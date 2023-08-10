My Spurs drinking bud said Harry Kane will see out his contract just to fuck Levy out of a transfer fee.



I think this might have been Kanes plan all along. I fancy he will move to another English club next summer, and he deliberately played dumb this summer to let the clock tick down and leave Spurs with no option but to either keep him for the season or sell him to a club that he Kane wants to join. I am now thinking he never had any intention of joining Bayern.