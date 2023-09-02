« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant  (Read 15480 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
  • Believer
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #200 on: September 2, 2023, 12:07:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September  1, 2023, 11:17:17 pm
It is not that Brennan Johnson is a bad player, but what exactly is Tottenham's idea with him?

He's very much a spurs signing. Decent player but I very much doubt elite. No idea where they are going play him unless the plan is to play him as an out and out striker - which he isn't really
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,062
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #201 on: September 2, 2023, 01:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Qston on September  2, 2023, 12:07:30 pm
He's very much a spurs signing. Decent player but I very much doubt elite. No idea where they are going play him unless the plan is to play him as an out and out striker - which he isn't really

I actually like him as a player, but I don't see how he fits next to Son, Kulusevski and Richarlison. Than again, he is better than Richarlison, so they might actually use him as a false 9 ...
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #202 on: September 2, 2023, 08:20:45 pm »
Maddison is some player. Coutinho-esque actually. Can't believe I convinced myself that Grealish was the better player a few years ago.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,144
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #203 on: September 2, 2023, 08:29:18 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  2, 2023, 08:20:45 pm
Maddison is some player. Coutinho-esque actually. Can't believe I convinced myself that Grealish was the better player a few years ago.

They've had a fairly easy start so I wouldn't get too excited about him just yet, he's talented but has never shown much consistency
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,062
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #204 on: September 2, 2023, 08:39:31 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  2, 2023, 08:20:45 pm
Maddison is some player. Coutinho-esque actually. Can't believe I convinced myself that Grealish was the better player a few years ago.

He will disappear sooner than you expect ...
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #205 on: September 2, 2023, 09:49:44 pm »
Ange is a top coach tbf
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #206 on: September 2, 2023, 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: naka on September  2, 2023, 09:49:44 pm
Ange is a top coach tbf

Yeah, much more suitable than the managers they hired in that weird period where they thought all they needed was "a winner" who could change the loser Spurs image. Poch to Mourinho remains the weirdest managerial transitions possibly ever.

The trouble he has is defining what success is for Spurs. Winning a trophy is the obvious answer. Consistently qualifying for the Champions League? One of the issues with City's ill-gotten dominance is teams like Spurs have basically no hope of transcending themselves.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,105
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #207 on: September 2, 2023, 11:34:09 pm »
Quote from: naka on September  2, 2023, 09:49:44 pm
Ange is a top coach tbf
And very likable from what I've seen of him so far.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,144
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #208 on: September 2, 2023, 11:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2023, 11:34:09 pm
And very likable from what I've seen of him so far.

Likable fellas win fuck all, well apart from Bill, Bob, Joe, Kenny, Ged, Rafa & Jurgen
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,062
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #209 on: September 3, 2023, 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  2, 2023, 11:20:41 pm
Yeah, much more suitable than the managers they hired in that weird period where they thought all they needed was "a winner" who could change the loser Spurs image. Poch to Mourinho remains the weirdest managerial transitions possibly ever.

The trouble he has is defining what success is for Spurs. Winning a trophy is the obvious answer. Consistently qualifying for the Champions League? One of the issues with City's ill-gotten dominance is teams like Spurs have basically no hope of transcending themselves.

Tottenham really need to create an identity for themselves. Now that they have a new stadium, a solid new manager, a solid team, and have finally released the ballast of the loser Kane, they should start building. Oh, and they should definitely stop making stupid expensive signings like Richarlison. Go back to the basics, find talented young players before their price has exploded, and develop them ...
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #210 on: September 3, 2023, 07:14:40 am »
New manager bounce, no Kane and hungry players.

In the mix for top 4 as no Europe but no injuries to key players as yet and they will face much better sides

Doesnt Maddison have long term fitness issues?

Solid start but long way to go..
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #211 on: September 3, 2023, 07:22:22 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on September  2, 2023, 08:29:18 pm
They've had a fairly easy start so I wouldn't get too excited about him just yet, he's talented but has never shown much consistency

I do think he's a very good player and never understood why he got so criticised outside of Leicester. He is a bit streaky though and does tend to miss games with knocks.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #212 on: September 3, 2023, 07:26:00 am »
It's a bit mad how in our massive rebuild summer (after having fuck all net spend for years) we've spent £90m net. And yet these, even factoring in the Kane sale, have spent £150m net.

That's after massively outspending us for years, having a billion pound stadium to pay off, and no European football.

Net spends since 2019 (transfermarkt):
Liverpool - 244m
Spurs - 520m

Don't really understand how they're doing that, other than massively loading up on debt to desperately get back to CL. Surprised there's no FFP chat around these.
« Last Edit: September 3, 2023, 07:54:06 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #213 on: September 3, 2023, 08:27:21 am »
Theyve also had £1bn stadium to pay for.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,116
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #214 on: September 11, 2023, 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September  3, 2023, 12:04:38 am
Tottenham really need to create an identity for themselves. Now that they have a new stadium, a solid new manager, a solid team, and have finally released the ballast of the loser Kane, they should start building. Oh, and they should definitely stop making stupid expensive signings like Richarlison. Go back to the basics, find talented young players before their price has exploded, and develop them ...
Go on, guyuere us a clue what their identity should be. Doesn't have to be a big clue, just a baby bell one?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,105
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 02:48:42 pm »
Think the lad had issues long before he went to Spurs.  :-\

Quote
Richarlison: Tottenham striker says he will 'seek psychological help

ottenham striker Richarlison says he will "seek psychological help" when he returns to England after the international break.

Richarlison was pictured in tears after being substituted during Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday.

He said the reaction was down to "getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system".

Richarlison has scored only four goals in 40 games for Spurs since joining for £60m from Everton last summer.

"I went through a turbulent time off the pitch during these past five months," he told Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

"Now things are a bit more stable at home. People who only had their eye on my money are no longer close to me.

"Things are going to flow now and I'm certain that I will have a good run at Tottenham and will make things happen again.

"I'm going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to strengthen my mind. That's what it is about, to come back stronger."

Richarlison missed a great chance before being replaced in the 71st minute in the home World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in Belem, and was substituted 64 minutes into Tuesday's 1-0 win over Peru in Lima.

O Globo reported that Richarlison has split with long-term agent Renato Velasco.

"That moment of sadness wasn't about having played badly," said Richarlison.

"In my opinion, I didn't play a bad match in Belem. It was more about getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system, which had gotten out of control not because if anything I'd done but because of people close to me."

Brazil play World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on 13 October and Uruguay on 18 October

Tottenham, second in the Premier League, host Sheffield United on Saturday.

"I think I will be part of the next (Brazil) line-up - that's what I'm working towards," said Richarlison.

"It's about doing a good run at Tottenham. I'm going to sit down and talk to them. I need a good run, get into the flow of play and settle in.".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66797630?at_campaign_type=owned&at_bbc_team=editorial&at_link_id=3B01C5EC-5233-11EE-9C06-BB033AE5AB7B&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_medium=social&at_link_type=web_link&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_format=link&fbclid=IwAR3bTg0Ru-MLhOzPDiwpQwhWm6w5azdpcrZgtzUT3Ukpgh0hRLee-P0O8TY
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,144
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 03:19:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 11, 2023, 09:55:45 pm
Go on, guyuere us a clue what their identity should be. Doesn't have to be a big clue, just a baby bell one?

Who gives edam?
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,786
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm »
Im surprised that every club in the PL doesnt have a psychologist on staff. In fact, how have they not?
Logged

Offline Inpeace

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 03:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on September  3, 2023, 07:14:40 am
New manager bounce, no Kane and hungry players.

In the mix for top 4 as no Europe but no injuries to key players as yet and they will face much better sides

Doesnt Maddison have long term fitness issues?

Solid start but long way to go..
From November

https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/Serie-A/How-much-each-Premier-League-club-can-spend-on-transfers-under-FFP-rules/2713969

"An analysis of top flight clubs undertaken for Sportsmail by Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool, estimates what each club could spend and still stay within the FFP limit.

He has calculated that Spurs have by far the most FFP 'wiggle room' after a decade of bumper profits and limited transfer spending.

In fact, the north London club could spend up to £400m and stay within the FFP limit, twice the sum available to Arsenal and comfortably more than Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City."
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 03:32:41 pm »
Psychological help, from a psychologist, surely he needs a vet, no  ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 03:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Inpeace on Yesterday at 03:27:56 pm
From November

https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/Serie-A/How-much-each-Premier-League-club-can-spend-on-transfers-under-FFP-rules/2713969

"An analysis of top flight clubs undertaken for Sportsmail by Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool, estimates what each club could spend and still stay within the FFP limit.

He has calculated that Spurs have by far the most FFP 'wiggle room' after a decade of bumper profits and limited transfer spending.

In fact, the north London club could spend up to £400m and stay within the FFP limit, twice the sum available to Arsenal and comfortably more than Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City."

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,105
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:32:41 pm
Psychological help, from a psychologist, surely he needs a vet, no  ?
An Avian vet?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,739
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 03:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:48:42 pm
Think the lad had issues long before he went to Spurs.  :-\

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66797630?at_campaign_type=owned&at_bbc_team=editorial&at_link_id=3B01C5EC-5233-11EE-9C06-BB033AE5AB7B&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_medium=social&at_link_type=web_link&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_format=link&fbclid=IwAR3bTg0Ru-MLhOzPDiwpQwhWm6w5azdpcrZgtzUT3Ukpgh0hRLee-P0O8TY

Fair play to him for speaking up. Hope he gets himself sorted out.

Always good to have a reminder for some people that no matter how much money someone gets paid, it doesn't mean they're exempt from mental health problems.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 06:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:57:28 pm
Fair play to him for speaking up. Hope he gets himself sorted out.

Always good to have a reminder for some people that no matter how much money someone gets paid, it doesn't mean they're exempt from mental health problems.
like many I enjoy giving him shit for being a gobshite, but after seeing that - time to give him a break I think.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 09:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:57:28 pm
Fair play to him for speaking up. Hope he gets himself sorted out.

Always good to have a reminder for some people that no matter how much money someone gets paid, it doesn't mean they're exempt from mental health problems.
This is very well said, and agree with all the above.
Hope gets himself sorted out.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,612
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 09:36:10 pm »
"Now things are a bit more stable at home. People who only had their eye on my money are no longer close to me.


"In my opinion, I didn't play a bad match in Belem. It was more about getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system, which had gotten out of control not because if anything I'd done but because of people close to me."

Sounds like some hangers on, maybe some small bit of mental extortion, who knows. But for his sake it is best to get rid of these type people.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Thats So Dimitar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:57:28 pm
Fair play to him for speaking up. Hope he gets himself sorted out.

Always good to have a reminder for some people that no matter how much money someone gets paid, it doesn't mean they're exempt from mental health problems.

It's a bit of a worry the amount of players who have been with Spurs in the last decade who have expressed issues with mental health. Richarlison, Dele, Rose, Soldado I think as well. Makes me wonder if they do have any resources within the club to support them as someone else mentioned further up.
Logged
We beat Real Madrid

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #227 on: Today at 06:04:15 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm
Im surprised that every club in the PL doesnt have a psychologist on staff. In fact, how have they not?

Id assume many have sports psychologists which is a different thing to what hes after (a clinical psychologist). Some of my undergraduate mates went on to do sports psychology. Its about motivation and overcoming mental challenges in sport. A clinical psychologist is better trained on issues outside of sport. I know one clinical psychologist who trained as a sports psychologist but the roles arent interchangeable.

There is also the chance he is seeking a psychiatrist rather than a psychologist. Either way, Im sure the club will offer any help they can.
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #228 on: Today at 06:21:42 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  2, 2023, 08:20:45 pm
Maddison is some player. Coutinho-esque actually. Can't believe I convinced myself that Grealish was the better player a few years ago.

You should try to buy him for El-Ettifaq 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 