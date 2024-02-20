« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 149389 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,931
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:09:03 am
Their reported £40m per season adidas deal is 8 times their previous Castore shirt deal and is bigger than Liverpools basic deal with Nike. Fair market value?

But adidas arent a Saudi company so this isnt a conflict of interest. Oh, look, adidas have just signed an undisclosed strategic partnership deal with Saudi owned Sela, Newcastles lucrative shirt sponsor.
Is this the equivalent of Abu Dhabi routing money through Etihad who then 'sponsor' Man City, as revealed in those leaked emails?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,102
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:09:03 am
Exactly. You can see it already.

Their reported £40m per season adidas deal is 8 times their previous Castore shirt deal and is bigger than Liverpools basic deal with Nike. Fair market value?

But adidas arent a Saudi company so this isnt a conflict of interest. Oh, look, adidas have just signed an undisclosed strategic partnership deal with Saudi owned Sela, Newcastles lucrative shirt sponsor.

Saudia, Noon, Sela, are all owned by KSA PIF and have all given Newcastle lucrative longterm deals that have passed PL scrutiny. Theyre putting the pieces in place in plain sight.



Pfft. Youre just being paranoid.
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Some great posts by MonsLibpool on these last few pages - fair play lad!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,799
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:40:02 am
Is this the equivalent of Abu Dhabi routing money through Etihad who then 'sponsor' Man City, as revealed in those leaked emails?

Seems more like the ADFC/Puma overinflated deal to me. Think the Etihad one is "you send us the money and we'll send it back"
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 02:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Some great posts by MonsLibpool on these last few pages - fair play lad!

His argument was about as strong as your CL performance :)
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:22:48 pm
His argument was about as strong as your CL performance :)

 ;D
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 03:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Some great posts by MonsLibpool on these last few pages - fair play lad!
Back to mid-table obscurity for the head choppers. The Geordies will be crying for Mike Ashley back if the Saudi regime dont copy what Abu Dhabi have done and be quick about it!
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:22:48 pm
His argument was about as strong as your CL performance :)

Ha ha!

Very harsh! A ridiculous injury time pen decision at PSG cost us going through to be fair!

Hopefully we can have a good end to the season with finally having bodies back meaning several options off the bench to finish in the Europa or Conference League!
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 03:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:05:54 pm
Ha ha!

Very harsh! A ridiculous injury time pen decision at PSG cost us going through to be fair!

Hopefully we can have a good end to the season with finally having bodies back meaning several options off the bench to finish in the Europa or Conference League!

It was a strong start, four points from the first two games (and on paper two of the tougher ones) and then a bit shit from there. Only a few points off 6th so there's a chance of Europe

Oops I was sucked in for a minute there to talking about you as if you're a football club  :butt
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:10:38 pm
It was a strong start, four points from the first two games (and on paper two of the tougher ones) and then a bit shit from there. Only a few points off 6th so there's a chance of Europe

Oops I was sucked in for a minute there to talking about you as if you're a football club  :butt
Yeah, careful. He comes on here pretending to be a supporter of a football club and not a despotic regime.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 03:49:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:22:49 pm
Yeah, careful. He comes on here pretending to be a supporter of a football club and not a despotic regime.
They are owned by sportwashers but without the benefits. Yuck!

That could have been Man United as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:35 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,568
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:05:54 pm
Ha ha!

Very harsh! A ridiculous injury time pen decision at PSG cost us going through to be fair!



They have more experience in using their oil money to get what they want obviously
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:49:04 pm
They are owned by sportwashers but without the benefits. Yuck!

That could have been Man United as well.
Apart from the benefits of fake, inflated sponsorships and spending hundreds of millions you mean?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 03:54:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:52:34 pm
Apart from the benefits of fake, inflated sponsorships and spending hundreds of millions you mean?
They will be 6th at best in most seasons. FFP and a better regulatiry environment is stifling them.

Other sportwashers could distract themselves from the guilt with trophies. Newcastle can't.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:58:07 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:49:04 pm
They are owned by sportwashers but without the benefits. Yuck!

What dyou mean without the benefits...? :D

I never expected to see a Liverpool fan making such a foolish argument defending the Saudis. Abu Dhabi got taken over in 2008 and didn't see any benefit until 2012. And you're preaching that Saudi Arabia havent seen any benefit when they got taken over two and a half years ago. Staggering lack of common sense from yourself. More to the point....havent seen any benefit? In their second full season they got to their highest league position in twenty years. I'd say thats a pretty big benefit.

Honestly, whats your motivation to be making such a show of yourself sticking up for them on a Liverpool forum?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 03:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:55:11 pm
What dyou mean without the benefits...? :D

I never expected to see a Liverpool fan making such a foolish argument defending the Saudis. Abu Dhabi got taken over in 2008 and didn't see any benefit until 2012. And you're preaching that Saudi Arabia havent seen any benefit when they got taken over two and a half years ago. Staggering lack of common sense from yourself. More to the point....havent seen any benefit? In their second full season they got to their highest league position in twenty years. I'd say thats a pretty big benefit.

Honestly, whats your motivation to be making such a show of yourself sticking up for them on a Liverpool forum?
Last season was a fluke.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 04:20:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:57:05 pm
Last season was a fluke.

That makes sense actually

See I was thinking that having a net spend over two years that likely eclipsed their net spend of the previous decade, and then getting into the CL spot (and this season a lot higher than they used to be), would be seen as a benefit of their new despotic owners. But you've convinced me otherwise. Just a fluke, nothing to see here, look over there at Leicester look just look stop looking here this is all fine, look at Leicester.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,138
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Some great posts by MonsLibpool on these last few pages - fair play lad!

I missed your answer to the following, being as you are here today and obviously have time to post, heres the question again:

Quote from: Dim Glas on February 20, 2024, 08:02:56 pm
Paully, what do you think of: https://twitter.com/NoSaudiToon

Do you support what they are doing? Are you involved with what they are doing?

I cant think why any decent Newcastle fan would NOT be involved with what they are trying to do for the good of the club they love, so are you involved?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:20:54 pm
That makes sense actually

See I was thinking that having a net spend over two years that likely eclipsed their net spend of the previous decade, and then getting into the CL spot (and this season a lot higher than they used to be), would be seen as a benefit of their new despotic owners. But you've convinced me otherwise. Just a fluke, nothing to see here, look over there at Leicester look just look stop looking here this is all fine, look at Leicester.
First of all, you misinterpreted my first post which shows your bias. I said that a team like Chelsea, could use trophies to distract themselves from the guilt of being owned by a Russian gangster and that Newcastle can't. Does that sound like defending them?

Secondly, clubs can lose £105m over 3 years and their initial spending spree covered the slack left by Mike Ashley in that regard. Going forward, they can't spend like that because the rules have changed. The PL is adopting UEFA's 80% squad cost rule.

And if you're talking about sponsorships. All you need to do is to re-read the thread. It's not difficult.  If the issue is being sponsored by related parties , Leicester are and nobody has an issue with it. The main thing is for it to be at a fair value and for the league to approve it.

There is no need to use mental gymnastics to spin my words :D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,138
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 04:28:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:49:04 pm
They are owned by sportwashers but without the benefits. Yuck!

That could have been Man United as well.

what benefits are there for a club to be owned by human rights abusers?
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 04:35:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:27:50 pm
First of all, you misinterpreted my first post which shows your bias. I said that a team like Chelsea, could use trophies to distract themselves from the guilt of being owned by a Russian gangster and that Newcastle can't. Does that sound like defending them?

Secondly, clubs can lose £105m over 3 years and their initial spending spree covered the slack left by Mike Ashley in that regard. Going forward, they can't spend luke that because the rules have changed.

And if you're talking about sponsorships. All you need to do is to re-read the thread. It's not difficult.  If the issue is being sponsored by related parties , Leicester are and nobody has an issue with it. The main thing is for it to be at a fair value and for the league to approve it.

There is no need to use mental gymnastics to spin my words :D

You've already been owned by a few posters on the subject, there's no need to inflict any more pain!

All I was doing was responding to:

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:49:04 pm
They are owned by sportwashers but without the benefits. Yuck!

They are getting the benefits. Clearly. Its there in the league positions, its there in the spending, its there in the players they're able to attract, all of which then helps with the inflated 'genuine' sponsorships they can get which then you know....leads to being able to spend even more, leads to being able to attract even better players, and leads to better league positions...which then helps with even more inflated sponsorships, which leads to being able to spend even more, leads to being able to attract even better players, and leads to better league positions. And then all of a sudden we have a sportswasher winning 4/5 league titles in a row, winning European Cups, dominating domestic cup competitions and using their 'genuine' sponsorship deals to parade themselves as the 'highest earning club in the world'.

Its a shame there isn't some sort of team we could use as an example, but I guess as Liverpool fans we're lucky that we've not suffered at the hands of such a team. Carry on though mate, arguing for sportswashers on Liverpool forum isn't likely to rile or annoy anyone, for the reason just mentioned :)
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,568
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm »
Saudicastle are just conscious that City have 115 charges and are watching that one carefully. They don't want to spend a fortune then have it taken away, they are pulling every string they can and trying to ensure that is (appears) legal and defensible in court.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Saudicastle are just conscious that City have 115 charges and are watching that one carefully. They don't want to spend a fortune then have it taken away, they are pulling every string they can and trying to ensure that is (appears) legal and defensible in court.
It's not that they don't want to break the rules (they've been voting against stricter regulations). It's that they can't.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,027
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 04:51:36 pm »
When's Beheaddie going to get the chop then?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:35:02 pm
You've already been owned by a few posters on the subject, there's no need to inflict any more pain!

All I was doing was responding to:

They are getting the benefits. Clearly. Its there in the league positions, its there in the spending, its there in the players they're able to attract, all of which then helps with the inflated 'genuine' sponsorships they can get which then you know....leads to being able to spend even more, leads to being able to attract even better players, and leads to better league positions...which then helps with even more inflated sponsorships, which leads to being able to spend even more, leads to being able to attract even better players, and leads to better league positions. And then all of a sudden we have a sportswasher winning 4/5 league titles in a row, winning European Cups, dominating domestic cup competitions and using their 'genuine' sponsorship deals to parade themselves as the 'highest earning club in the world'.

Its a shame there isn't some sort of team we could use as an example, but I guess as Liverpool fans we're lucky that we've not suffered at the hands of such a team. Carry on though mate, arguing for sportswashers on Liverpool forum isn't likely to rile or annoy anyone, for the reason just mentioned :)
You're being childish mate. Now, I clearly said that I was speaking from a professional POV and isn't that the point of a forum? So that we can enrich it with different perspectives.  I clearly don't know as much as you when it comes to your profession and I don't mean this in an arrogant way but you're deluded and naive if you really think a Professional Accountant versed in these rules and the regulatory environment got "owned" by people that are not experts in the field :D

Now, on to your argument. What I got from your long winded posts is that they inflated sponsorships and this led to an improvement in their performance and it will eventually lead to them winning many trophies.

First of all, when did their "inflated" sponsorships (the PL disagrees) come in and how did it have an impact on them finishing in the top 4 last season?? If you want to make an "argument" at least it should be cogent.

Secondly, all the money they spent to qualify for the CL was to cover Mike Ashley's slack and it was well within the rules. If it wasn't,  they'll have broken FFP by now. You also talked about them attracting better players. Were you under a rock during the summer transfer window? They wanted Szobo but they had no chance when we came in. They can't pay huge wages due to the financial constraints which has an impact on who they can bring. Their squad is nowhere near CL and last season was a fluke.

Thirdly, why do you think they were voting against stricter regulations? Because they know that it will restrict them even further. They are currently restricted as Saudi can't throw money at it and buy the best players like sportwashers do and it will be tighter and tighter going forward.

The PL is now aligning with the UEFA rules which makes revenue more important. For all your rambling about related party deals (that Leicester have benefited from for years only limited by their owner's wealth, tighter regulations are coming in. Notwithstanding,  the PL didn't want Saudi to take over in the first place and, as a result, their every move is watched with a high level of scrutiny.

Speaking from my professional lens, I just don't see how they'll eventually do what you think they'll do. Not subscribing to sheep-like group think doesn't mean I'm supporting sportwashers.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:19:00 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,799
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 05:10:30 pm »
Newcastles issue isn't what they have spent, its what they can't spend in the future. The PL is closing all the loopholes that Abu Dhabi have exploited since 2008, fake sponsorships from non  existent companies, owner related sponsors, hugely inflated sponsorship deals (Etihad for one), they're going to have to get very creative to find a way to funnel some of those PIF billions into the club.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
It's virtually impossible for a Newcastle or City fan to come on here and have an earnest conversation about on the pitch performance. We all know it's a farce.

And that's not because "the cartel 6 boys (ironically one being Man City themselves) are scared of us upsetting the apple cart". Literally no one had gripes about Leicester winning the league. It was an incredible achievement, and most importantly it was real. Anything those two achieve is completely hollow.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 