Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 153441 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 01:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.

You use your time as a fan to justify your support of your murderous owners when your longevity as a fan is reason to be utterly appalled by what is happening.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.

That's longer than your overlords allow a lot of their citizens to live.
Or almost as long as they put people in prison for having a different sexual preference or voicing an opinion on social media.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 01:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 05:46:12 pm
Can you elaborate on how Ive been sports-washed?

Ive never defended our owners - Ive simply carried on doing what Ive done for years

I want Rafa back as sporting director and the meltdown will be immense on here! Actually, hes managed in China, yet you lot still love him? Human rights issues?

I'm sure his thread would absolutely skyrocket... from the incredible RAWK record of 7 pages its currently on :lmao
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:06:23 pm
I'm sure his thread would absolutely skyrocket... from the incredible RAWK record of 7 pages its currently on :lmao

Would mostly be laughter that they've hired a sporting director with zero experience of being a sporting director. An absolutely terrible shout.
Offline Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm
Would mostly be laughter that they've hired a sporting director with zero experience of being a sporting director. An absolutely terrible shout.

Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

Quote from: Redley on March 12, 2024, 07:25:15 pm
:lmao

Got to love the complete invention of something which isnt even remotely ever going to be a thingand then getting excited because of an imaginary meltdown over it.

Anthony Gordon allegedly out for 6 months though, thats pretty funny

Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 04:18:28 pm
Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

Pardon?
Online Redley

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 04:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 04:18:28 pm
Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

It shouldn't really need repeating...but you know he's not going to be your new Sporting Director, right? Like that was literally something you invented in your head, its not actually a thing. I'm not sure if you just got confused between something you imagined and real life? 

Quote
Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!

Ahhh shit is he? :( How disappointing. Fucking twitter eh?

Pretty sweet weekend for you Saudi boys. No league games so you cant drop into the bottom half yet, and a weekend hammering by a fellow sportswasher
Online Peabee

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 04:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March  8, 2024, 12:26:24 pm
I've got zero control of who owns NUFC and no I'm not involved.

You're an example of sportswashing in action. A free PR army (I'll avoid the term usually used) that will use their football tribalism to support horrific despots that have taken their club from them and turned it into a geopolitical asset.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 04:37:00 pm »
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 04:18:28 pm


Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!
He's fucking shit.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.



Haha . . the utter delusion. It is anything but!
Online Red Beret

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Paully on March 12, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Its the same NUFC to me that Ive watched at home for 40 years and away for 30 years.

Liar.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 04:18:28 pm
Of course, because people with zero experience in any role have ever succeeded, have they?!

Some player isn't he? Out for six months and makes the England squad for two friendly matches next week!


I know he's a boyhood red but has so far come across as a bit of a gobshite really, maybe that is the Everton effect, I doubt Newcastle will treat that.
