Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
10
11
12
13
14
[
15
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24 (Read 28721 times)
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,988
mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
«
Reply #560 on:
Today
at 02:07:25 am »
I've tried to be grown up about this today, made a real effort, but I've failed. Hope these lose every match going forward unless it's one where their winning helps us.
No real logic to it, just want them to suffer. Blaaagh!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson
, as reported by
James (not Joey) Boswell
. They must have foreseen RAWK
potatomato33
Combat Carl
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,447
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
«
Reply #561 on:
Today
at 02:40:22 am »
I don't get why people say Spuds are good. They have a good team (not great), and looked nowhere near beating us when we were down to 9 men. They won't make top 4.
Logged
Rosario
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,262
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
«
Reply #562 on:
Today
at 03:05:05 am »
Theyre a decent who I think can make top 4, maybe end up battling it out with Newcastle for that last spot. That bench is weak as fuck though so theyre a long way off achieving anything other then a top 4-5 finish.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
10
11
12
13
14
[
15
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
Page created in 0.559 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 3.39]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2