimate complaints from us?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #990 on: Yesterday at 01:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on November 11, 2023, 03:53:59 pm
Remember the media frenzy in 1978 when they signed Ossie Ardiles & Ricky Villa fresh from playing a big part in Argentina's world Cup success that year. This was going to be their year at last. Move over Liverpool the London boys are back. The hype last 3 or 4 games until we twatted them 7-0 at Anfield & cruised to yet another league title.

That 7-0 was relentless. We had to bring on our sub early doors due to injury and just went at them. Smart arses thought that they were being clever with the toss. Attacking the Kop first half, we were brilliant.
Absolutely trashed them. That team was as near to perfection as could be.
And that 7th is still my favourite goal of all time.
Terry Mac went from box to box in ten seconds, watching from the Kop we all knew what each pass should be the one out to Heighway and then the first time cross, but very rarely do you see it done, but it unfolded in front of us, we could all see Terry Mac legging it to get on the end of the cross if it came and it did.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #991 on: Yesterday at 01:27:18 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:08:20 am
It's quite funny to see the shift in the tide when it comes to fans comlaints. We had the whole league accusing hs of making excuses when we rightly said injuries were playing a part in us struggling in seasons past, everyone said it's no excuse and suck it up. Now you look across the league and suddenly injuries make an impact, you've even got Trippier confronting fans to tell them that... after having lost the ball over 20 times in a loss :lmao

I said early during the love just a few injuries to key players will cause this Spurs side massive problems and it has already. The drop off is pretty significant

Some proper shithouses in that team. Snides. That Hojberg is horrible.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #992 on: Yesterday at 01:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:24:37 am

Seriously though, that slow, funereal song they sing sounds absolutely desperate. And it seems it's also the only song they have?

Most teams have only one song of their own - the rest are just variations on the theme of tragedy chants when they play.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #993 on: Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:06:21 am
That's true. I do wonder if they'll have the same hunger to do it all again though. Once you've completed football, as they did in ten games, it can be hard to find that motivation to complete it again in the next ten game stretch. Once you've reached that mountain top, you know how hard it'll be to reach those heights again.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #994 on: Yesterday at 01:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:56:38 am
That's a fair point. I mean once you've lifted the trophy, paraded it around the ground with your family and kids, then celebrated well into the night, concentration is bound to drop off. It's quite natural really. We need to cut Spurs some slack here.

 :lmao
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #995 on: Yesterday at 03:49:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2023, 07:32:34 pm
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.

In the case of Spurs, the jibes were aimed at them for celebrating like they had won the league against us when the reality was that the refs handed the result to them.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #996 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2023, 07:32:34 pm
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.

Go back and watch their reaction after the final whistle against us and youll see why this isnt just about the media and pundits

Kids on the pitch :lmao so smalltime its unreal
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #997 on: Today at 04:29:37 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:24:37 am

Seriously though, that slow, funereal song they sing sounds absolutely desperate. And it seems it's also the only song they have?
Now, now they also have that "Top 4's Our Everything" song. Quite possibly the most cringe song any club has ever had - and I include "You Just Got Kaned" in that
