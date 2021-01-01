« previous next »
I usually like these Liverpool rival threads, they are some of the funniest to read on rawk...this one is sh1te to be honest

Well I think you're a smelly poo poo head.
This lap of honour thing is such a strange thing to keep beating us over the head with. We haven't done anything especially for you guys. The players have done exactly the same after every home game this season. It was no different on Monday when they lost and the vast majority of the crowd stayed behind to show their appreciation. They even belted out that bloody Robbie Williams song for Ang again.

I think its one of the things Son has asked the team to do. He always makes them do the team huddle right in front of our fans at the away games too.

Could have came from Ange as well. Celtic are well known for doing a pre game huddle, and Ange was also pretty big in going to the support at the end of the games as well.
I'd love for someone to produce some evidence of these kids on the pitch. I'm guessing there were 1 or 2 at most. I've just been taking your word for it  ;D It's such a strange thing to get angry about in any case.

It was probably just Jermaine Defoe running round doing a cool down with the players
Is Maddison badly injured ?
Is Maddison badly injured ?

Sounded like nothing from what Postecoglu said after, probably didn't fancy it with Chelsea so dominant.
Is Maddison badly injured ?

No he just quit on his team again.
Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh?  I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had.
At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.


Yeah I think some people are conflating being annoying with the media love-in around Postecoglu (which is sickening, narrativising bullshit) and being annoyed with Postecoglu cos we were screwed against Spurs (again, not his doing).

I've no problem with the fella, seems nice. He's also not some fucking visionary because he's in a position to say "Oh we can't keep complaining about the refs". Come back and say it when you've been screwed over when you're actually competing for something rather than conducting an enormous group therapy session for miserable Spurs fans.
Fuck me, Arse and Spuds fans going at, and now Liverpool fans rounding on each other?
This thread has it all.     ;D

You want some?
 :D
No he just quit on his team again.

He didn't want to come off, Ange just doesn't fuck around with injuries as he doesn't think one potential result is worth the risk, he's already done similar in subbing Romero off earlier in the season, doesn't care if the player thinks they're alright.

But go off with this weird narrative.
I like the fact that generally arsenal's season is over when everyone has lost a game and they can sigh collectively about their record.
What did Maddison do, how did he actually get injured?

Rewatched it so many times from the angle where you can see him running and no one touches him, he doesn't appear to roll an ankle or pull anything, wtf is he supposed to have done?
Bizarrely Van de Ven has been pictured in his training gear at the training complex today. No idea what's going on there.

Re: Maddison I think he jarred his ankle in the turf or something. Hes been having problems with it all season so I imagine Ang didn't want to take a chance with it.
Maddison is a shithouse. No way he fancied 45 minutes of running so pulled an injury out for Fange.
