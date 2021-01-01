« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:02:15 pm
Seen them moan that Jota shoukd have seen red at Anfield last season before he got the winner. Not sure that cancels out all the other shite thats fine against us.

Even that was an odd complaint given no one (except Mane) gets red carded for a high foot. You just reminded me that in the same game, Mason's challenge on Diaz should have resulted in a red card - kind of similar to Jones' but without his foot rolling on top of the ball.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 12:00:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Maddison has really improved them. They are a shoe-in for a top 4 spot.

The top 4 will be the 4 teams that are currently occupying those places in any order.

They are average and wont finish in the top 4. Small time club. Even that fat pig Ange can fuck off.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 12:16:24 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm
Even that was an odd complaint given no one (except Mane) gets red carded for a high foot. You just reminded me that in the same game, Mason's challenge on Diaz should have resulted in a red card - kind of similar to Jones' but without his foot rolling on top of the ball.

What is the Spurs fans opinion of Skipp challenge on Diaz in that same match ?

Oh yeah dont mention that do they and that was worse than Jones today
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 12:43:33 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:16:24 am
What is the Spurs fans opinion of Skipp challenge on Diaz in that same match ?

Oh yeah dont mention that do they and that was worse than Jones today

Oh yeah, I meant Skipp as opposed to Mason, got one bang average midfielder confused with another.

But yeah, the Skipp challenge should have been a red but unsurprisingly wasn't given.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 12:55:34 am
They looked like fucking shite for the 20-25 mins where we were even strength.

They looked even worse the rest of the game.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 01:23:38 am
Very fortunate to come out on top against a 9 man Liverpool side.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 01:24:48 am
They are not that good. They are over-performing by a lot certainly at the top end of the field. They dont really have answers once a team puts them under real pressure and they lack a lot of creativity. The points on the board give them a decent chance of top four but it will be 5th or 6th for them.

Also they have one of the worst songs. That dirge when Spurs go marching in is unbearable.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 01:25:28 am
What's with that redskins drone ?

And don't get me started on the c*nt with the trumpet.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 03:23:57 am
These are abysmal!

Sheffield had them at 0-1 UNTIL the 98th minute! ONLY THEN did they score to equalize.. and then scored on - get this- the 100th minute to "win" the game!
Cue the media's wankfest over that.. and for Liverpool just a- "Win over Wolves masks Klopp's failed..." from the media!

Then the same shit today- a visiting team gets a goal disallowed, goes down to 10-men and equalizes, goes down to 9 men and Spurs cannot score a goal even if the game went past pelanties! They finally "win" due to an own goal!

They are utter wankjuice and the new manager bounce won't last long!
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 03:37:30 am
They did a lap of honour after a league game? And with their kids?

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 03:44:58 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 03:37:30 am
They did a lap of honour after a league game? And with their kids?

:lmao :lmao :lmao

I mean we love a celebration but this is a bit mental. Last home game of the season was it.

On the game, 11 vs 11, Liverpool were all over them, looked like only a matter of time before you score, then the var that doesnt see offsides decide to see red card. Im sure the pgmol got it covered though, nothing to worry about.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 05:09:18 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:23:57 am
These are abysmal!

Sheffield had them at 0-1 UNTIL the 98th minute! ONLY THEN did they score to equalize.. and then scored on - get this- the 100th minute to "win" the game!
Cue the media's wankfest over that.. and for Liverpool just a- "Win over Wolves masks Klopp's failed..." from the media!

Then the same shit today- a visiting team gets a goal disallowed, goes down to 10-men and equalizes, goes down to 9 men and Spurs cannot score a goal even if the game went past pelanties! They finally "win" due to an own goal!

They are utter wankjuice and the new manager bounce won't last long!
They have a lot of quality going forward which is important for a top 4 push. I don't see United or Chelsea finishing above them. The only scenario that would happen is if they Spurs it up.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 05:48:36 am
Don't mind Ange. The rest are twats though. Even Son who I thought was alright. Bouncing around like they won a trophy. Dumbasses.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Today at 06:10:04 am
Best Spurs side I can remember for some time. Apart from Madison and Richy la no problem with them, Ive no problem with them celebrating, their building an exciting attacking team after some really negative managers, yes of course its a big deal beating us, they havent done it for a while. Theyre a good team no problem with saying that, in fact thats why I was made up when we worked them out and started out playing them before Curtis was sent off. My problem is with the officiating aside from the big stuff we got nothing today. Doesnt hurt to acknowledge thats the best Spurs side weve played in a while, thats why Im proud of our display today even with every disadvantage we put in a great performance. Proud of every player
