My Spurs drinking bud said Harry Kane will see out his contract just to fuck Levy out of a transfer fee.
I think this might have been Kanes plan all along. I fancy he will move to another English club next summer, and he deliberately played dumb this summer to let the clock tick down and leave Spurs with no option but to either keep him for the season or sell him to a club that he Kane wants to join. I am now thinking he never had any intention of joining Bayern.
He's going over for a medical tomorrow.
I wouldn't be surprised to find that he just shit himself at the thought of playing overseas.
Its getting messy, Tottenham have revoked Kanes permission to fly. Are they fucking with him because he did the same to them yesterday.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
At a guess, Id say - See Sala, see insurance, see who owns him and see who loses out if something catastrophic happened. Cardiff city know all about this.Possibly?
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
