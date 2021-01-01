« previous next »
RyanBabel19

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 03:45:33 pm
Ange has truly changed football. To sew up the premier league in just 10 games is an outstanding achievement and he's already cemented his name in the hall of fame for premier league football. Naturally they've taken their foot off the gas after having tied up the title but that happens with most sides who win the title with games to spare.

Neville and Carragher will be so so full of praise for Ange and his incredible attitude, the other managers must take note immediately and follow the only true blueprint
decosabute

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 03:53:33 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:45:33 pm
Ange has truly changed football. To sew up the premier league in just 10 games is an outstanding achievement and he's already cemented his name in the hall of fame for premier league football. Naturally they've taken their foot off the gas after having tied up the title but that happens with most sides who win the title with games to spare.

Neville and Carragher will be so so full of praise for Ange and his incredible attitude, the other managers must take note immediately and follow the only true blueprint

 ;D

Don't forget him turning the world of football tactics on its head, with his revolutionary 'high line with nine men' strategy vs Chelsea. Gave a whole new meaning to the word 'bravery', only resulting in a 1-4 defeat. The man is a genius.
Oldmanmick

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 03:53:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:04:24 pm
I missed the bit where Klopp brought on the players kids and families.
As has been said Klopp was making a point about sticking together -never giving up.
Spurs were like spurs have always been, show ponies, it was the first time they had beaten us at the cheese bowl.
I am old enough to remember the way the media used to gush over them in the 70s, and the 80s.

Remember the media frenzy in 1978 when they signed Ossie Ardiles & Ricky Villa fresh from playing a big part in Argentina's world Cup success that year. This was going to be their year at last. Move over Liverpool the London boys are back. The hype last 3 or 4 games until we twatted them 7-0 at Anfield & cruised to yet another league title.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:17:00 pm
I remember the hype over them when Ardiles came back as manager and they were certs to win the Fa Cup. They sneaked a late win at Anfield in the quarters, only to get turned over by Everton.



Hed long since been sacked by that point hadnt he? Think Gerry Francis was manager by then.
Mahern

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 05:33:06 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:43:42 pm
Apparently this result raises questions about their title credentials

I mean, the fact that theyre spurs raises questions about their title credentials.

Raising questions about Spurs having title credentials raises questions about your journalistic credentials.
newterp

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 06:07:21 pm
If anything - Spurs can be proud of this result today. It was really impressive. Almost nicked a win at the end when it was 2-1.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm
Shame that. Peaked two weeks ago.
The North Bank

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 06:50:51 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on November  8, 2023, 11:34:49 am
I know, you were doing it last season.

We know we're not good enough to challenge for the title this season, which is why we're not going apeshit after losing to Chelsea. We're just enjoying the ride.

Enjoy the ride mate

 ;D
Fromola

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 07:07:48 pm
'Spurs ran out of legs' headline on BBC from Ange.

Spurs that aren't in Europe and were knocked straight out of the League Cup in the first game.
meady1981

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.
rushyman

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 08:21:50 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.

They aren't

Thats the point
Baby Huey

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm
Dominos are fuckin ruthless.



killer-heels

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 08:34:46 pm
Didgeridoo, mate.
Avens

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 08:37:51 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
Never understand all the but they won the league jibes for teams like this, arsenal etc. Of course pundits/media get excited. Havent we all had enough of fucking city. Its great that other teams are getting stronger and pushing city a bit.

Yeah I can't wait for the Netflix doco about the time that Spurs pushed City a bit.
Original

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 08:38:16 pm
STREWTH!
Baby Huey

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 09:08:00 pm
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #976 on: Today at 12:53:25 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:53:33 pm
;D

Don't forget him turning the world of football tactics on its head, with his revolutionary 'high line with nine men' strategy vs Chelsea. Gave a whole new meaning to the word 'bravery', only resulting in a 1-4 defeat. The man is a genius.
Following in the footsteps of that other icon of Spurs bravery, Brave Scotty Parker, who was also brave.
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #977 on: Today at 12:53:52 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:34:46 pm
Didgeridoo, mate.
Didgerididn't, mate
newterp

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #978 on: Today at 12:55:22 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:53:25 am
Following in the footsteps of that other icon of Sours bravery, Brave Scotty Parker, who was also brave.

The Bravest. It's possible the word was created after Scotty came into being.
Knight

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #979 on: Today at 07:18:41 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:43:42 pm
Apparently this result raises questions about their title credentials

I mean, the fact that theyre spurs raises questions about their title credentials.

lol.
Knight

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #980 on: Today at 07:20:17 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:37:51 pm
Yeah I can't wait for the Netflix doco about the time that Spurs pushed City a bit.

lol. I think his point might apply to Arsenal but this is the Spurs thread.
tray fenny

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #981 on: Today at 07:33:40 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:55:22 am
The Bravest. It's possible the word was created after Scotty came into being.
Deffo graham roberts
