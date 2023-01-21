There's just something inherently dislikeable about Spurs. I think it's because they are such overcompensating try-hards.
Asking them to join a potential ESL was, as the joke went at the time, like asking Bananaman to join the Avengers.
Yeah they really are try-hards, but what annoys me most about them (and always has) is the hugely misplaced idea that they're a massive club on the same level as ourselves and United. Absolutely bizarre and does my head in. They seem to think that when they finished above us a couple of times when they had Bale and Modric, that makes them our peers. Fuck off with that.
Also, Maddison is absolutely made for these. Not in the sense that he's a great player or anything - just such a flash, flatters-to-deceive wanker with an immensely punchable face. Absolutely invisible when we had 11 men yesterday then strutted around like a peacock against 10, then looked absolutely useless and got subbed against 9. Not a bad player, but an absolute pretender at this level, just like his club.