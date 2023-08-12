« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant  (Read 8510 times)

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,664
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #160 on: August 12, 2023, 09:24:14 pm »
The Kane Kurse? lol
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #161 on: August 12, 2023, 09:48:00 pm »
Has Kane claimed any of the goals for his club yet, on his daughter's life?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,702
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
Kane just posted on Twitter, claiming that second spurs goal.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,410
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 07:47:48 pm »
Now that they are not dependent on Kane, Tottenham might actually do a bit better ...
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:47:48 pm
Now that they are not dependent on Kane, Tottenham might actually do a bit better ...

I actually don't think they'll be worse than they were.  But, traditionally don't Spurs always look like world-beaters early and then the dysfunction truly sets in about Feb...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,560
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:47:48 pm
Now that they are not dependent on Kane, Tottenham might actually do a bit better ...
Definitely looked more like a team in that 2nd half before.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,410
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 09:16:38 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm
I actually don't think they'll be worse than they were.  But, traditionally don't Spurs always look like world-beaters early and then the dysfunction truly sets in about Feb...

I think that Postecoglou will have enough material to work with. I don't expect them to finish in the top 4-5, but they could be close. And Maddison, Van de Ven, Vicario, Veliz and Solomon are actually decent additions. Once they also get Bentancur back from injury, they might be solid ...
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,472
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #167 on: Today at 12:18:19 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm
I actually don't think they'll be worse than they were.  But, traditionally don't Spurs always look like world-beaters early and then the dysfunction truly sets in about Feb...
That's an issue with squad depth. During the 90's and 2000's we had the same problem. Good in the first half, and crap in the 2nd, cause by the time Jan/Feb came around, we had expended the first team because they had to play every game, with much less chance of getting a rest.

When the injuries and dip in individual form eventually hit after the frantic December schedule and drab, gray January comes around, we're out of quality and results start to get inconsistent as we drop from 1st, to 2nd... and out of top 4.
we usually started dripping off from the last quarter of Jan. From mid-March onwards we look scintillating and back to form... but late yet again, cause our 1st team is mostly back on form and playing again. Every season.

We only picked up again in mid-to-late March when the lower-quality squad replacements had their fill, the Winter break and training camp afforded us some reset, first-team regulars who got injured in December/Jan/Feb came back in again, the international and cup breaks adding to the rest, but they also afforded a chance to build match fitness- but the season was basically over by then - ready to fight for "top 4", instead of the league. We looked nailed on before Jan/Feb, but dropped off yet again from then onwardsXrepeat year-on-year.
That's why we always ended the season in a battle for a CL place.

We were a lil better version of Spurs throughout the 90s and 2000s, and they were on our coattails. We just couldn't get it right and because we changed managers more often than we would have liked, and were a shambles upstairs, we couldn't really build a decent squad- Rafa came closest... until FSG/Henry bought us (I'll always appreciate that- even though it was financially motivated- they rescued us) - everyone's favorite owners to hate.

It's the same thing that happened to Arsenal last season, however not to that extent as they had some quality in reserve, but not enough.

If Spurs can build on that, they can go all the way.

I just wish our owners were more politically nasty, cause that's what we're missing in this era of mega-maniacs and oligarchs running sh*.
If they can play the hardball game in the FA/Prem/PGMOL/FIFA boardrooms instead of sitting far off in another continent and only showing up for big games, things would be wayyyy better and fairer towards us... on the pitch and on the table.

Real and Barca don't take sh*, Bayern doesn't take crap, United under Ferguson didn't take crap. Not from the league, not from referees, not from other execs, not even from FIFA. They use their LEVERAGE and influence, and they have "soldiers" fighting for their cause off the pitch. These clubs' corporate teams are fighting tooth and nail to get them every advantage off the field (cause the club culture and owners demand it be so)- and if it comes down to the owners, they will get down there and make themselves clear!
I only want us to be treated fairly.

The Tierney-crap... Other big clubs would've had him sussed out by now, and PGMOL slapped over the wrists via the decision-makers A LONG TIME ago!

Effective and fair to us when used in moderation? "YES!".
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:25:37 am »
Lets not judge until they face some decent opposition. Wolves who are nailed on to go down ran rings round that shower at old Trafford. Spurs win was expected against such poor opponents.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #169 on: Today at 05:13:42 am »

What happened to Bissouma. I honestly thought he retired or something but now he is like Ronaldinho and Vieira combined into one.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 