There's just something inherently dislikeable about Spurs. I think it's because they are such overcompensating try-hards.



Asking them to join a potential ESL was, as the joke went at the time, like asking Bananaman to join the Avengers.



Yeah they really are try-hards, but what annoys me most about them (and always has) is the hugely misplaced idea that they're a massive club on the same level as ourselves and United. Absolutely bizarre and does my head in. They seem to think that when they finished above us a couple of times when they had Bale and Modric, that makes them our peers. Fuck off with that.Also, Maddison is absolutely made for these. Not in the sense that he's a great player or anything - just such a flash, flatters-to-deceive wanker with an immensely punchable face. Absolutely invisible when we had 11 men yesterday then strutted around like a peacock against 10, then looked absolutely useless and got subbed against 9. Not a bad player, but an absolute pretender at this level, just like his club.