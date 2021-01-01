Their reported £40m per season adidas deal is 8 times their previous Castore shirt deal and is bigger than Liverpools basic deal with Nike. Fair market value? But adidas arent a Saudi company so this isnt a conflict of interest. Oh, look, adidas have just signed an undisclosed strategic partnership deal with Saudi owned Sela, Newcastles lucrative shirt sponsor.
Exactly. You can see it already. Their reported £40m per season adidas deal is 8 times their previous Castore shirt deal and is bigger than Liverpools basic deal with Nike. Fair market value? But adidas arent a Saudi company so this isnt a conflict of interest. Oh, look, adidas have just signed an undisclosed strategic partnership deal with Saudi owned Sela, Newcastles lucrative shirt sponsor. Saudia, Noon, Sela, are all owned by KSA PIF and have all given Newcastle lucrative longterm deals that have passed PL scrutiny. Theyre putting the pieces in place in plain sight.
Is this the equivalent of Abu Dhabi routing money through Etihad who then 'sponsor' Man City, as revealed in those leaked emails?
