Carragher is fucking off his head. He was complaining about our high line all the way back to our game vs Norwich when we beat them 4-1 in our league winning season and yet he was full of praise for Fat Ange's suicidal tactics whereby their xg against was over 4 goals. That game should have finished 6 or 7-1 to Chelsea.



Go back to your fosters on the couch, mate.