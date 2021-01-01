« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 148997 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,928
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:09:03 am
Their reported £40m per season adidas deal is 8 times their previous Castore shirt deal and is bigger than Liverpools basic deal with Nike. Fair market value?

But adidas arent a Saudi company so this isnt a conflict of interest. Oh, look, adidas have just signed an undisclosed strategic partnership deal with Saudi owned Sela, Newcastles lucrative shirt sponsor.
Is this the equivalent of Abu Dhabi routing money through Etihad who then 'sponsor' Man City, as revealed in those leaked emails?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,102
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:09:03 am
Exactly. You can see it already.

Their reported £40m per season adidas deal is 8 times their previous Castore shirt deal and is bigger than Liverpools basic deal with Nike. Fair market value?

But adidas arent a Saudi company so this isnt a conflict of interest. Oh, look, adidas have just signed an undisclosed strategic partnership deal with Saudi owned Sela, Newcastles lucrative shirt sponsor.

Saudia, Noon, Sela, are all owned by KSA PIF and have all given Newcastle lucrative longterm deals that have passed PL scrutiny. Theyre putting the pieces in place in plain sight.



Pfft. Youre just being paranoid.
Logged

Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Some great posts by MonsLibpool on these last few pages - fair play lad!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,790
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:40:02 am
Is this the equivalent of Abu Dhabi routing money through Etihad who then 'sponsor' Man City, as revealed in those leaked emails?

Seems more like the ADFC/Puma overinflated deal to me. Think the Etihad one is "you send us the money and we'll send it back"
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 