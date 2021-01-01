« previous next »
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #560 on: Today at 02:07:25 am
I've tried to be grown up about this today, made a real effort, but I've failed. Hope these lose every match going forward unless it's one where their winning helps us.

No real logic to it, just want them to suffer. Blaaagh!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #561 on: Today at 02:40:22 am
I don't get why people say Spuds are good. They have a good team (not great), and looked nowhere near beating us when we were down to 9 men. They won't make top 4.
Logged

Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #562 on: Today at 03:05:05 am
Theyre a decent who I think can make top 4, maybe end up battling it out with Newcastle for that last spot. That bench is weak as fuck though so theyre a long way off achieving anything other then a top 4-5 finish.
Logged

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,866
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #563 on: Today at 04:04:56 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:06:45 pm
Are you quite sure they won the league cup in 2001? ;)

My ellipses would suggest not
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #564 on: Today at 04:24:23 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:04:56 am
My ellipses would suggest not
Hmm. Ok, apologies if there was a clever joke in there I missed. I only mentioned it as it was another team wot won the league cup in 2001. A team with devilishly handsome and rogueishly charming and intelligent fans, a team wot plays in red etc..
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #565 on: Today at 06:00:14 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:24:23 am
Hmm. Ok, apologies if there was a clever joke in there I missed. I only mentioned it as it was another team wot won the league cup in 2001. A team with devilishly handsome and rogueishly charming and intelligent fans, a team wot plays in red etc..

They won it in 99, 02 (when we won the double), and later on when woodgate scored against chelsea, about 15 years ago. Juande Ramos the last spurs manager to win something.

3 league cups in 33 years, thats newcastle level failure

Who did you beat in 01? Was that birmingham on pens? Or man utd 2-1.
Last Edit: Today at 06:02:07 am by The North Bank
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #566 on: Today at 06:18:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:00:14 am
They won it in 99, 02 (when we won the double), and later on when woodgate scored against chelsea, about 15 years ago. Juande Ramos the last spurs manager to win something.

3 league cups in 33 years, thats newcastle level failure

Who did you beat in 01? Was that birmingham on pens? Or man utd 2-1.
It was Birmingham on pens, as you say; in the Millenium Stadium. First of three cups that spring, and a Gary Mac inspired return to the CL.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,145
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Reply #567 on: Today at 06:27:22 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:00:14 am
They won it in 99, 02 (when we won the double), and later on when woodgate scored against chelsea, about 15 years ago. Juande Ramos the last spurs manager to win something.

3 league cups in 33 years, thats newcastle level failure

Who did you beat in 01? Was that birmingham on pens? Or man utd 2-1.

Youre giving them too much credit! I think Blackburn won the League Cup in 2002, under Souness. Did they beat Spurs in the final maybe?
Logged
