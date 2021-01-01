Best Spurs side I can remember for some time. Apart from Madison and Richy la no problem with them, Ive no problem with them celebrating, their building an exciting attacking team after some really negative managers, yes of course its a big deal beating us, they havent done it for a while. Theyre a good team no problem with saying that, in fact thats why I was made up when we worked them out and started out playing them before Curtis was sent off. My problem is with the officiating aside from the big stuff we got nothing today. Doesnt hurt to acknowledge thats the best Spurs side weve played in a while, thats why Im proud of our display today even with every disadvantage we put in a great performance. Proud of every player