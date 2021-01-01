« previous next »
Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Theyve started well but it wont last. Takes more than 7 games to stop being spursy. Already out of the league cup too so not many things they can win this season.

You know they already won the league yesterday right?

We're all just playing for 2nd place
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
You know they already won the league yesterday right?

We're all just playing for 2nd place

Actually they won it last week with their 2-2 win at arsenal, you shouldve seen their celebrations at full time there.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Actually they won it last week with their 2-2 win at arsenal, you shouldve seen their celebrations at full time there.

Did you get the lap of honour with the kids from them too then?
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Yeah, it is one thing saying nice or non-controversial stuff before a game, but considering the manner in which him and his team were handed that victory yesterday, he should have just fended off that question rather than getting in a dig like that.

Oh come off it. They are asked questions straight after the game, how exactly are they supposed to react. It's really unfair how people target the managers when they can only know so much during a game. Do you really think they have the time to follow every ins and outs of everything that Sky shows?
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Oh come off it. They are asked questions straight after the game, how exactly are they supposed to react. It's really unfair how people target the managers when they can only know so much during a game. Do you really think they have the time to follow every ins and outs of everything that Sky shows?

Who cares? As football fans we reserve the right to hate everyone else. As someone who despises Spurs and everything and everyone associated to Spurs, i have found the Ange love in fucking nauseating. Anything that paints him as a c*nt is alright by me.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
You can't blame Spurs for celebrating yesterday. It's the first time they've been us in 6 years & they're still a bit sore from Madrid.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Oh come off it. They are asked questions straight after the game, how exactly are they supposed to react. It's really unfair how people target the managers when they can only know so much during a game. Do you really think they have the time to follow every ins and outs of everything that Sky shows?
Not quite sure why you're being so defensive of Spurs. I must admit if the above quote is true, and assuming there are no contextual factors (I haven't watched any aftermath), I'm a bit disappointed in Ange as well. I thought he'd be a cert to come out and admit that Liverpool were robbed, that his club are the fortunate recipients of an officiating shitshow, and show some sympathy for what happened to us.

It's what Klopp would have done. But then maybe I fooled myself into thinking he might be a bit Klopp-like.

I guess I forget that there's Klopp and then there's everyone else.
