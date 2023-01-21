« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24  (Read 28451 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,144
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #520 on: Today at 06:31:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:28:15 pm
So let me get this straight...

It's 'entirely the fault of the officials'  AND 'clubs too have a responsibility'

They directly contradict one another

The last part would be great and pretty much agrees with my original point that it's a bit of both. Fuck absolving Spurs of any blame when they played into it too

No, that's not what I said. But I give up on this, it's beyond pointless.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,704
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:31:30 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 06:24:27 pm
The cult around Big Flange is irritating. Strewth

If it carries on, itll be because hes been a failure, everyone loves a funny or charming loser.

Cant say Ive heard him speak!
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:31:29 pm
No, that's not what I said. But I give up on this, it's beyond pointless.


Yep, pulled quotes from nowhere instead of copying and pasting them directly from your posts
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #523 on: Today at 06:52:55 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:59:44 pm
There's just something inherently dislikeable about Spurs. I think it's because they are such overcompensating try-hards.

Asking them to join a potential ESL was, as the joke went at the time, like asking Bananaman to join the Avengers.

Or SuperTed.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:57:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:20 pm
Who has even said that? All people have said is he appears to be more likeable than some of Spur's other choices of managers.

I didn't realise they actually had a manager until yesterday.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,144
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:57:45 pm
I didn't realise they actually had a manager until yesterday.

Hahaha. You obviously haven't been listening to all of the journalists going on about him then.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,864
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:52:55 pm
Or SuperTed.

Worst shout Ive seen this weekend, and thats saying something.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:06:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:03:14 pm
You know they already won the league yesterday right?

We're all just playing for 2nd place

Seen it all now, people giving up after seven games saying Spurs of all teams has won the league 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,770
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:52:55 pm
Or SuperTed.

Don't diss SuperTed. I used to love love that little guy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,144
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:09:46 pm
Don't diss SuperTed. I used to love love that little guy.

Very inferior to Paddington.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,770
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:19:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:13:03 pm
Very inferior to Paddington.  ;)

Not having that. Paddington may be more popular but SuperTed is the hipster's choice.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,144
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #531 on: Today at 07:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:19:15 pm
Not having that. Paddington may be more popular but SuperTed is the hipster's choice.

Hipsters! Is that the best you've got.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:26:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:59:10 pm
Hahaha. You obviously haven't been listening to all of the journalists going on about him then.  :D

I haven't Jill,prior to yesterday I couldn't have picked him out in a crowd of two.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:29:15 pm »
I'm sure it's been covered at some point post game but what was that trumpet dirge before kick off all about?Do they do it every game.Kin'ell.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,770
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #534 on: Today at 07:36:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:21:29 pm
Hipsters! Is that the best you've got.  ;D

It's a good a reason as any :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #535 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:59:44 pm
There's just something inherently dislikeable about Spurs. I think it's because they are such overcompensating try-hards.

Asking them to join a potential ESL was, as the joke went at the time, like asking Bananaman to join the Avengers.

Yeah they really are try-hards, but what annoys me most about them (and always has) is the hugely misplaced idea that they're a massive club on the same level as ourselves and United. Absolutely bizarre and does my head in. They seem to think that when they finished above us a couple of times when they had Bale and Modric, that makes them our peers. Fuck off with that.

Also, Maddison is absolutely made for these. Not in the sense that he's a great player or anything - just such a flash, flatters-to-deceive wanker with an immensely punchable face. Absolutely invisible when we had 11 men yesterday then strutted around like a peacock against 10, then looked absolutely useless and got subbed against 9. Not a bad player, but an absolute pretender at this level, just like his club.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,078
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:38:00 pm
Yeah they really are try-hards, but what annoys me most about them (and always has) is the hugely misplaced idea that they're a massive club on the same level as ourselves and United. Absolutely bizarre and does my head in. They seem to think that when they finished above us a couple of times when they had Bale and Modric, that makes them our peers. Fuck off with that.

Also, Maddison is absolutely made for these. Not in the sense that he's a great player or anything - just such a flash, flatters-to-deceive wanker with an immensely punchable face. Absolutely invisible when we had 11 men yesterday then strutted around like a peacock against 10, then looked absolutely useless and got subbed against 9. Not a bad player, but an absolute pretender at this level, just like his club.
As I said earlier in the thread, he could do with being Sounessed
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,143
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #537 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:19:15 pm
Not having that. Paddington may be more popular but SuperTed is the hipster's choice.

I bet you and Tubby have fun sleepovers sloping a bit of Neutral Milk Hotel into your tape recorder, grooming your beards and then settling down to your Super Ted VHS box sets.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,078
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #538 on: Today at 07:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:40:09 pm
I bet you and Tubby have fun sleepovers sloping a bit of Neutral Milk Hotel into your tape recorder, grooming your beards and then settling down to your Super Ted VHS box sets.
Real hipsters listen to reel to reel or 8 track recordings, and watch only the finest Super 8 versions of TV shows.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #539 on: Today at 07:45:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:16:52 pm
Whatever ways its twisted he's a hypocrite. You dont need to have seen every incident and know the ins and outs to know we were robbed, he witnessed the game live ffs, what more does he need.

It was his side throwing themselves on the floor and in the refs ear.

Sick to death of sides being defended like their own bullshit wasn't their fault. Maddison was in the refs ear every chance he got. Udogie tripped himself over screamed AND called for a card after it, like fuck is that any officials fault. Fuck them and their manager, the officials were horrific but they played their part and Ange is part of that, suddenly his tune has changed.

Totally agree. I've generally thought Ange seemed sound, but I'm very surprised he's come out with that kind of shite. You could see on the guy's face yesterday (both late in the game, and even at full time) that deep down he knew they'd been shite and hadn't deserved to win at all. If that's the case just take your win with a bit of humility and shut the fuck up.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,143
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #540 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:41:44 pm
Real hipsters listen to reel to reel or 8 track recordings, and watch only the finest Super 8 versions of TV shows.

Exactly. Pair of fakes.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,494
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #541 on: Today at 07:58:45 pm »
I dont use the whole fraud thing because it's very much football bantery, but feels like the Spurs manager actually is. I think he has probably hit upon a formula of player motivation, but outside of that I reckon he is a competition winner.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,078
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #542 on: Today at 08:37:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:58:45 pm
I dont use the whole fraud thing because it's very much football bantery, but feels like the Spurs manager actually is. I think he has probably hit upon a formula of player motivation, but outside of that I reckon he is a competition winner.
I don't think he's a fraud, but he's 58 or so and this is his first job in a top tier competition, winning in Scotland means absolutely nothing, so it remains to be seen whether he belongs in a top league, one thing I will say is that he bought well at Celtic with only a couple of duds.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,770
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #543 on: Today at 08:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:40:09 pm
I bet you and Tubby have fun sleepovers sloping a bit of Neutral Milk Hotel into your tape recorder, grooming your beards and then settling down to your Super Ted VHS box sets.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:41:44 pm
Real hipsters listen to reel to reel or 8 track recordings, and watch only the finest Super 8 versions of TV shows.

Yes, 8 track's where it's at. The background hiss makes it authentic.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,711
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #544 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:40:09 pm
I bet you and Tubby have fun sleepovers sloping a bit of Neutral Milk Hotel into your tape recorder, grooming your beards and then settling down to your Super Ted VHS box sets.

I preferred him when he was just Ted.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,398
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #545 on: Today at 08:49:17 pm »
The entire premier league will have these lot and this Ang chancer fella sussed by Christmas.

Top 6 at the very best.

Was at the game yesterday and was not leaving until I clapped our players off.  I unfortunately also had to endure the most embarrassing misplaced over the top celebrations I ever laid eyes on.  Ive seen cup winners celebrate less.

As for Robbie Williams blasting out. Words fail me.

When we inevitably take them apart at Anfield,  I really want the whole team sat on the floor doing ooops up side your head, in front of the Spurs bench. While the subs form a Conga and surround that little gobshite Son. I am beginning to really hate him because of his constant cringeworthy behaviour after anyone scores.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #546 on: Today at 08:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 07:02:16 pm
Worst shout Ive seen this weekend, and thats saying something.

It's been a difficult couple of days.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #547 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm »
I see the mask is starting to slip when it comes to the Nicest Manager in the LeagueTM. Whinging all ends up last week about subjective VAR decisions he didn't like but this week objectively incorrect VAR decisions are just a "part of the game" and VAR is never going to be perfect. Tosser. Looking forward to the next time they're cheated out of a match, hope someone rams it back down his throat.

Also quite how Maddison doesn't get booked for his on-field histrionics is beyond me. I'd say it was because he was an England international but multiple players have gotten away with it against us this season whereas ours even look at the referee wrong and they get booked for dissent.

Mad how many favourable decisions these have had against us in recent years - last night aside, there was the obvious Skipp red card last season which was 10x worse than the Jones challenge, there was that 2-2 game the year before (when we lost out on the league by a point, you'll remember...) when Kane got away with a leg breaker on Robertson which is a red card 100 times out of 100, and the most stonewall penalty I've ever seen on Jota was waved away. Even that 2-2 game a few years back where Mo scored that ridiculous solo goal and Spurs were given two dubious late penalties and mouth-breather Kane told the camera "can't give me two chances". Those are just the ones I can remember off the top of my head.

Horrible, unlikeable club.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #548 on: Today at 10:08:10 pm »
c*nts!!  ;D


Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,659
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #549 on: Today at 10:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:56:13 pm
Thread title updated to reflect the result yesterday.

:lmao
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #550 on: Today at 10:23:16 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:45:34 pm
Totally agree. I've generally thought Ange seemed sound, but I'm very surprised he's come out with that kind of shite. You could see on the guy's face yesterday (both late in the game, and even at full time) that deep down he knew they'd been shite and hadn't deserved to win at all. If that's the case just take your win with a bit of humility and shut the fuck up.

Well said mate and exactly my point. Fucking changed his tune quicker than you can say hypocrite

Embarrassing the way they've gone about it like they battled to a famous victory
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,781
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:53:10 am
Players being booked for taking their shirts off celebrating an own goal that they hadn't been involved in was majorly cringe too.

Haha I completely missed that, that's incredible ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #552 on: Today at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 10:08:10 pm
c*nts!!  ;D




Needs with a reference to Liverpool having a -1 handicap also
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,841
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 10:08:10 pm
c*nts!!  ;D




Advert says Joe Bloggs Jeans. So that dates the bus parade to the Madchester era.

Last time they won a trophy.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,781
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:49:17 pm
When we inevitably take them apart at Anfield,  I really want the whole team sat on the floor doing ooops up side your head, in front of the Spurs bench. While the subs form a Conga and surround that little gobshite Son. I am beginning to really hate him because of his constant cringeworthy behaviour after anyone scores.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,864
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #555 on: Today at 10:49:50 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:31:25 pm
Advert says Joe Bloggs Jeans. So that dates the bus parade to the Madchester era.

Last time they won a trophy.

Probably when they last won the league cup2001. Although some of those hairstyles are very eighties.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 