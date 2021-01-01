I thought Jones red card was 50/50 because how bad it looked in slow motion so thats the only one I could possibly understand.



Didnt see the challenge on Gomez



Jotas second challenge shouldve been his first yellow as the first one was hilarious



Salahs on bissouma was very lucky for bissouma.



The offside didnt need a second look, you can tell live that he was miles on.



There were other incidents, advantages not being played when Liverpool were clean through, referee trembling excitedly as he gave Liverpool players cards.

The whole show was really bad, one of the worst refereed games ive seen in a long time, and it wasnt just var, all the officials were ridiculously bad.







If I can find a way to post the Gomez one I will, it will make you even more baffled about the Van Dijk red