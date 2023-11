Really hope this is the start of them really falling apart. Come on Wolves.



If Wolves had Neto, I'd expect them to get something from it. Either way though, I have no worries about Spurs challenging for any title. As I keep saying to people as well, their second half of the season will be harder than pretty much aniyome else's - the vast majority of the top 10 away from home, as opposed to the kind run so far. They'll challenge for top 4, but no more than that. Would absolutely love a proper collapse though, and their injuries/suspensions today mean there's a chance of that.