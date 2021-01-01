Ange has truly changed football. To sew up the premier league in just 10 games is an outstanding achievement and he's already cemented his name in the hall of fame for premier league football. Naturally they've taken their foot off the gas after having tied up the title but that happens with most sides who win the title with games to spare.



Neville and Carragher will be so so full of praise for Ange and his incredible attitude, the other managers must take note immediately and follow the only true blueprint