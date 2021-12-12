« previous next »
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:51:34 pm
They breached FFP in the Championship but it's fine it's a club like Leicester that does it.

That's a completely different discussion and is absolutely nothing to do with their sponsorship. They just overspent/gambled.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
That's a completely different discussion and is absolutely nothing to do with their sponsorship. They just overspent.
They were bankrolled by Related party deals and overspent. Related party deals are fine when it's poor old Leicester. Then, fair value is important.

Also, breaching it means that they cheated. Everton are seen as cheats for breaking similar rules. Leicester broke the rules, Newcastle haven't.

Where did they get the money that they used to "overspend " ;D. It's hypocrisy IMO.

Good night.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
They were bankrolled by Related party deals and overspent. Related party deals are fine when it's poor old Leicester.

Also, breaching it means that thry cheated. Everton are seen as cheats for breaking similar rules.

I don't even know what you're arguing anymore. No one here has said that related party deals aren't fine. The issue is when said related party deals are way above what non-related party deals would be.

Leicester - owners own a legitimate company. Legitimate company sponsors the football club at a going rate, which then benefits both the football club and the legitimate company. If legitimate company didn't sponsor the club, another legitimate company would be stepping in and paying a similar amount.

Newcastle - owners have a dodgy company. Dodgy company sponsors the football club for much more than any legitimate company would, which only benefits the football club. If dodgy company didn't sponsor the club, a legitimate company would step in and pay significantly less.

Leicester breaking financial rules is an entirely different subject matter and is completely unrelated to any sponsorship.

Leicester - club has a related sponsorship and breaks financial rules. If it didn't have a related sponsorship, it would still break financial rules.

Newcastle - club has a related sponsorship and does not break financial rules. If it didn't have a related sponsorship, it would break financial rules.
Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
Mons has shifted the goals posts quite a bit, but anyway.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/09/newcastle-face-scrutiny-over-new-25m-saudi-sponsorship-deal

Newcastle face scrutiny after signing £25m-a-year Saudi sponsorship deal


Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 10:24:50 pm
So we've established not even a club that won the league had sponsorship that increased five fold overnight.

In fact, has any club increased that much from one deal to another?

Bit weird how not one other business was prepared to fight Sela or Noon to get on their shirt given it was fair value. 
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2165 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm
The issue is when said related party deals are way above what non-related party deals would be. .
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm
And where are all the neural observers claiming Newcastle's sponsorship is above board?

Here's a highly respected journalist speaking out about it:

https://twitter.com/PhilippeAuclair/status/1667443104373145601?t=pFEzEnhGN3gIi2YF39hyNQ&s=19

Heck, you've even got PaddyPower taking the piss:

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1676554646653923328?t=6c4LaD8AbwvI3yUPZJAhqw&s=19
So what was the point of your Phillippe Auclair quote :D

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:35:43 pm
It's still missing the point. It's about "fair value" and not whether they are sponsored by a related entity.

The Premier League (i.e technically a committee of the 20 clubs) reviewed the deal and they were fine with it LOL.

But I'm not surprised though because some jump to conclusions and defend them till the end. First, they were going to buy trophies, then use inflated sponsorship and loan players from Saudi ;D

Also, by "neutral", I'm referring to the public opinion. You literally can't post one article saying that the deal is inflated which is what the rules are about.
If they were definitely going to break the rules without related sponsorships, how come they never did so beforehand?? They didn't earn CL revenue last season and they were fine. LOL
Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:24:50 pm
So we've established not even a club that won the league had sponsorship that increased five fold overnight.

In fact, has any club increased that much from one deal to another?

Bit weird how not one other business was prepared to fight Sela or Noon to get on their shirt given it was fair value. 

Maybe Arsenal, but only because their previous deal was so long to help pay for the stadium.


But I think its perfectly legit that, not only would a company simply cancel a sponsorship deal a year early for a team that has got into the CL for the first time in years, but that a new company would pay four times more, and that the amount has nothing to do with who owns them.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
Mons has shifted the goals posts quite a bit, but anyway.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/09/newcastle-face-scrutiny-over-new-25m-saudi-sponsorship-deal

Newcastle face scrutiny after signing £25m-a-year Saudi sponsorship deal
Pointing out hypocrisy is shifting goal posts now🤣🤣🤣🤣

The Premier League (i.e 20 clubs including us) scrutinised it and they were fine with it. Or does "facing scrutiny" now mean that the deal broke the rules?? If some clubs weren't happy, they would have gone to the press (it's almost a year now).

What I've learned is that actually cheating is fine if it's a club people don't really care about :D and there's wrong with that anyway.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm
Pointing out hypocrisy is shifting goal posts now🤣🤣🤣🤣

The Premier League (i.e 20 clubs including us) scrutinised it and they were fine with it. Or does "facing scrutiny" now mean that the deal broke the rules?? If some clubs weren't happy, they would have gone to the press (it's almost a year now).

What I've learned is that actually cheating is fine if it's a club people don't really care about :D and there's wrong with that anyway.

The Premier League looks after its own interests.
They allowed despotic states like Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia to pass the owners and directors tests.

I suppose you believe this too?
Quote
The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club
Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm
Pointing out hypocrisy is shifting goal posts now🤣🤣🤣🤣

The Premier League (i.e 20 clubs including us) scrutinised it and they were fine with it. Or does "facing scrutiny" now mean that the deal broke the rules?? If some clubs weren't happy, they would have gone to the press (it's almost a year now).

What I've learned is that actually cheating is fine if it's a club people don't really care about :D and there's wrong with that anyway.

Do you also vociferously defend Manchester City? They havent been found guilty by the PL yet, afterall.
rossipersempre

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 10:47:47 pm
I don't get this. Have I just imagined it, or isn't there a "fair market appraisal" clause in the rules around sponsorship now?

And if so, it's extremely easy to enforce. Disclosure (verified) of a minimum of two other bids not selected.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
The Premier League looks after its own interests.
They allowed despotic states like Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia to pass the owners and directors tests.

I suppose you believe this too?
The Premier League was against Saudi taking over Newcastle.  It was the UK government that pushed for it to go through.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
Do you also vociferously defend Manchester City? They havent been found guilty by the PL yet, afterall.
They've already breached UEFA's FFP and got off on a technicality (still got fined). Have Newcastle breached any rule?

Yes or No? It's a very simple question.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
You have wasted your whole evening fighting the good fight of the head choppers  :lmao :lmao
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
You have wasted your whole evening fighting the good fight of the head choppers  :lmao :lmao
They are not relevant to LFC as I said last summer.Top 6 and maybe a Carabao/Europa/Conference League is what they're looking at in the medium term.
 
Spreading misinformation is negative part of the social media age. 

They'll definitely have breached FFP without related party sponsorships when they didn't breach it without European football 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Also, you can multitask, you know?
Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 11:31:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm
They've already breached UEFA's FFP and got off on a technicality (still got fined). Have Newcastle breached any rule?

Yes or No? It's a very simple question.

No. That does not make the sponsor or shirt deals kosher.

But I like the yes or no game, so lets continue. Theyre very simply questions.

Would Sela sponsor Newcastle if they didnt have the same owners? Yes or no?

Would any other company sponsor Newcastle for four times the previous amount? Yes or no?

Did Leicester see a fourfold increase in sponsorship when they won the league? Yes or no?

If Manchester City are not found guilty, does that mean they have not cheated in the PL? Yes or no?

Do you work for a Saudi company? Yes or no?  ;D ;D ;D ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 11:37:05 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:31:45 pm
No. That does not make the sponsor or shirt deals kosher.

But I like the yes or no game, so lets continue. Theyre very simply questions.

Would Sela sponsor Newcastle if they didnt have the same owners? Yes or no?

Would any other company sponsor Newcastle for four times the previous amount? Yes or no?

Did Leicester see a fourfold increase in sponsorship when they won the league? Yes or no?

If Manchester City are not found guilty, does that mean they have not cheated in the PL? Yes or no?

Do you work for a Saudi company? Yes or no?  ;D ;D ;D ;D
To answer your question, all their rivals reviewed the deal and they had no complaints.  If they did, they'd have definitely gone to the press.

Work for a Saudi company?? :D Misinformation is simply the bane of social media. It allows people to post unsubstantiated things like fact. Even, one tosser said that Kelleher is injured.

Leicester breached the rules, Newcastle haven't.  I think people can talk with more certainty about a club that actually breached it. However, for Leicester,  it's simply overspending LOL while for Everton it's blatant cheating🤣🤣🤣🤣

The last line says it all but hey it's an emotional game.
Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:37:05 pm
To answer your question, all their rivals reviewed the deal and they had no complaints.  If they did, they'd have definitely gone to the press.

Work for a Saudi company?? :D Misinformation is simply the bane of social media. It allows people to post unsubstantiated things like fact. Even, one tosser said that Kelleher is injured.

Leicester breached the rules, Newcastle haven't.  I think people can talk with more certainty about a club that actually breached it. However, for Leicester,  it's simply overspending LOL while for Everton it's blatant cheating🤣🤣🤣 🤣

The last line says it all but hey it's an emotional game.

They really were simple questions, why dodge them?  They just need a yes or no.

And that question isnt disseminating wrong information, it was asking a question. Just trying to find out why youd defend the head choppers, but not other corrupt clubs 🤣🤣🤣 🤣
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
They really were simple questions, why dodge them?  They just need a yes or no.

And that question isnt disseminating wrong information, it was asking a question. Just trying to find out why youd defend the head choppers, but not other corrupt clubs 🤣🤣🤣 🤣
Ok, my answer is no to all your questions.

Does the below quote suggest I am defending head choppers? This was after their best season in 20 years:🤡🤡

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.msg18877617#msg18877617

This also provides more context
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.msg18876515#msg18876515
Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2179 on: Today at 12:07:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm
Ok, my answer is no to all your questions.

Does the below quote suggest I am defending head choppers? This was after their best season in 20 years:🤡🤡

If they are all no, why defend the head choppers?

(There was no quote below at the time of this posting)

MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2180 on: Today at 12:11:01 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:07:52 am
If they are all no, why defend the head choppers?

(There was no quote below at the time of this posting)

Edit: was that last line the quote? If so, why are you defending the head choppers now?
Look at who I was responding to LOL. Now it all makes sense.
Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2181 on: Today at 02:04:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:01 am
Look at who I was responding to LOL. Now it all makes sense.

I know nothing about the person you were responding to.

But the post you linked to; I agree with you, theyll do nothing in the next few years. But they will within the next decade, theyll show their hand and probably get away with it.

25 mill will turn into 30 mill that will turn into 60 mill.

Im not sure how someone can look at Man City and not see Newcastle going the same way. Both hurt LFC, both are cheats.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2182 on: Today at 08:12:48 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:04:29 am
I know nothing about the person you were responding to.

But the post you linked to; I agree with you, theyll do nothing in the next few years. But they will within the next decade, theyll show their hand and probably get away with it.

25 mill will turn into 30 mill that will turn into 60 mill.

Im not sure how someone can look at Man City and not see Newcastle going the same way. Both hurt LFC, both are cheats.
There is simply too much scrutiny on Newcastle for it to happen. They are not our rivals so Liverpool fans should not be paranoid about them.

Their rivals are teams like Brighton, Villa and Spurs. Those are the ones that should worry about them and that's not because they are cheating .
RedSince86

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2183 on: Today at 08:15:02 am
The Saudi FC fans on X all crying about the restrictions on over inflated deals.

*Chef's Kiss*

thejbs

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2184 on: Today at 08:42:56 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:12:48 am
There is simply too much scrutiny on Newcastle for it to happen. They are not our rivals so Liverpool fans should not be paranoid about them.

Their rivals are teams like Brighton, Villa and Spurs. Those are the ones that should worry about them and that's not because they are cheating .

Thats like saying Wigan, Stoke and West Ham are the ones who should be worried about Man City.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2185 on: Today at 08:51:25 am
Who is paranoid ?
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2186 on: Today at 08:51:37 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:56 am
Thats like saying Wigan, Stoke and West Ham are the ones who should be worried about Man City.
Time proved the assertion I made last year to be correct and it will prove this too. People can continue to be paranoid contrary to available evidence though.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2187 on: Today at 09:00:16 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:37 am
Time proved the assertion I made last year to be correct and it will prove this too. People can continue to be paranoid contrary to available evidence though.


Who is paranoid ?
thejbs

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2188 on: Today at 09:02:00 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:37 am
Time proved the assertion I made last year to be correct and it will prove this too. People can continue to be paranoid contrary to available evidence though.

Their underperforming this season proves theyll never manage to break the top 5? Lets look at your post in 6 years, Mystic Meg. If any of us still care about football by then, that is!

Took City 4 seasons of cheating under Mansour to get champions league football.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2189 on: Today at 09:04:00 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:00:16 am

Who is paranoid ?
Unreasonably or obsessively anxious, suspicious, or mistrustful

You can re-read the thread with this definition in mind.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2190 on: Today at 09:05:15 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:02:00 am
Their underperforming this season proves theyll never manage to break the top 5? Lets look at your post in 6 years, Mystic Meg. If any of us still care about football by then, that is!
I said that they don't have the capacity to regularly make the top 4 because of where they are financially and the restrictions.  Then the same people were still unreasonably suspicious and they said they'd definitely breach the rules.

One has been making the same argument while another keeps jumping from to another as time has been proving him wrong.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2191 on: Today at 09:08:49 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:04:00 am
Unreasonably or obsessively anxious, suspicious, or mistrustful

You can re-read the thread with this definition in mind.

Didn't realise that you were a shrink.

Maybe a bit of self diagnosis is in order.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2192 on: Today at 09:12:19 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:08:49 am
Didn't realise that you were a shrink.

Maybe a bit of self diagnosis is in order.
All you need is to re-read the unsubstantiated claims in this thread including some from you :D

I never knew that stating facts was paranoia 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

First, it was "they'll buy the league"
Then, it was "they'll sell players to Saudi for inflated fees"
The it was "they'll abuse Saudi"
And the "they'll have breacged FFP without the Sela sponsorship"

If I touched a nerved by referring to your post last year, I apologise.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2193 on: Today at 09:15:32 am
I've only ever called them murdering bastard and taken the piss, but go ahead and quote some of my posts.

My post last year, fucking hell, I struggle to remember what I posted last month, good to know that our resident shrink is keeping the receipts.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2194 on: Today at 09:16:40 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:15:32 am
I've only ever called them murdering bastard and taken the piss, but go ahead and quote some of my posts.
Apologies mate.

For them it's the worst of both worlds. They are owned by sportwashers but they can't benefit from the instant success that it used to bring.
