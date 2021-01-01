Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh? I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had.

At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.





Yeah I think some people are conflating being annoying with the media love-in around Postecoglu (which is sickening, narrativising bullshit) and being annoyed with Postecoglu cos we were screwed against Spurs (again, not his doing).I've no problem with the fella, seems nice. He's also not some fucking visionary because he's in a position to say "Oh we can't keep complaining about the refs". Come back and say it when you've been screwed over when you're actually competing for something rather than conducting an enormous group therapy session for miserable Spurs fans.