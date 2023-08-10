« previous next »
Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant

Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:11:38 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August 10, 2023, 08:17:50 pm
My Spurs drinking bud said Harry Kane will see out his contract just to fuck Levy out of a transfer fee.

I think this might have been Kanes plan all along. I fancy he will move to another English club next summer, and he deliberately played dumb this summer to let the clock tick down and leave Spurs with no option but to either keep him for the season or sell him to a club that he Kane wants to join. I am now thinking he never had any intention of joining Bayern.
Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:15:59 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 01:11:38 am
I think this might have been Kanes plan all along. I fancy he will move to another English club next summer, and he deliberately played dumb this summer to let the clock tick down and leave Spurs with no option but to either keep him for the season or sell him to a club that he Kane wants to join. I am now thinking he never had any intention of joining Bayern.

He's going over for a medical tomorrow.
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,003
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:24:47 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:15:59 am
He's going over for a medical tomorrow.

About time

Grid on the twat needs sorting
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 01:45:25 am
Quote from: Schmidt on August 10, 2023, 09:19:36 pm
I wouldn't be surprised to find that he just shit himself at the thought of playing overseas.

Chopper's got wipes for him, no worries...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:24:02 am
As far as the PL scoring record, can't he just keep claiming them off Spurs players like he did in the past, it is not like he scored that one either?
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 am
Its getting messy, Tottenham have revoked Kanes permission to fly. Are they fucking with him because he did the same to them yesterday.
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,959
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:35:58 am
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
  • SPQR
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:16:12 am
Absolute joke of a club.
Logged

CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,653
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:21:26 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:33:22 am
Its getting messy, Tottenham have revoked Kanes permission to fly. Are they fucking with him because he did the same to them yesterday.
At a guess, Id say - See Sala, see insurance, see who owns him and see who loses out if something catastrophic happened. Cardiff city know all about this.

Possibly?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:33:40 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:21:26 am
At a guess, Id say - See Sala, see insurance, see who owns him and see who loses out if something catastrophic happened. Cardiff city know all about this.

Possibly?

Or, with Levy being so pedantic and Kane being an absolute tool, Kane used the club to book his flight, first class travel plus hotel, for him and his hard working agent brother, and Levy thought fuck that, pay your own fucking way.
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,962
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 am
Just incredible if this falls through because Levy didn't think he would accept the offer
Logged

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 am
Think we should take a minute and spare a thought for Primativ
He has been cry-wanking into his Harry Kane sock for days now.
Logged

Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #132 on: Today at 09:26:13 am
So now they're just an NFL stadium
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,652
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
Reply #133 on: Today at 09:31:50 am
Theyll sink without a trace this season. Aura of hes the captain and can flop how he wants was worth 5 points a season to Spurs, his goals five times that.
Logged
