« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24  (Read 28721 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #560 on: Today at 02:07:25 am »
I've tried to be grown up about this today, made a real effort, but I've failed. Hope these lose every match going forward unless it's one where their winning helps us.

No real logic to it, just want them to suffer. Blaaagh!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #561 on: Today at 02:40:22 am »
I don't get why people say Spuds are good. They have a good team (not great), and looked nowhere near beating us when we were down to 9 men. They won't make top 4.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #562 on: Today at 03:05:05 am »
Theyre a decent who I think can make top 4, maybe end up battling it out with Newcastle for that last spot. That bench is weak as fuck though so theyre a long way off achieving anything other then a top 4-5 finish.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 