They were bankrolled by Related party deals and overspent. Related party deals are fine when it's poor old Leicester.



Also, breaching it means that thry cheated. Everton are seen as cheats for breaking similar rules.



I don't even know what you're arguing anymore. No one here has said that related party deals aren't fine. The issue is when said related party deals are way above what non-related party deals would be.Leicester - owners own a legitimate company. Legitimate company sponsors the football club at a going rate, which then benefits both the football club and the legitimate company. If legitimate company didn't sponsor the club, another legitimate company would be stepping in and paying a similar amount.Newcastle - owners have a dodgy company. Dodgy company sponsors the football club for much more than any legitimate company would, which only benefits the football club. If dodgy company didn't sponsor the club, a legitimate company would step in and pay significantly less.Leicester breaking financial rules is an entirely different subject matter and is completely unrelated to any sponsorship.Leicester - club has a related sponsorship and breaks financial rules. If it didn't have a related sponsorship, it would still break financial rules.Newcastle - club has a related sponsorship and does not break financial rules. If it didn't have a related sponsorship, it would break financial rules.