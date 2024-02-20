You've already been owned by a few posters on the subject, there's no need to inflict any more pain!



They are getting the benefits. Clearly. Its there in the league positions, its there in the spending, its there in the players they're able to attract, all of which then helps with the inflated 'genuine' sponsorships they can get which then you know....leads to being able to spend even more, leads to being able to attract even better players, and leads to better league positions...which then helps with even more inflated sponsorships, which leads to being able to spend even more, leads to being able to attract even better players, and leads to better league positions. And then all of a sudden we have a sportswasher winning 4/5 league titles in a row, winning European Cups, dominating domestic cup competitions and using their 'genuine' sponsorship deals to parade themselves as the 'highest earning club in the world'.



Its a shame there isn't some sort of team we could use as an example, but I guess as Liverpool fans we're lucky that we've not suffered at the hands of such a team. Carry on though mate, arguing for sportswashers on Liverpool forum isn't likely to rile or annoy anyone, for the reason just mentioned



You're being childish mate. Now, I clearly said that I was speaking from a professional POV and isn't that the point of a forum? So that we can enrich it with different perspectives. I clearly don't know as much as you when it comes to your profession and I don't mean this in an arrogant way but you're deluded and naive if you really think a Professional Accountant versed in these rules and the regulatory environment got "owned" by people that are not experts in the fieldNow, on to your argument. What I got from your long winded posts is that they inflated sponsorships and this led to an improvement in their performance and it will eventually lead to them winning many trophies.First of all, when did their "inflated" sponsorships (the PL disagrees) come in and how did it have an impact on them finishing in the top 4 last season?? If you want to make an "argument" at least it should be cogent.Secondly, all the money they spent to qualify for the CL was to cover Mike Ashley's slack and it was well within the rules. If it wasn't, they'll have broken FFP by now. You also talked about them attracting better players. Were you under a rock during the summer transfer window? They wanted Szobo but they had no chance when we came in. They can't pay huge wages due to the financial constraints which has an impact on who they can bring. Their squad is nowhere near CL and last season was a fluke.Thirdly, why do you think they were voting against stricter regulations? Because they know that it will restrict them even further. They are currently restricted as Saudi can't throw money at it and buy the best players like sportwashers do and it will be tighter and tighter going forward.The PL is now aligning with the UEFA rules which makes revenue more important. For all your rambling about related party deals (that Leicester have benefited from for years only limited by their owner's wealth, tighter regulations are coming in. Notwithstanding, the PL didn't want Saudi to take over in the first place and, as a result, their every move is watched with a high level of scrutiny.Speaking from my professional lens, I just don't see how they'll eventually do what you think they'll do. Not subscribing to sheep-like group think doesn't mean I'm supporting sportwashers.