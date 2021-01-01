« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 157798 times)

Online JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 07:11:50 pm »
Were we in the cartel when we didnt win the title for 29 years? We should get our membership fees back if we were!

Just be honest, you think more of a little trophy than you do of the absolutely barbaric way your owners treat their citizens. Its a fucking disgrace that knobhead fans just accept whatever horrific regime owns their once proud club because you might get a trophy. I wont bother replying to you again because sportswashed people just disgust me to be honest.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 07:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm
Ive always wondered what the cartel is actually achieving

And who are the 'cartel'?

City
Liverpool
Chelsea
United
Arsenal
Spurs

Is that the 6?

You mean the same Liverpool that's been on the receiving end of some of the worst (and decisive) refereeing decisions of the last few years?
You mean the same Chelsea that finished 12th last year and will end up around the same spot this year?
You mean the same United that is using their last-gasp winner in the FA Cup as their crowning achievement for the last decade?
You mean the same Arsenal that finished 8th twice in the last 5 years?
You mean the same Spurs that finished 7th and 8th in the last 4 years?

How in the world did Newcastle finish 4th last year if a cartel controls everything? Why is Chelsea finishing so low if they're part of the cartel? Why has Arsenal and Spurs yo-yo'd so much in the last 5 years if they're cartel members?

Here's a thought: Newcastle have finished better than 6th twice in the last 13 years (not counting their trip to the Championship). Now, some might say a cartel is to blame. (I'm sure a cartel gives a shit about who finishes 12th, 16th, 10th, 15th, 18th, 10th, 13th, 13th, 12th, 11th, 10th as of this writing.) Or- I know this is going to sound crazy- maybe it's exactly where Newcastle belongs, and finishing 4th last year was a culmination of luck (on their part) and shit (on everyone else's). A Leicester season that didn't end as well. Newcastle fans are just pissed they haven't been able to pay the man at the door the way City did. Unfortunately, those doors are slowly closing, at least to the degree that they're being looked at with more scrutiny. The club's about 3 years too late in jumping on the blood money wagon. Shame.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 07:33:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:11:50 pm
Were we in the cartel when we didnt win the title for 29 years? We should get our membership fees back if we were!

Just be honest, you think more of a little trophy than you do of the absolutely barbaric way your owners treat their citizens. Its a fucking disgrace that knobhead fans just accept whatever horrific regime owns their once proud club because you might get a trophy. I wont bother replying to you again because sportswashed people just disgust me to be honest.

But we were still part of the top 4 cartel, you see. Which has now been extended to the top 6. (City and Spurs have finally gotten around to paying the membership fee.) Considering how poor Newcastle, Everton and Forest's records have been over the last decade, I'm surprised they haven't stretched out the accusation to a 'Big 10'.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
I think anyone playing the 'cartel' card instantly loses the argument. There's not much else to be said from that point on.
Online newterp

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 07:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm
I think anyone playing the 'cartel' card instantly loses the argument. There's not much else to be said from that point on.

Spoken like a true cartel member!!!
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 08:00:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:54:50 pm
Spoken like a true cartel member!!!

Quit picking on Son of Cartel, he's only doing his job...
Online JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm
I think anyone playing the 'cartel' card instantly loses the argument. There's not much else to be said from that point on.
Only a member of the cartel would say there is no cartel.

The first rule of the cartel is you do not talk about the cartel
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm »
"The cartel" 😂

What a fucking dickhead.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 08:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 18, 2024, 08:32:53 pm
I was never asked this question pre-takeover, weirdly.

What issues, pal? Your club and the rest of the cartel making the league blatantly uncompetitive for everyone else, I assume youre referring to?
Which cartel?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The Premier League gives every team ample opportunity to compete via an equitable system for  sharing TV revenue.

If we wanted to make the league "blatantly uncompetitive" then we wouldn't share, no? Other clubs are piggybacking on the 2/3 biggest clubs so, yes, they have the right to demand that others play by the rules and not abuse the privilege.

In case you're not aware, Liverpool is the most watched team in England and you've been earning £100m almost every season based on that.

"Cartel" eh?
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 09:16:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:00:18 pm
Quit picking on Son of Cartel, he's only doing his job...

Shill of Cartel more like.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 09:28:35 pm »
Oh no, you're all on to me.  :-\

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm »
How does a team become part of the cartel?

I thought Abu Dhabi hated the cartel too, but they're part of it aren't they?

Are Everton part of the cartel? Even though they hate the cartel too, they were one of the 'big 5' that instigated a breakaway league in the late 80s to form a new top division in England.

This new top division of cartel clubs is the division everyone is so dying (unfortunately some literally) to win.

It's all a bit confusing.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
How does a team become part of the cartel?

I thought Abu Dhabi hated the cartel too, but they're part of it aren't they?

Are Everton part of the cartel? Even though they hate the cartel too, they were one of the 'big 5' that instigated a breakaway league in the late 80s to form a new top division in England.

This new top division of cartel clubs is the division everyone is so dying (unfortunately some literally) to win.

It's all a bit confusing.

Whatever, Chatbot 3000.
Online Historical Fool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:59:18 pm
I'm going to ignore you after this, and think you should be banned for your own good as well as ours, but the reason clubs like LFC wanted a European Super League is because entities (you're not really a club any more) like NUFC and MCFC are outright cheats who refuse to play by the rules that every other club signs up to, and want to strongarm cheat their way to hollow victories.

Why on earth you'd want your club to end up like Man City (which is the endgame), at best reviled, but mostly just treated with utter indifference despite all their trophies, I have no idea.

And as others note, it's so laughable to mention cartels in the light of your ownership.

Go and troll somewhere else, I won't be addressing your nonsense again.

Wasnt City invited to the ESL ?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm »
Saw a Villa fan saying similar nonsense on X earlier. Just bizarre, it's like they don't even know what they're typing half the time.

If only clubs like, ooh I don't know, Villa maybe off the top of my head, could try and break into the top 6 one year.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 12:23:24 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm
Saw a Villa fan saying similar nonsense on X earlier. Just bizarre, it's like they don't even know what they're typing half the time.

If only clubs like, ooh I don't know, Villa maybe off the top of my head, could try and break into the top 6 one year.

The only reason teams like Villa break into the top 6 is because the cartel lets them. It's part of the covert operation to make the cartel not look like a cartel. It's so obvious I'm surprised you haven't figured it out.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 07:44:29 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm
Saw a Villa fan saying similar nonsense on X earlier. Just bizarre, it's like they don't even know what they're typing half the time.

If only clubs like, ooh I don't know, Villa maybe off the top of my head, could try and break into the top 6 one year.
What's more bizarre is you'll get Cheats fans saying almost word for word " We told  you so, about the Cartel, we've been trying to tell you for years, we've always been fighting them". ;D

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 08:14:30 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:44:29 am
What's more bizarre is you'll get Cheats fans saying almost word for word " We told  you so, about the Cartel, we've been trying to tell you for years, we've always been fighting them". ;D
1. They have equal voting rights
2. They get inflated TV revenue because of the bigger clubs. Nobody is paying £100m to watch Newcastle or Aston Villa.
3. They'd be lightyears behind if the "cartel" were more greedy.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 08:47:00 am »
The thing with Newcastle is they must be the biggest one club city in the country? How come theyve been so shit for so long? Was the cartel formed way back before anyone had even heard of the term? Who else was in on it, Anthony Eden?
Online rob1966

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 08:57:41 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:14:30 am
1. They have equal voting rights
2. They get inflated TV revenue because of the bigger clubs. Nobody is paying £100m to watch Newcastle or Aston Villa.
3. They'd be lightyears behind if the "cartel" were more greedy.

Fucking fuming with FSG now, we're the biggest draw in the Cartel and we give £100m a year to shite like Newcastle, who no-one but shirtless horse punchers watch? What the actual fuck? Take £2billion you soft c*nts and give Saudi, Everton, Villa etc £10m and tell them to like it or fuck off.

Fucking shit cartel this :no
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 09:33:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:57:41 am
Fucking fuming with FSG now, we're the biggest draw in the Cartel and we give £100m a year to shite like Newcastle, who no-one but shirtless horse punchers watch? What the actual fuck? Take £2billion you soft c*nts and give Saudi, Everton, Villa etc £10m and tell them to like it or fuck off.

Fucking shit cartel this :no
The cartel talk is nonsense because the bigger clubs forgo a lot of cash to make the league competitive and the "smaller" teams have benefited a lot.

A simple question for those fans is to ask them if they think their games are worth £100m. Over 10 years, that's a billion. However, they are not satisfied and they want to make the league uncompetitive because the "cartel" doesn't want competition.

A club like us is always a draw. We're the most watched now because:
1. We have many supporters all over the world.
2. People that hate us can't help but watch us.

Clubs like Newcastle just can't generate that level of interest and most of their games are met with apathy. So, there's a world where £100m is too small for us.
Online emitime

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:47:00 am
The thing with Newcastle is they must be the biggest one club city in the country? How come theyve been so shit for so long? Was the cartel formed way back before anyone had even heard of the term? Who else was in on it, Anthony Eden?

I think Leeds and Leicester are bigger one team cities. Admittedly they've both won all available domestic trophies since Newcastle have won anything so...
Online Historical Fool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 12:05:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:57:41 am
Fucking fuming with FSG now, we're the biggest draw in the Cartel and we give £100m a year to shite like Newcastle, who no-one but shirtless horse punchers watch? What the actual fuck? Take £2billion you soft c*nts and give Saudi, Everton, Villa etc £10m and tell them to like it or fuck off.

Fucking shit cartel this :no

None of this is due to FSG, in fact the best way would have been the ESL 
Online rob1966

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 12:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:05:29 pm
None of this is due to FSG, in fact the best way would have been the ESL 

Went right over your head that didn't it
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm
I think anyone playing the 'cartel' card instantly loses the argument. There's not much else to be said from that point on.


Any talk of a cartel comes from people who know little. It's based on the fact there are 6 clubs who are (currently) richer than average but (aside from the Super League shite which was obviously dodgy) the reasons for this divide are various


  • City, Oil money and Cheating (which Newcastle obviously regard differently than others)
  • Liverpool, many years of success and building up a worldwide status given they are one of the most successful clubs in history
  • Man Utd, similar to Liverpool but managed to cash in better after their 5th Beatle period
  • Arsenal, successful and London based, managed their resources well in building a new ground and suffered as a result for a while, now cashing in the investment
  • Spurs, London based, no other reason really, managed to do an Arsenal without damaging their continued failure.
  • Chelsea, Russian Blood money which has delivered success, London based


That's not a cartel, even the clubs in the north hate each other.



Online Peabee

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 12:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 18, 2024, 08:32:53 pm
I was never asked this question pre-takeover, weirdly.

What issues, pal? Your club and the rest of the cartel making the league blatantly uncompetitive for everyone else, I assume youre referring to?

Cartel. Hahaha.

You've lost your club. It's now a political tool for an autocratic human-rights abusing regime. Your whataboutery is proof that it works as they have a free troll army to defend them online. At least the Russian troll armies get paid.
Offline blert596

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 01:26:03 pm »
Think Paully should just fuck off, or be fucked off.

He adds nothing to this site anymore.

At least before he became a brainless mouthpiece for his regime, he had a reasonable amount semi decent posts. Now thats been washed out of him I just dont see the point of having basically what amounts to a bot on the site.

At least B&W Paul has the bollocks to call his club for what it is now.

This guys just a willing fool.
Online Peabee

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:26:03 pm
Think Paully should just fuck off, or be fucked off.

He adds nothing to this site anymore.

At least before he became a brainless mouthpiece for his regime, he had a reasonable amount semi decent posts. Now thats been washed out of him I just dont see the point of having basically what amounts to a bot on the site.

At least B&W Paul has the bollocks to call his club for what it is now.

This guys just a willing fool.

Yeah, this is a sad consequence of sportswashing. He now sounds like a bot programmed from SA.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
I always welcome posters from other clubs, we have some good ones contributing and it helps us see ourselves differently sometimes (and their clubs), they don't always have to agree with us but when the debate gets to the stage when it loses any purpose and descends into abuse then we are getting nowhere.
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 01:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm
Ive always wondered what the cartel is actually achieving

Much like the US Democratic deep state, the only thing more remarkable than the sheer unassailable power of the cartel is how infrequently it deigns to use that power.

I mean, at one point they literally all just took a year off and let Leicester win the league, which was frankly criminal negligence.

Maybe the problem is that nobody in the cartel is actually clear who else is in the cartel. Because Newcastle fans think Man City/Chelsea are part of it, but Man City/Chelsea fans are also against the cartel. And Spurs are generally acknowledged to be cartel members, but don't actually get to win anything, so perhaps they've just been tricked into thinking they're involved?

Meanwhile, Man Utd were reaping the benefits of heading up the cartel for many years, but presumably got their membership rescinded around the time Moyes joined, because they're currently winning about as much as West Ham, who most people agree aren't in the cartel (though we allow them to battle for European spots these days, sometimes ahead of actual cartel members, which is probably overly generous of us).

We're of course part of it, but we must have only got upgraded to full membership when Klopp joined, because that's when we were finally allowed (by our arch rivals) to consistently win trophies and get top 4.

The cartel needs to focus less on the unfair persecution of sportswashing cheats who see spending money they haven't earned as the true meaning of sporting endeavour, and more on putting together a proper org chart.
Online Schmidt

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 02:01:43 pm »
Isn't City's rampant spending probably the biggest roadblock to teams outside the top six? Newcastle, Leicester, West Ham, Southampton, Brighton; all of these teams have finished in the European places recently but their job has been made harder by City permanently taking up residence in the top four due to their extreme spending.

If Newcastle were to go down a similar path, what chance would any of these clubs have of cracking the top four ever again?
Online The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 02:04:44 pm »
If spurs are part of a cartel then its more Essex Boys than Medellin ! Losing their best players to other cartel members and being as shit as newcastle!
Online newterp

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 02:09:09 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 01:57:01 pm
Much like the US Democratic deep state, the only thing more remarkable than the sheer unassailable power of the cartel is how infrequently it deigns to use that power.

I mean, at one point they literally all just took a year off and let Leicester win the league, which was frankly criminal negligence.

Maybe the problem is that nobody in the cartel is actually clear who else is in the cartel. Because Newcastle fans think Man City/Chelsea are part of it, but Man City/Chelsea fans are also against the cartel. And Spurs are generally acknowledged to be cartel members, but don't actually get to win anything, so perhaps they've just been tricked into thinking they're involved?

Meanwhile, Man Utd were reaping the benefits of heading up the cartel for many years, but presumably got their membership rescinded around the time Moyes joined, because they're currently winning about as much as West Ham, who most people agree aren't in the cartel (though we allow them to battle for European spots these days, sometimes ahead of actual cartel members, which is probably overly generous of us).

We're of course part of it, but we must have only got upgraded to full membership when Klopp joined, because that's when we were finally allowed (by our arch rivals) to consistently win trophies and get top 4.

The cartel needs to focus less on the unfair persecution of sportswashing cheats who see spending money they haven't earned as the true meaning of sporting endeavour, and more on putting together a proper org chart.

As noted above - the first tule of Cartel Club - you don't talk about Cartel Club
Online Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 02:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 01:26:05 am
Is this what talking to someone whos been brainwashed feels like? :lmao

its what talking to someone whos been sportswashed is like for sure!

Its actually a great example of it.  Repeatedly coming out with the line I support NUFC, unwilling to engage in any discussion about how you balance that love for a team and the fact that they are now under the control of murderers, torturers and human righs abusers, and why anyone with any moral code would do everything they can to remove the owners. (And would have done everything they could to not let them buy the club in the first place). 

The unwillingness to admit that he doesnt care because out of sight out of mind is an easy path to take.  And an unwillingess to accept that you can still love the club but be disgusted with what they become is a sign of weakness on his behalf, as he knows he has no argument to support his stance.

Loving his passive aggressive use of pal as well by the way  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 02:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:43:29 pm

Any talk of a cartel comes from people who know little. It's based on the fact there are 6 clubs who are (currently) richer than average but (aside from the Super League shite which was obviously dodgy) the reasons for this divide are various


  • City, Oil money and Cheating (which Newcastle obviously regard differently than others)
  • Liverpool, many years of success and building up a worldwide status given they are one of the most successful clubs in history
  • Man Utd, similar to Liverpool but managed to cash in better after their 5th Beatle period
  • Arsenal, successful and London based, managed their resources well in building a new ground and suffered as a result for a while, now cashing in the investment
  • Spurs, London based, no other reason really, managed to do an Arsenal without damaging their continued failure.
  • Chelsea, Russian Blood money which has delivered success, London based


That's not a cartel, even the clubs in the north hate each other.

