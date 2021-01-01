« previous next »
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #920 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm
I usually like these Liverpool rival threads, they are some of the funniest to read on rawk...this one is sh1te to be honest

Well I think you're a smelly poo poo head.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #921 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm
This lap of honour thing is such a strange thing to keep beating us over the head with. We haven't done anything especially for you guys. The players have done exactly the same after every home game this season. It was no different on Monday when they lost and the vast majority of the crowd stayed behind to show their appreciation. They even belted out that bloody Robbie Williams song for Ang again.

I think its one of the things Son has asked the team to do. He always makes them do the team huddle right in front of our fans at the away games too.

Could have came from Ange as well. Celtic are well known for doing a pre game huddle, and Ange was also pretty big in going to the support at the end of the games as well.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #922 on: Today at 02:24:23 pm
I'd love for someone to produce some evidence of these kids on the pitch. I'm guessing there were 1 or 2 at most. I've just been taking your word for it  ;D It's such a strange thing to get angry about in any case.

It was probably just Jermaine Defoe running round doing a cool down with the players
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #923 on: Today at 03:39:37 pm
Is Maddison badly injured ?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #924 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm
Is Maddison badly injured ?

Sounded like nothing from what Postecoglu said after, probably didn't fancy it with Chelsea so dominant.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #925 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm
Is Maddison badly injured ?

No he just quit on his team again.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #926 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm
Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh?  I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had.
At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.


Yeah I think some people are conflating being annoying with the media love-in around Postecoglu (which is sickening, narrativising bullshit) and being annoyed with Postecoglu cos we were screwed against Spurs (again, not his doing).

I've no problem with the fella, seems nice. He's also not some fucking visionary because he's in a position to say "Oh we can't keep complaining about the refs". Come back and say it when you've been screwed over when you're actually competing for something rather than conducting an enormous group therapy session for miserable Spurs fans.
