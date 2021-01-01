« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs  (Read 41417 times)

Online Thats So Dimitar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 08:25:19 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm
That attitude is fine and Ange has credit in the bank if you get pasted. All I will say, is I remember we've tried to play the same way (with no midifled in 22/23 and no central defenders 20/21) and they are some painful memories as we kept living groundhod day. Against a better team, they score 6 or 7 goals. I do applaud Ange for sticking to the morals and trying to get a goal through open play, but I think in the Premeir League to win things, you have to be pragmatic at times. I think playing a low block like we did under 9 men would have frustrated Chelsea and not sure they would have found a way through to be honest.

I agree with this, but like I said I don't think anyone expected to win things this season, what we wanted from this season was Ange to instil his way of playing in to the team, lay a foundation for us to continue building off for years to come. If you considered us in a title race then yes, absolutely every point you can get is important and we should have done what we needed to to get at least one, but realistically I don't think we were, so I think we're better continuing to play the way we want to play and learn what lessons we can from that.

I think a lot of you are approaching this with the attitude you would have, which is based on wanting/expecting to challenge for the title and you've already experienced that every point matters in that case, but we're not there yet, so our approach can be different.
Logged
We beat Real Madrid

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 08:25:31 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:56 am
Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh?  I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had.
At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.

There was a match between this Spurs team and the team we all support on here a few week back. Some mad shit happened. And Ange mate showed himself up to be a bit snide.

You obviously missed it all.
Logged

Offline bravoco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
  • Never made the 1st team
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 08:52:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:56 am
Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh?  I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had.
At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.

You're right. It's witless tribalism from the same types (in different clubs, obviously) who brought you the 'Fat Spanish Waiter'.

Most of the criticism seems to be based on the fact that he didn't echo what Klopp said after VAR decisions went against us. So what? Every manager is going to say what suits them and their club.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,145
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 09:05:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm
Until they get slaughtered by Man City in a few weeks ...
Would've come sooner.
They were ripe for a slaughtering and it certainly looked like it was going to be that way when we started against them... but then PGMOL stepped in to save City's day.

They were very lucky to escape that day.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 09:11:04 pm »
Hes a humble brag merchant. Also I was reliably informed by a Glaswegian taxi driver of the green persuasion that he cant set a team up to defend. After seeing the high line with 9 men he might be on to something. Klopp in that sitUation gave a  tactical masterclass and I still think it was only Robertson going for the win that cost us the draw.
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 09:12:22 pm »
I think its more of a case of Fat Ange coming across insincere and smug "mate".
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,855
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Thats So Dimitar on Yesterday at 08:25:19 pm
I agree with this, but like I said I don't think anyone expected to win things this season, what we wanted from this season was Ange to instil his way of playing in to the team, lay a foundation for us to continue building off for years to come. If you considered us in a title race then yes, absolutely every point you can get is important and we should have done what we needed to to get at least one, but realistically I don't think we were, so I think we're better continuing to play the way we want to play and learn what lessons we can from that.


So Spurs played the way they want to play and learnt the valuable lesson that erm, you sometimes you have to change the way you play?

Seems like that's just taking the long way round
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
So Spurs played the way they want to play and learnt the valuable lesson that erm, you sometimes you have to change the way you play?

Seems like that's just taking the long way round
From the book "How to Manage a Top Team" by Kevin Keegan.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm »
It's both a game and a form of entertainment. They could have parked the bus and had a nail biting however minutes and still come away with nothing, or they could have had a go at it. I think dimitar is right too. None of them think they are in a title chase. And I don't think losing makes much difference to top for chances, do why not go for it .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm
It's both a game and a form of entertainment. They could have parked the bus and had a nail biting however minutes and still come away with nothing, or they could have had a go at it. I think dimitar is right too. None of them think they are in a title chase. And I don't think losing makes much difference to top for chances, do why not go for it .
well, it may have lost them their best defender for a few months.
Logged

Online Thats So Dimitar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm
well, it may have lost them their best defender for a few months.

Are you really implying VdV got injured because we didn't park the bus?
Logged
We beat Real Madrid

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,254
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 08:19:32 pm
No

He absolutely did.

Called it fascinating and brilliant. Direct quotes
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Thats So Dimitar on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
Are you really implying VdV got injured because we didn't park the bus?
correct.  he had to push himself hard to cover all that ground repeatedly.  park the bus and the defenders do a lot less running.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 06:51:46 pm
Was she not annoyed you were asking other ladies out?

 ;D
I should have clarified that, I wasn't with her at that time but you know what they say, God loves a tryer, one paid off in the end !
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm
He absolutely did.

Called it fascinating and brilliant. Direct quotes
the problem is in the UK there's only one adjective for "good" which is "brilliant".   it's used to death.

so when he said "Its' brilliant" he could have been talking about the chaos or spectacle of the game, not necessarily the smartness of the tactics.

can't believe I'm giving him an out mind you.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm
;D
I should have clarified that, I wasn't with her at that time but you know what they say, God loves a tryer, one paid off in the end !
she paid you too?  I think you're underestimating yourself.  :)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm »
brilliant, lol ;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:25:31 pm
There was a match between this Spurs team and the team we all support on here a few week back. Some mad shit happened. And Ange mate showed himself up to be a bit snide.

You obviously missed it all.

I must have alright mate yeah. Was all Ange's fault too I hear. All I can gather is that people hate him and get personal because he wouldn't let us walk the ball in and he calls people mate.
If they were sitting 15th in the table right now no one would have a bad word to say.  We'll all love him by January if that's the case. That's football eh
Oh aye, Spurs are shit
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm
brilliant, lol ;D
thanks.

hang on, what does that use of "brilliant" mean??
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm
she paid you too?  I think you're underestimating yourself.  :)

haha touchy subject that is when I think about how much my divorce cost me pal
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm
haha touchy subject that is when I think about how much my divorce cost me pal
oops  :)
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #861 on: Today at 12:04:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:21:53 pm
I know two Spurs fans at work and but he told me how proud they were last night within a minute of seeing them both this morning. Odd bunch.

I mean to an extent I get where theyre coming from. When we went down to 9 earlier in the season I think every Liverpool supporter no matter how disappointed we all were in the outcome and the way the game played out from a refereeing standpoint said how proud they were of the team fighting till the very end.

Obviously theres a pretty big caveat that they werent completely fucked over by the refs and VAR like in our game but I get why Spurs fans would be proud of the team for not being a bunch of shrinking violets and accepting the outcome of the game was a foregone conclusion.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,737
  • Boss Tha
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #862 on: Today at 12:05:51 am »
London Bridge................is falling down...............fuck off..........Tottenham.

Sorry, just doing that slow singing thing that they do.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 