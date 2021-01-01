In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I thought Jones red card was 50/50 because how bad it looked in slow motion so thats the only one I could possibly understand.Didnt see the challenge on Gomez Jotas second challenge shouldve been his first yellow as the first one was hilariousSalahs on bissouma was very lucky for bissouma.The offside didnt need a second look, you can tell live that he was miles on.There were other incidents, advantages not being played when Liverpool were clean through, referee trembling excitedly as he gave Liverpool players cards. The whole show was really bad, one of the worst refereed games ive seen in a long time, and it wasnt just var, all the officials were ridiculously bad.
I must say though.. although I'm livid, it was class from Richarlison at the end there.Quite unexpected.
We signed Stewart who joins the list of Spurs players we signed who were underwhelming- Keane and Ruddock immediately spring to mind.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.1]