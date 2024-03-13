« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 154760 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2320 on: March 13, 2024, 01:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.

You use your time as a fan to justify your support of your murderous owners when your longevity as a fan is reason to be utterly appalled by what is happening.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2321 on: March 13, 2024, 01:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.

That's longer than your overlords allow a lot of their citizens to live.
Or almost as long as they put people in prison for having a different sexual preference or voicing an opinion on social media.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2322 on: March 13, 2024, 01:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 05:46:12 pm
Can you elaborate on how Ive been sports-washed?

Ive never defended our owners - Ive simply carried on doing what Ive done for years

I want Rafa back as sporting director and the meltdown will be immense on here! Actually, hes managed in China, yet you lot still love him? Human rights issues?

I'm sure his thread would absolutely skyrocket... from the incredible RAWK record of 7 pages its currently on :lmao
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2323 on: March 13, 2024, 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 13, 2024, 01:06:23 pm
I'm sure his thread would absolutely skyrocket... from the incredible RAWK record of 7 pages its currently on :lmao

Would mostly be laughter that they've hired a sporting director with zero experience of being a sporting director. An absolutely terrible shout.
Offline Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2324 on: March 14, 2024, 04:18:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 13, 2024, 01:14:57 pm
Would mostly be laughter that they've hired a sporting director with zero experience of being a sporting director. An absolutely terrible shout.

Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

Quote from: Redley on March 12, 2024, 07:25:15 pm
:lmao

Got to love the complete invention of something which isnt even remotely ever going to be a thingand then getting excited because of an imaginary meltdown over it.

Anthony Gordon allegedly out for 6 months though, thats pretty funny

Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2325 on: March 14, 2024, 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 14, 2024, 04:18:28 pm
Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

Pardon?
Offline Redley

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2326 on: March 14, 2024, 04:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 14, 2024, 04:18:28 pm
Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

It shouldn't really need repeating...but you know he's not going to be your new Sporting Director, right? Like that was literally something you invented in your head, its not actually a thing. I'm not sure if you just got confused between something you imagined and real life? 

Quote
Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!

Ahhh shit is he? :( How disappointing. Fucking twitter eh?

Pretty sweet weekend for you Saudi boys. No league games so you cant drop into the bottom half yet, and a weekend hammering by a fellow sportswasher
Offline Peabee

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2327 on: March 14, 2024, 04:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March  8, 2024, 12:26:24 pm
I've got zero control of who owns NUFC and no I'm not involved.

You're an example of sportswashing in action. A free PR army (I'll avoid the term usually used) that will use their football tribalism to support horrific despots that have taken their club from them and turned it into a geopolitical asset.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2328 on: March 14, 2024, 04:37:00 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2329 on: March 14, 2024, 04:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 14, 2024, 04:18:28 pm


Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!
He's fucking shit.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2330 on: March 14, 2024, 04:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.



Haha . . the utter delusion. It is anything but!
Online Red Beret

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2331 on: March 14, 2024, 04:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.

Liar.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2332 on: March 14, 2024, 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 14, 2024, 04:18:28 pm
Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!


I know he's a boyhood red but has so far come across as a bit of a gobshite really, maybe that is the Everton effect, I doubt Newcastle will treat that.
Offline Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2333 on: March 14, 2024, 06:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 14, 2024, 04:49:40 pm
He's fucking shit.

Nine goals and five assists in 26 starts for a winger is shit? Oh, and for a mid table team?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2334 on: March 15, 2024, 11:32:06 am »
yeah, Gordon certainly isnt shit.

Tell you who is though, Beheddie Howe. Imagine having all that money spent on your team the last couple years to have a season like this, embarrassed in the Champions League group stage, and highly unlikley to make the European spots in the league. Its been a disaster of a season for Saudi FC.

Only question will be in the summer, who takes over from him when hes sacked.
Offline Persephone

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2335 on: March 15, 2024, 11:58:41 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 15, 2024, 11:32:06 am
yeah, Gordon certainly isnt shit.

Tell you who is though, Beheddie Howe. Imagine having all that money spent on your team the last couple years to have a season like this, embarrassed in the Champions League group stage, and highly unlikley to make the European spots in the league. Its been a disaster of a season for Saudi FC.

Only question will be in the summer, who takes over from him when hes sacked.
Tuchel doesn't mind working for despots, I wouldn't be surprised to see him end up there.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 06:09:48 pm »
(Link below, give it a click, this group does great work).

WHERE IS MODERN FOOTBALL GOING?
Written by John Hird - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing

This Saturday, Saudi state owned Newcastle United will play the UAE governments project Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup in the Etihad stadium. Emirates and Etihad are both UAE airlines.

No other fixture in England sums up the state of modern football and raises the question of, where is modern football going?

Newcastle and City are both owned by Gulf dictatorships with horrendous human rights records.

Newcastle fans are well aware of the human rights abuses of the 80% owners of the club and their attempt to use the club and by extension the region for sportswashing purposes to divert attention away from their crimes against their own population.

Due to diligent and determined work by groups like NUFC Fans Against
Sportswashing (NUFCFAS) and Newcastle Amnesty, the names of Salma al-Shehab and Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi are partially known on Tyneside.

Salma, a Saudi mother of two is serving 27 years in prison for posting tweets in support of Saudi prisoners of conscience.

Mohammed, a retired teacher, was sentenced to death for his peaceful online activity on Twitter and YouTube. The charge sheet cited several tweets based on which Mohammad was convicted, including posts in which he criticised the Saudi King and Crown Prince and Saudis foreign policy, called for the release of detained religious clerics, and protested increased prices.

NUFCFAS has for more than two years urged NUFC fans and all connected to the club, including Alan Shearer to speak up for the victims of the Saudi state which owns the club.

Fans of other clubs often criticise Newcastle fans for not making it clearer that although we continue to support our team, we do not support the regime and their many and ongoing human rights abuses. 

Eddie Howe has been asked several times to comment on the Saudi owners by the press but has always refused, initially saying he needed to get more knowledge. Newcastle fans have complained that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have not received the same treatment from the national press. Is there any truth in this?

When Guardiola was fined £20,000 by the FA in 2018 for wearing a yellow ribbon which signified support for jailed Catalan independence leaders he was asked at a press conference about the human rights abuses of his employers in UAE, who pay him an estimated £12 million a year. 

Pep dodged the question and in fact refused to show the same solidarity he extended to his fellow Catalans fighting for free speech and democratic rights to political prisoners in Abu Dhabi, home of Citys owners.

As David Conn pointed out at the time: ..his (Guardiolas) willingness to raise such issues and show solidarity (with Catalonia) should be applauded and followed by football people  and extended to human rights everywhere, including for those languishing in prison in the country of his employer.

On the wider questions, it is true that the issues of nation state ownership and human rights abuses at the time of the 2008 takeover of Manchester City by the UAE dictatorship received less coverage than when the Saudi state took over Newcastle United over a decade later, but voices were raised at the time in Manchester and nationally that a dictatorial state were taking over a historic football club. Newcastle were more in the spotlight due to the fresh memory of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on the orders of Mohammed Bin Salman in 2018 and the experience of the UAE takeover of Manchester City. Incidentally, Newcastle Uniteds chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan is a right hand man of the Kingdoms chief dictator.

The Saudi regime certainly learned from their Gulf neighbours about how to smooth the way in the local press and councils for their sportswashing project.

The consequences of the Premier League allowing two Gulf dictatorships to own football clubs goes far beyond football. As the report from Fair Square pointed out: Political leaders in Manchester and Newcastle have not only declined multiple opportunities to use their positions of influence to express criticism of serious and systematic human rights abuses in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but have effectively assisted these two deeply abusive and profoundly anti-democratic states efforts to set up soft power enclaves in cities with proud histories of protest and dissent.

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is a senior government official and the nominal owner, Sheikh Mansour Al-Nahyan is Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and the brother of the President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

UAE like Saudi Arabia has an appalling human rights record which should be talked about more. Scores of activists, academics, and lawyers are serving lengthy sentences in UAE prisons following unfair trials on vague and broad charges that violate their rights to free expression and association.

A 1980 federal law prohibits any media content that is said to criticise the president, damage the higher interests of the State, violate public morals or publish any material which includes disgrace against the president of an Arab or Islamic country or any other friendly country. The list of prohibitions is long and laws threatening journalists with censorship are interpreted in a sufficiently vague manner as to establish a climate of self-censorship. No wonder Pep kept his mouth shut when asked about the human rights abuses of his bosses, although as the US writer Upton Sinclair once said: It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

In February Amnesty reported that a mass trial of 84 Emiratis was begun of prominent human rights defenders, which flagrantly violates the defendants fair trial rights and disregards fundamental legal principle by re-trying some defendants for the same charges they were convicted of a decade ago.

The United Arab Emirates is also one of the biggest users of spyware with the aim of tracking and harassing those who criticise the government. The UAEs 2012 cybersecurity law, which was amended in 2021, extends the governments ability to censor journalistic content.

So, whatever the gulf in quality on the pitch between Newcastle and City, their owners are neck and neck when it comes to human rights abuses and oppression of their populations.

What is to be done? In the long run the whole question of allowing nation states has to be looked at by legislators in the game.

Only two Premier League clubs are owned by states at the moment. Apart from having owners who commit gross human rights abuses, the corrupt practices of these dictatorships could be the beginning of the end for football, if allowed to continue. It is creating a financial imbalance. Nation states have bottomless pockets. Manchester City are still facing 101 charges of alleged rule breaking from the Premier League, ranging from assisting league investigations, profitability and sustainability, to manager remuneration and accuracy of financial information.

Continuing and more extensive nation state ownership of clubs brings ever closer the prospect of multi-club ownership and ramifications for competitive integrity; the financially destabilising impact; and the use of clubs as branding vehicles for abusive states, also known as sportswashing.

There is also the question of the geopolitical rivalries between the states which own some of our football clubs. Do we really want our football clubs to compete in a league where tensions between foreign states have the potential to overshadow the competition? Our game is at risk of becoming inextricably entwined with the foreign policy of the UK, which has very substantial political, economic and security interests in the Gulf region.

Fans need to urge a further tightening up of the Premier Leagues Owners and Directors Test which would specifically draw a red line prohibiting and phasing out nation state ownership of football clubs.

We are looking over the cliff edge. Is the game to become part of a sportswashing arms race between dictatorships and oligarchs or are we going to reclaim the game?

At the match on Saturday fans of other clubs and in wider society would respect Newcastle and City fans more if they really recognised how problematic the owners of their respective clubs are.

By all means, let's support our teams, but wouldnt it be great if fans of both teams stood up for human rights in UAE and Saudi  Arabia in the Emirates FA Cup quarter final in the Etihad stadium? What a message that would be for the Gulf dictatorships using our clubs to deflect away attention from their crimes and human rights abuses!.

https://www.nufcfansagainstsportswashing.org.uk/where-is-modern-football-going
Online FiSh77

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 07:49:23 pm »
Nice to see this tinpot club keeping up their tradition of winning fuck all, long may it continue
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:49:23 pm
Nice to see this tinpot club keeping up their tradition of winning fuck all, long may it continue
I was led to believe they were going to buy all the trophies :o

When you think about it, the League Cup final last season was one of their biggest games in a while.
Online JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
I was led to believe they were going to buy all the trophies :o

When you think about it, the League Cup final last season was one of their biggest games in a while.
How long did it take for Abu Dhabis cheating to bear fruit? What makes you think Saudis cheating will get them trophies so quickly? Theyve a lot of catching up to do.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm
How long did it take for Abu Dhabis cheating to bear fruit? What makes you think Saudis cheating will get them trophies so quickly? Theyve a lot of catching up to do.
Abu Dhabi came before FFP.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2341 on: Yesterday at 08:00:11 pm »
How many years is it now.

X tomorrow will be full of these Sportswashed loons moaning about the FFP and PSR and how they can't sponsor themselves to the tune of £400 million a season that they don't generate themselves and how it's not fair. :D

Richard Masters i salute you.

Online JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2342 on: Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm
Abu Dhabi came before FFP.
and continues after FFP
Online kavah

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2343 on: Yesterday at 08:01:17 pm »
Great article DG, very thorough work by the true Geordies
Online JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2344 on: Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm »
Lets all spare a thought for Paully. He was expecting a trophy this season.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2345 on: Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm
and continues after FFP
They had time to build a base before the rules but they also thought the rules didn't have teeth and disregarded it anyway. It's up to the PL to save football.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 01:34:16 am »
So, could be late 2025 at least before Newcastle get a european match
Online TepidT2O

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 09:49:30 am »
Is Eddie for the chop?
Offline ValiantInstance

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 11:06:35 am »
Mourinho will be there by July.
Online Schmidt

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 11:25:27 am »
I actually think Eddie gets another season. Their owners seem more focused on building up their "commercial" side right now and probably have lawyers and accountants poring over everything City have done to see how they can avoid facing similar charges a few years down the line. Similarly, having a British manager in place likely buys then a lot of positivity with the media, whereas as soon as they sack him and hire a (likely) foreign manager there'll be more scrutiny of their games.

 As long as results don't become catastrophic I think they largely leave the manager doing what he wants until either the fans turn on him or they have everything else in place to start climbing the table.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 11:30:39 am »
Yeah the injuries have probably saved him this season too. If he starts next season poorly he'll be gone quickly.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
I was led to believe they were going to buy all the trophies :o

When you think about it, the League Cup final last season was one of their biggest games in a while.

How is Paully allowed to have 2 accounts on here?
No need for it mate. I'm sure there's a Newcastle forum that will agree with your support of sportswashers.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 11:48:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:32:29 am
How is Paully allowed to have 2 accounts on here?
No need for it mate. I'm sure there's a Newcastle forum that will agree with your support of sportswashers.
Does this sound like support? :D

The point is that some got carried away by a fluke season. I said they are not a threat to us because of FFP.  There are so many expert "mindreaders" here that can't interpret simple English sentences.

Pointing out that they've complied with FFP and that it'd make it hard for them to compete and buy trophies shouldn't be hard to understand.  I mean, we have brains and we're allowed to think critically not just adopting a herd mentality.
Online JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:48:18 am
Does this sound like support? :D

The point is that some got carried away by a fluke season. I said they are not a threat to us because of FFP.  There are so many expert "mindreaders" here that can't interpret simple English sentences.

Pointing out that they've complied with FFP and that it'd make it hard for them to compete and buy trophies shouldn't be hard to understand.  I mean, we have brains and we're allowed to think critically not just adopting a herd mentality.
They are self sponsoring, just like Abu Dhabi do.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:53:37 am
They are self sponsoring, just like Abu Dhabi do.
To avoid a circular discussion, ultimate they will find it hard to compete and win trophies because of FFP restrictions. They are a long way away from the highest earning clubs and the related party rules were tightened recently. 

https://theathletic.com/5318883/2024/03/05/premier-league-sanctions-associated-parties?source=user-shared-article
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 12:01:22 pm »
Genuinely think the CL this season was a totally poisoned chalice and they'd have been much better off in the Europa. The easier fixtures in Europa would have allowed them to rotate more for their league campaign and probably had them in position to get Europe again. I think 2 consecutive seasons in Europa for a "club on the up" like Newcastle would have been better than a flash in the pan in the CL and now no European football at all for a season.
