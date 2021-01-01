When we have shit like bloody Luton fans tragedy chanting against us, I feel in the right to be taking a stand against toxic hatred of other teams to be honest. Way too much wasted energy on hating other teams and players in football. Rivalries are part of football but I see people on here complaining about other teams fans hating us for little reason and then us doing the same. There's a middle ground like I say and I think moderation is healthy...I'm not accusing anyone of getting close to that level but it does breed toxicity among fans I think to act like hating other teams is part of being a football fan



I'm with you on the point that outright hatred is never good and rarely ends well. In football as well as any other aspect of life.On the other hand, I took a quick flick at LiveScore at 60 mins in last night's match and had a quiet chortle. It was very, very funny, not to mention karmic justice.I normally have a lot of time for Spurs - WHL was one of the better London grounds to visit and I have many thoroughly decent Spurs-supporting pals. But after the fiasco we suffered at their new place the other week, this reverse was extremely satisfying.That's the middle ground right there - and it's pretty much the stance that most people on here are taking, I think.