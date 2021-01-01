Ive always wondered what the cartel is actually achieving



And who are the 'cartel'?CityLiverpoolChelseaUnitedArsenalSpursIs that the 6?You mean the same Liverpool that's been on the receiving end of some of the worst (and decisive) refereeing decisions of the last few years?You mean the same Chelsea that finished 12th last year and will end up around the same spot this year?You mean the same United that is using their last-gasp winner in the FA Cup as their crowning achievement for the last decade?You mean the same Arsenal that finished 8th twice in the last 5 years?You mean the same Spurs that finished 7th and 8th in the last 4 years?How in the world did Newcastle finish 4th last year if a cartel controls everything? Why is Chelsea finishing so low if they're part of the cartel? Why has Arsenal and Spurs yo-yo'd so much in the last 5 years if they're cartel members?Here's a thought: Newcastle have finished better than 6th twice in the last 13 years (not counting their trip to the Championship). Now, some might say a cartel is to blame. (I'm sure a cartel gives a shit about who finishes 12th, 16th, 10th, 15th, 18th, 10th, 13th, 13th, 12th, 11th, 10th as of this writing.) Or- I know this is going to sound crazy- maybe it's exactly where Newcastle belongs, and finishing 4th last year was a culmination of luck (on their part) and shit (on everyone else's). A Leicester season that didn't end as well. Newcastle fans are just pissed they haven't been able to pay the man at the door the way City did. Unfortunately, those doors are slowly closing, at least to the degree that they're being looked at with more scrutiny. The club's about 3 years too late in jumping on the blood money wagon. Shame.