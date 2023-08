Apparently he hasn't decided yet, I would have thought he would stay another year and then go where he wants next year. Going to bayern for a guaranteed bundesliga seems a bit meh to me.



But where would want him? PSG probably, but then the French league is significantly weaker and less presitious than the Bundesliga. Barcelona might, depending on how Lewa ages, but they've got Raphinha & Torres who they spent 110m on together (and probably would prefer a younger player next season than 31 year old Kane). Real Madrid wouldn't (Vinicius Jr /Rodrygo is a good young pair, and they are after Mbappe as well). No Italian clubs are as attractive as Bayern. Which only leaves Man City (if Haaland stays next season, they won't need/want Kane) or United (lol). You are massively, massively underselling Bayern's appeal, whilst over-selling his appeal to other clubs.