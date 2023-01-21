I see the mask is starting to slip when it comes to the Nicest Manager in the LeagueTM. Whinging all ends up last week about subjective VAR decisions he didn't like but this week objectively incorrect VAR decisions are just a "part of the game" and VAR is never going to be perfect. Tosser. Looking forward to the next time they're cheated out of a match, hope someone rams it back down his throat.



Also quite how Maddison doesn't get booked for his on-field histrionics is beyond me. I'd say it was because he was an England international but multiple players have gotten away with it against us this season whereas ours even look at the referee wrong and they get booked for dissent.



Mad how many favourable decisions these have had against us in recent years - last night aside, there was the obvious Skipp red card last season which was 10x worse than the Jones challenge, there was that 2-2 game the year before (when we lost out on the league by a point, you'll remember...) when Kane got away with a leg breaker on Robertson which is a red card 100 times out of 100, and the most stonewall penalty I've ever seen on Jota was waved away. Even that 2-2 game a few years back where Mo scored that ridiculous solo goal and Spurs were given two dubious late penalties and mouth-breather Kane told the camera "can't give me two chances". Those are just the ones I can remember off the top of my head.



Horrible, unlikeable club.