« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī  (Read 177765 times)

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2520 on: June 5, 2024, 04:29:21 pm »
It's sickening to see this lot cosy up to Abu Dhabi's legal action.

It wasn't that long ago they were chanting "we want our club back" because Mike Ashley was in charge.  Their club is long dead
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,579
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2521 on: June 5, 2024, 10:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on June  5, 2024, 04:29:21 pm
It's sickening to see this lot cosy up to Abu Dhabi's legal action.

It wasn't that long ago they were chanting "we want our club back" because Mike Ashley was in charge.  Their club is long dead
Birds of a feather flock together.

Despicable scum owners of both clubs, they can crash and fucking burn for all I care.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,230
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 03:11:36 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg3j8jll820o

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are set to leave the club.

They took a 10% share in Newcastle when they helped to orchestrate the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the club in 2021.

The husband and wife's share has since decreased to six per cent as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Reuben family have increased their own shares.

BBC Radio Newcastle understands Staveley and Ghodoussi have now sold their remaining stake and will leave the club.

The pair have been instrumental in the day-to-day running of the club since the takeover, which gave PIF an 80% controlling stake in the Premier League club.

Staveley and Ghodoussi hired manager Eddie Howe in November 2021 to replace Steve Bruce and signed players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier during their first transfer window in charge to help the club survive relegation.

The deed is done, grab the money and run.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 03:15:41 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:11:36 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg3j8jll820o

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are set to leave the club.

They took a 10% share in Newcastle when they helped to orchestrate the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the club in 2021.

The husband and wife's share has since decreased to six per cent as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Reuben family have increased their own shares.

BBC Radio Newcastle understands Staveley and Ghodoussi have now sold their remaining stake and will leave the club.

The pair have been instrumental in the day-to-day running of the club since the takeover, which gave PIF an 80% controlling stake in the Premier League club.

Staveley and Ghodoussi hired manager Eddie Howe in November 2021 to replace Steve Bruce and signed players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier during their first transfer window in charge to help the club survive relegation.

The deed is done, grab the money and run.

I wonder if they signed NDAs.      In their own blood.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
I think they may been a force for restraint within the club, will be interesting to see how they behave if the shackles are now off
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:45 pm
I think they may been a force for restraint within the club, will be interesting to see how they behave if the shackles are now off

It's part if her pay out, they had zero say in the running of the club.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 04:59:13 pm »
I think they probably gave advice, Newcastle have been conspicuous by their seemingly diplomatic behaviour in the last 18 months, that's 3 senior staff who understand this country quite well who have now bowed out.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 