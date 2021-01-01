« previous next »
Offline William Regal

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:25:35 am »
Really enjoyed that Karma last night, all they needed was to have a perfectly legitimate onside goal disallowed because some fuckwit cant communicate over a headset and it would have been perfect.  Spurs high line with 9 men was a thing of beauty to watch  ;D
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:26:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:50 am
They'll struggle to get top 5 from here - the head start over Chelsea might save them.. but its going to be tough. They just have so little firepower compared to the other CL contenders
They had a £50m #9 that didn't get off the bench yesterday!  They're blessed though that Son is so resilient, I can barely remember him ever having an injury.  Salah levels of fitness.
Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,186
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:28:02 am »
How can any Red be that arsed about Spurs that they start bickering about them ;D ;D ;D ;D
Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • RedOrDead
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:28:35 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:25:35 am
Really enjoyed that Karma last night, all they needed was to have a perfectly legitimate onside goal disallowed because some fuckwit cant communicate over a headset and it would have been perfect.  Spurs high line with 9 men was a thing of beauty to watch  ;D

Wasnt really karma though was it? Their 2 sending offs were legitimate red cards in comparison to when we played them. Fat Ange had nothing to moan about in terms of those decisions so tried to play the we accept the referee decisions card to make the wankfest over him even more unbearable.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:28:51 am »
Only just seen this. Spurs and VAR need to get a room.
Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:56:45 am
When we have shit like bloody Luton fans tragedy chanting against us, I feel in the right to be taking a stand against toxic hatred of other teams to be honest. Way too much wasted energy on hating other teams and players in football. Rivalries are part of football but I see people on here complaining about other teams fans hating us for little reason and then us doing the same. There's a middle ground like I say and I think moderation is healthy...I'm not accusing anyone of getting close to that level but it does breed toxicity among fans I think to act like hating other teams is part of being a football fan

I'm with you on the point that outright hatred is never good and rarely ends well. In football as well as any other aspect of life.

On the other hand, I took a quick flick at LiveScore at 60 mins in last night's match and had a quiet chortle. It was very, very funny, not to mention karmic justice.

I normally have a lot of time for Spurs - WHL was one of the better London grounds to visit and I have many thoroughly decent Spurs-supporting pals. But after the fiasco we suffered at their new place the other week, this reverse was extremely satisfying.

That's the middle ground right there - and it's pretty much the stance that most people on here are taking, I think.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 10:28:02 am
How can any Red be that arsed about Spurs that they start bickering about them ;D ;D ;D ;D
I think Darren England is to blame
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:14:33 am

Na, I just loved how we responded to the adversity. 9 men and injuries to a couple of our best players and we still could have got a result up until the last few minutes. Obviously I'm pretty fuming with Romero because hes cost us again with his antics.

Give me a break
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:36:07 am »
If they dont win the league from here, surely itll be the biggest collapse in history. They had at least one hand on the trophy, even paraded around with the kids and sang about ange ball.
Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,863
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:37:33 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:21:42 am
I think partly for me those comments always bug me because they are usually made by the Rugby Union types to make themselves superior to footballers/football fans. "Oh we have respect, unlike the other sport"

Also considering he got booked for descent against the referee last night, he is hardly practicing what he preaches.

Now I don't mind him, I think the love in is a bit much but not his fault. But those comments seem more of a dig at Klopp and Arteta than a good faith position on referees.
He should go down for that
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #770 on: Today at 10:39:35 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:23:14 am
The thing is Id agree with him on the referees if we were dealing with an organisation that was vaguely competent and not making massive fuck ups every wee. At what point to do you just stop accepting incompetence on a weekly basis, or do you just not reach that point because you were brought up to respect the referees.

That's one bathroom to steer clear of...
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:42:07 am »
Lovely pedantry  :wellin
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 10:30:26 am
I'm with you on the point that outright hatred is never good and rarely ends well. In football as well as any other aspect of life.

On the other hand, I took a quick flick at LiveScore at 60 mins in last night's match and had a quiet chortle. It was very, very funny, not to mention karmic justice.

I normally have a lot of time for Spurs - WHL was one of the better London grounds to visit and I have many thoroughly decent Spurs-supporting pals. But after the fiasco we suffered at their new place the other week, this reverse was extremely satisfying.

That's the middle ground right there - and it's pretty much the stance that most people on here are taking, I think.
Yes this is it. It's pretty obvious why Liverpool fans are enjoying an extended chortle at Spurs right now. It's kind of humorous that some people pretend not to get that and object to the pisstaking
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,980
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #773 on: Today at 10:43:39 am »
Eventual Karma
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #774 on: Today at 10:44:38 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:21:42 am


Also considering he got booked for descent against the referee last night, he is hardly practicing what he preaches.

That's a new low!
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #775 on: Today at 10:46:31 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:42:26 am
Yes this is it. It's pretty obvious why Liverpool fans are enjoying an extended chortle at Spurs right now. It's kind of humorous that some people pretend not to get that and object to the pisstaking

No one is objecting to piss taking though?  It's the apparent seething hatred for their manager that's confusing people.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #776 on: Today at 10:58:01 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:46:31 am
No one is objecting to piss taking though?  It's the apparent seething hatred for their manager that's confusing people.

Correct. Ire should be directed at PGMOL who fucked up. Neither Spurs or Postecoglu are responsible for their ineptitude. Some OTT comments have been made about the latter in the match thread and on here.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #777 on: Today at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/67341779
In last night's match between Tottenham and Chelsea, the ball was in play for just 43% of the total match time (47:57 of 111:15), the lowest percentage for any Premier League game over the last two seasons.
It's a shame they can't provide the same statistic excluding the time lost to VAR interventions.  It didn't feel like a game filled with timewasting but there was definitely some shenanigans from players like Pedro Porro (rolling around for 30 seconds then springing to his feet with a big smile on his face and some arm thrusting to the Spurs fans).
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #778 on: Today at 11:04:56 am »
Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh?  I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had.
At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:22:00 am »
Bigger than the defeat, losing van de ven and Maddison will fuck them big time. The way they play these are their 2 most important players.
Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,550
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #780 on: Today at 11:36:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:22:00 am
Bigger than the defeat, losing van de ven and Maddison will fuck them big time. The way they play these are their 2 most important players.

I think Maddison is probably alright. He's just been struggling with his ankle the last few weeks. Son has been carrying an injury too. Think he'd have come off too if we'd had any subs left. Van De Ven is a big loss though undoubtedly. He's been fantastic for us
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,646
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #781 on: Today at 11:48:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:44:38 am
That's a new low!
Well done sir.
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,646
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #782 on: Today at 11:49:54 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:04:56 am
Reading a lot of dislike for Postecoglu. Fat this and fat that. Bit harsh?  I quite like the fella myself. Loved watching his Celtic team and even at Spurs at least they're having a go unlike other managers they've had.
At the end of the day they're still Spurs and they're shit, just not sure what Postecoglu has done to annoy so many people but hey ho.
I will definitely end up disliking him at some point, very few managers in and around the top six remain likeable forever.

Right now though he seems fine. I cant stand his club and its fans, but he seems alright. Poch is also fine by me.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,441
  • Truthiness
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #783 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:26:32 am
They had a £50m #9 that didn't get off the bench yesterday!  They're blessed though that Son is so resilient, I can barely remember him ever having an injury.  Salah levels of fitness.

That £50m signing will be out for a while - Richi-la is having surgery on his pubic bone, which I can't even.

Still it'll make a change for him being a total pain in everyone else's balls.
Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #784 on: Today at 12:06:13 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:28:35 am
Wasnt really karma though was it? Their 2 sending offs were legitimate red cards in comparison to when we played them. Fat Ange had nothing to moan about in terms of those decisions so tried to play the we accept the referee decisions card to make the wankfest over him even more unbearable.

Not only were the 2 red cards legitimate, one (the 2 yellow one) came 40 mins after a yellow card which was *worse* than the red Jones got against them (which was upgraded by the ref going over to the screen, as he did last night) - so again, Spurs got the lucky side of poor decisions.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #785 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:14:33 am

Na, I just loved how we responded to the adversity. 9 men and injuries to a couple of our best players and we still could have got a result up until the last few minutes. Obviously I'm pretty fuming with Romero because hes cost us again with his antics.

Your response to adversity should've resulted in you being 5-1 down by 75 minutes. Against any decent team not having the collective mental breakdown Chelsea had, it would've been a cricket score and Postecoglou's crazy tactics would've been slated, and deservedly so.

It's completely incomparable to the shit we had to deal with at Spurs a few weeks back, where we actually had ridiculous decisions that put us two men down, as well as costing us a lead we should've had, and still we restricted Spurs to zilch. And yet all we keep hearing here is "brave Spurs". Such a load of bollocks.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #786 on: Today at 12:14:20 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:28:35 am
Wasnt really karma though was it? Their 2 sending offs were legitimate red cards in comparison to when we played them. Fat Ange had nothing to moan about in terms of those decisions so tried to play the we accept the referee decisions card to make the wankfest over him even more unbearable.

So he can't really win can he  :)  He moans and he's has no justification to moan. He doesn't moan and he's playing a game.
He should have Arteta'd it
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,031
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #787 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:44:18 am
Do what you like, just find it a weird thing to get upset about, ohhh there's too much criticism of Tottenham on this ermmm Liverpool forum.

 ;D

Quite!
Like who does it hurt anyway? Imagine being bothered by fans being tribal and OTT on a team specific footy forum. Like they are afraid their Man Utd, Abu Dhabi, Arsenal or Spurs supporting mates will catch a glimpse and make fun of them.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,178
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #788 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:46:31 am
No one is objecting to piss taking though?  It's the apparent seething hatred for their manager that's confusing people.

He is being a hypocrite with his comments about accepting the decisions as they were clear red cards, which meant he couldn't argue anyway. His tactics last night made no sense as well. I don't especially dislike him but the way the media have gushed about last night is just plain weird.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,541
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #789 on: Today at 12:46:35 pm »
I think people are getting pissy because Postecoglou has been the beneficiary of some extremely favourable decisions and is now preaching respect for officials. I don't blame him personally, it's obvious how easy it is to influence officials and how beneficial it can be, he just wants to keep those imbeciles on his side.
Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #790 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Their position in the league is over-inflated due to the corrupt officials vs us and a flukey last-minute win vs Sheffield United.

They will drift down to their natural league position soon enough.

They just do not have the mentality to sustain a title challenge. It was the same in the year Leicester won it. The first bit of adversity and they lose their heads and start assaulting the opposition.

Their manager is the current media darling but I'll wager he won't be there in two years.
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #791 on: Today at 01:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:04:52 pm
That £50m signing will be out for a while - Richi-la is having surgery on his pubic bone, which I can't even.

Still it'll make a change for him being a total pain in everyone else's balls.

He is actually having surgery on his Parson's Nose
Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #792 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Theyll drop points at Wolves too.

Looking at their fixture list, they dont really have an easy fixture until New Years Eve. Theyll be lucky to be in the top four by the new year.
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #793 on: Today at 01:15:02 pm »
I see the Kane money has ran out. Who will they sell now to make a donation to PGMOL?
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,547
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #794 on: Today at 01:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:42:26 am
Yes this is it. It's pretty obvious why Liverpool fans are enjoying an extended chortle at Spurs right now. It's kind of humorous that some people pretend not to get that and object to the pisstaking
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,547
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #795 on: Today at 01:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:20:44 am
Only just seen this result. Our draw doesnt seem as bad now. Point gained on Spurs and Arsenal. Erase Luton from the memory and on we go.

Nice to see the Spurs bubble deflated a bit by the way. Its been coming. I fancied Chelsea pre-match to get a result there. Sounds like a bad tempered one!

Oddly - the media (and spurs supporters of course) are INFLATING the result.
