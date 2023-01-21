« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24  (Read 27974 times)

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #520 on: Today at 06:31:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:28:15 pm
So let me get this straight...

It's 'entirely the fault of the officials'  AND 'clubs too have a responsibility'

They directly contradict one another

The last part would be great and pretty much agrees with my original point that it's a bit of both. Fuck absolving Spurs of any blame when they played into it too

No, that's not what I said. But I give up on this, it's beyond pointless.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:31:30 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 06:24:27 pm
The cult around Big Flange is irritating. Strewth

If it carries on, itll be because hes been a failure, everyone loves a funny or charming loser.

Cant say Ive heard him speak!
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:31:29 pm
No, that's not what I said. But I give up on this, it's beyond pointless.


Yep, pulled quotes from nowhere instead of copying and pasting them directly from your posts
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #523 on: Today at 06:52:55 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:59:44 pm
There's just something inherently dislikeable about Spurs. I think it's because they are such overcompensating try-hards.

Asking them to join a potential ESL was, as the joke went at the time, like asking Bananaman to join the Avengers.

Or SuperTed.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:57:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:20 pm
Who has even said that? All people have said is he appears to be more likeable than some of Spur's other choices of managers.

I didn't realise they actually had a manager until yesterday.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:57:45 pm
I didn't realise they actually had a manager until yesterday.

Hahaha. You obviously haven't been listening to all of the journalists going on about him then.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:52:55 pm
Or SuperTed.

Worst shout Ive seen this weekend, and thats saying something.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:06:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:03:14 pm
You know they already won the league yesterday right?

We're all just playing for 2nd place

Seen it all now, people giving up after seven games saying Spurs of all teams has won the league 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:52:55 pm
Or SuperTed.

Don't diss SuperTed. I used to love love that little guy.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:09:46 pm
Don't diss SuperTed. I used to love love that little guy.

Very inferior to Paddington.  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:19:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:13:03 pm
Very inferior to Paddington.  ;)

Not having that. Paddington may be more popular but SuperTed is the hipster's choice.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #531 on: Today at 07:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:19:15 pm
Not having that. Paddington may be more popular but SuperTed is the hipster's choice.

Hipsters! Is that the best you've got.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:26:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:59:10 pm
Hahaha. You obviously haven't been listening to all of the journalists going on about him then.  :D

I haven't Jill,prior to yesterday I couldn't have picked him out in a crowd of two.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:29:15 pm »
I'm sure it's been covered at some point post game but what was that trumpet dirge before kick off all about?Do they do it every game.Kin'ell.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #534 on: Today at 07:36:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:21:29 pm
Hipsters! Is that the best you've got.  ;D

It's a good a reason as any :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #535 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:59:44 pm
There's just something inherently dislikeable about Spurs. I think it's because they are such overcompensating try-hards.

Asking them to join a potential ESL was, as the joke went at the time, like asking Bananaman to join the Avengers.

Yeah they really are try-hards, but what annoys me most about them (and always has) is the hugely misplaced idea that they're a massive club on the same level as ourselves and United. Absolutely bizarre and does my head in. They seem to think that when they finished above us a couple of times when they had Bale and Modric, that makes them our peers. Fuck off with that.

Also, Maddison is absolutely made for these. Not in the sense that he's a great player or anything - just such a flash, flatters-to-deceive wanker with an immensely punchable face. Absolutely invisible when we had 11 men yesterday then strutted around like a peacock against 10, then looked absolutely useless and got subbed against 9. Not a bad player, but an absolute pretender at this level, just like his club.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:38:00 pm
Yeah they really are try-hards, but what annoys me most about them (and always has) is the hugely misplaced idea that they're a massive club on the same level as ourselves and United. Absolutely bizarre and does my head in. They seem to think that when they finished above us a couple of times when they had Bale and Modric, that makes them our peers. Fuck off with that.

Also, Maddison is absolutely made for these. Not in the sense that he's a great player or anything - just such a flash, flatters-to-deceive wanker with an immensely punchable face. Absolutely invisible when we had 11 men yesterday then strutted around like a peacock against 10, then looked absolutely useless and got subbed against 9. Not a bad player, but an absolute pretender at this level, just like his club.
As I said earlier in the thread, he could do with being Sounessed
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #537 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:19:15 pm
Not having that. Paddington may be more popular but SuperTed is the hipster's choice.

I bet you and Tubby have fun sleepovers sloping a bit of Neutral Milk Hotel into your tape recorder, grooming your beards and then settling down to your Super Ted VHS box sets.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #538 on: Today at 07:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:40:09 pm
I bet you and Tubby have fun sleepovers sloping a bit of Neutral Milk Hotel into your tape recorder, grooming your beards and then settling down to your Super Ted VHS box sets.
Real hipsters listen to reel to reel or 8 track recordings, and watch only the finest Super 8 versions of TV shows.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #539 on: Today at 07:45:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:16:52 pm
Whatever ways its twisted he's a hypocrite. You dont need to have seen every incident and know the ins and outs to know we were robbed, he witnessed the game live ffs, what more does he need.

It was his side throwing themselves on the floor and in the refs ear.

Sick to death of sides being defended like their own bullshit wasn't their fault. Maddison was in the refs ear every chance he got. Udogie tripped himself over screamed AND called for a card after it, like fuck is that any officials fault. Fuck them and their manager, the officials were horrific but they played their part and Ange is part of that, suddenly his tune has changed.

Totally agree. I've generally thought Ange seemed sound, but I'm very surprised he's come out with that kind of shite. You could see on the guy's face yesterday (both late in the game, and even at full time) that deep down he knew they'd been shite and hadn't deserved to win at all. If that's the case just take your win with a bit of humility and shut the fuck up.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant, League Champions 2023/24
« Reply #540 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:41:44 pm
Real hipsters listen to reel to reel or 8 track recordings, and watch only the finest Super 8 versions of TV shows.

Exactly. Pair of fakes.
