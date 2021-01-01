I usually like these Liverpool rival threads, they are some of the funniest to read on rawk...this one is sh1te to be honest
This lap of honour thing is such a strange thing to keep beating us over the head with. We haven't done anything especially for you guys. The players have done exactly the same after every home game this season. It was no different on Monday when they lost and the vast majority of the crowd stayed behind to show their appreciation. They even belted out that bloody Robbie Williams song for Ang again. I think its one of the things Son has asked the team to do. He always makes them do the team huddle right in front of our fans at the away games too.
I'd love for someone to produce some evidence of these kids on the pitch. I'm guessing there were 1 or 2 at most. I've just been taking your word for it It's such a strange thing to get angry about in any case.
Is Maddison badly injured ?
Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh? I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had. At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.
Fuck me, Arse and Spuds fans going at, and now Liverpool fans rounding on each other?This thread has it all.
Crosby Nick never fails.
No he just quit on his team again.
