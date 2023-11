How much longer are they going to blow smoke up Big Anges' arse? Never known such wreckless tactics receive so much praise.



I think if this was part of a trend of Postecoglou making poor tactical decisions then he'd have been much more severely criticised. As it is, their start has been pretty excellent and considering he's new to the club, new to the league, not spent outrageous amounts of money, lost their best player and almost overnight seems to have implemented a style of play which is very enjoyable to watch then I guess he has a lot of good will. I remember Klopp still going for it when we were a few goals and a man(e) down away at City a couple years into Klopp's reign. Maybe if he'd shut up shop we might have left with a 2-0 deficit but maybe we got more out of shipping 5 but giving it a go...who knows.Also, the tactics last night were pretty mental but they had a disallowed goal by inches, and two other really good chances at 2-1 Chelsea. Very nearly paid off for him.