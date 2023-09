Whenever I hear "Bissouma" I think of the chorus to Terry Wogan's "Floral Dance." If they were as clever as me they could sing "Romero, Udogie, Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr and Richarlison" to that tune.



I'm here all week.



Iíve got another one Spurs fans can have for free. Luther Vandross I think.You, you are my DestinyYou are the one OdogieYouíre very welcome.