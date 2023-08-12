I actually don't think they'll be worse than they were. But, traditionally don't Spurs always look like world-beaters early and then the dysfunction truly sets in about Feb...



That's an issue with squad depth. During the 90's and 2000's we had the same problem. Good in the first half, and crap in the 2nd, cause by the time Jan/Feb came around, we had expended the first team because they had to play every game, with much less chance of getting a rest.When the injuries and dip in individual form eventually hit after the frantic December schedule and drab, gray January comes around, we're out of quality and results start to get inconsistent as we drop from 1st, to 2nd... and out of top 4.we usually started dripping off from the last quarter of Jan. From mid-March onwards we look scintillating and back to form... but late yet again, cause our 1st team is mostly back on form and playing again. Every season.We only picked up again in mid-to-late March when the lower-quality squad replacements had their fill, the Winter break and training camp afforded us some reset, first-team regulars who got injured in December/Jan/Feb came back in again, the international and cup breaks adding to the rest, but they also afforded a chance to build match fitness- but the season was basically over by then - ready to fight for "top 4", instead of the league. We looked nailed on before Jan/Feb, but dropped off yet again from then onwardsXrepeat year-on-year.That's why we always ended the season in a battle for a CL place.We were a lil better version of Spurs throughout the 90s and 2000s, and they were on our coattails. We just couldn't get it right and because we changed managers more often than we would have liked, and were a shambles upstairs, we couldn't really build a decent squad- Rafa came closest... until FSG/Henry bought us (I'll always appreciate that- even though it was financially motivated- they rescued us) - everyone's favorite owners to hate.It's the same thing that happened to Arsenal last season, however not to that extent as they had some quality in reserve, but not enough.If Spurs can build on that, they can go all the way.I just wish our owners were more politically nasty, cause that's what we're missing in this era of mega-maniacs and oligarchs running sh*.If they can play the hardball game in the FA/Prem/PGMOL/FIFA boardrooms instead of sitting far off in another continent and only showing up for big games, things would be wayyyy better and fairer towards us... on the pitch and on the table.Real and Barca don't take sh*, Bayern doesn't take crap, United under Ferguson didn't take crap. Not from the league, not from referees, not from other execs, not even from FIFA. They use their LEVERAGE and influence, and they have "soldiers" fighting for their cause off the pitch. These clubs' corporate teams are fighting tooth and nail to get them every advantage off the field (cause the club culture and owners demand it be so)- and if it comes down to the owners, they will get down there and make themselves clear!I only want us to be treated fairly.The Tierney-crap... Other big clubs would've had him sussed out by now, and PGMOL slapped over the wrists via the decision-makers A LONG TIME ago!Effective and fair to us when used in moderation? "YES!".