Oh come off it. They are asked questions straight after the game, how exactly are they supposed to react. It's really unfair how people target the managers when they can only know so much during a game. Do you really think they have the time to follow every ins and outs of everything that Sky shows?



Not quite sure why you're being so defensive of Spurs. I must admit if the above quote is true, and assuming there are no contextual factors (I haven't watched any aftermath), I'm a bit disappointed in Ange as well. I thought he'd be a cert to come out and admit that Liverpool were robbed, that his club are the fortunate recipients of an officiating shitshow, and show some sympathy for what happened to us.It's what Klopp would have done. But then maybe I fooled myself into thinking he might be a bit Klopp-like.I guess I forget that there's Klopp and then there's everyone else.