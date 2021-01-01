That attitude is fine and Ange has credit in the bank if you get pasted. All I will say, is I remember we've tried to play the same way (with no midifled in 22/23 and no central defenders 20/21) and they are some painful memories as we kept living groundhod day. Against a better team, they score 6 or 7 goals. I do applaud Ange for sticking to the morals and trying to get a goal through open play, but I think in the Premeir League to win things, you have to be pragmatic at times. I think playing a low block like we did under 9 men would have frustrated Chelsea and not sure they would have found a way through to be honest.



I agree with this, but like I said I don't think anyone expected to win things this season, what we wanted from this season was Ange to instil his way of playing in to the team, lay a foundation for us to continue building off for years to come. If you considered us in a title race then yes, absolutely every point you can get is important and we should have done what we needed to to get at least one, but realistically I don't think we were, so I think we're better continuing to play the way we want to play and learn what lessons we can from that.I think a lot of you are approaching this with the attitude you would have, which is based on wanting/expecting to challenge for the title and you've already experienced that every point matters in that case, but we're not there yet, so our approach can be different.