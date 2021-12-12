« previous next »
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2160 on: Today at 09:52:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:51:34 pm
They breached FFP in the Championship but it's fine it's a club like Leicester that does it.

That's a completely different discussion and is absolutely nothing to do with their sponsorship. They just overspent/gambled.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2161 on: Today at 09:55:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:52:23 pm
That's a completely different discussion and is absolutely nothing to do with their sponsorship. They just overspent.
They were bankrolled by Related party deals and overspent. Related party deals are fine when it's poor old Leicester. Then, fair value is important.

Also, breaching it means that they cheated. Everton are seen as cheats for breaking similar rules. Leicester broke the rules, Newcastle haven't.

Where did they get the money that they used to "overspend " ;D. It's hypocrisy IMO.

Good night.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2162 on: Today at 10:00:35 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:55:12 pm
They were bankrolled by Related party deals and overspent. Related party deals are fine when it's poor old Leicester.

Also, breaching it means that thry cheated. Everton are seen as cheats for breaking similar rules.

I don't even know what you're arguing anymore. No one here has said that related party deals aren't fine. The issue is when said related party deals are way above what non-related party deals would be.

Leicester - owners own a legitimate company. Legitimate company sponsors the football club at a going rate, which then benefits both the football club and the legitimate company. If legitimate company didn't sponsor the club, another legitimate company would be stepping in and paying a similar amount.

Newcastle - owners have a dodgy company. Dodgy company sponsors the football club for much more than any legitimate company would, which only benefits the football club. If dodgy company didn't sponsor the club, a legitimate company would step in and pay significantly less.

Leicester breaking financial rules is an entirely different subject matter and is completely unrelated to any sponsorship.

Leicester - club has a related sponsorship and breaks financial rules. If it didn't have a related sponsorship, it would still break financial rules.

Newcastle - club has a related sponsorship and does not break financial rules. If it didn't have a related sponsorship, it would break financial rules.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2163 on: Today at 10:22:37 pm
Mons has shifted the goals posts quite a bit, but anyway.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/09/newcastle-face-scrutiny-over-new-25m-saudi-sponsorship-deal

Newcastle face scrutiny after signing £25m-a-year Saudi sponsorship deal


Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2164 on: Today at 10:24:50 pm
So we've established not even a club that won the league had sponsorship that increased five fold overnight.

In fact, has any club increased that much from one deal to another?

Bit weird how not one other business was prepared to fight Sela or Noon to get on their shirt given it was fair value. 
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2165 on: Today at 10:28:06 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:00:35 pm
The issue is when said related party deals are way above what non-related party deals would be. .
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:31:55 pm
And where are all the neural observers claiming Newcastle's sponsorship is above board?

Here's a highly respected journalist speaking out about it:

https://twitter.com/PhilippeAuclair/status/1667443104373145601?t=pFEzEnhGN3gIi2YF39hyNQ&s=19

Heck, you've even got PaddyPower taking the piss:

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1676554646653923328?t=6c4LaD8AbwvI3yUPZJAhqw&s=19
So what was the point of your Phillippe Auclair quote :D

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:35:43 pm
It's still missing the point. It's about "fair value" and not whether they are sponsored by a related entity.

The Premier League (i.e technically a committee of the 20 clubs) reviewed the deal and they were fine with it LOL.

But I'm not surprised though because some jump to conclusions and defend them till the end. First, they were going to buy trophies, then use inflated sponsorship and loan players from Saudi ;D

Also, by "neutral", I'm referring to the public opinion. You literally can't post one article saying that the deal is inflated which is what the rules are about.
If they were definitely going to break the rules without related sponsorships, how come they never did so beforehand?? They didn't earn CL revenue last season and they were fine. LOL
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2166 on: Today at 10:28:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:24:50 pm
So we've established not even a club that won the league had sponsorship that increased five fold overnight.

In fact, has any club increased that much from one deal to another?

Bit weird how not one other business was prepared to fight Sela or Noon to get on their shirt given it was fair value. 

Maybe Arsenal, but only because their previous deal was so long to help pay for the stadium.


But I think its perfectly legit that, not only would a company simply cancel a sponsorship deal a year early for a team that has got into the CL for the first time in years, but that a new company would pay four times more, and that the amount has nothing to do with who owns them.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2167 on: Today at 10:32:57 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 10:22:37 pm
Mons has shifted the goals posts quite a bit, but anyway.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/09/newcastle-face-scrutiny-over-new-25m-saudi-sponsorship-deal

Newcastle face scrutiny after signing £25m-a-year Saudi sponsorship deal
Pointing out hypocrisy is shifting goal posts now🤣🤣🤣🤣

The Premier League (i.e 20 clubs including us) scrutinised it and they were fine with it. Or does "facing scrutiny" now mean that the deal broke the rules?? If some clubs weren't happy, they would have gone to the press (it's almost a year now).

What I've learned is that actually cheating is fine if it's a club people don't really care about :D and there's wrong with that anyway.
