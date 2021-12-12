« previous next »
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2080 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:29:08 pm
Piss off Paully, everyone of you that backs those murderous bastards is a c*nt.

Supporting a football club which I've done for 40 years makes you a c*nt.

Brilliant.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2081 on: Today at 02:41:34 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:40:09 pm
Supporting a football club which I've done for 40 years makes you a c*nt.

Brilliant.

At least you're learning.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2082 on: Today at 02:46:31 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:40:09 pm
Supporting a football club which I've done for 40 years makes you a c*nt.

Brilliant.

The club you supported for those 40 years is completely dead.
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2083 on: Today at 03:04:58 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:40:09 pm
Supporting a football club which I've done for 40 years makes you a c*nt.

Brilliant.
That club doesn't exist anymore.

It's been cuckood by murderers. All that's left is the name and location. A shell front.

Those that support that shell are now, sadly, useful enablers.
jillcwhomever

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2084 on: Today at 03:11:26 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:40:09 pm
Supporting a football club which I've done for 40 years makes you a c*nt.

Brilliant.

You can support a team and be informed like these are:

https://twitter.com/NoSaudiToon
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2085 on: Today at 03:12:46 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:40:09 pm
Supporting a football club which I've done for 40 years makes you a c*nt.

Brilliant.

We'll give you the first 38, everything after that relates to your conscience.


Your club has been taken off you, you don't matter anymore except for your FFP contribution money and unquestioning support
JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2086 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:23:40 pm
ONE idiotic post saying that?
Might only be one posting that, but everyone of you are condoning it.
LuverlyRita

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2087 on: Today at 03:17:20 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:11:26 pm
You can support a team and be informed like these are:

https://twitter.com/NoSaudiToon
I have a massive respect for this group who, despite the awfulness of the Mike Ashley years, are just not prepared to sell their souls to the devil in exchange for silverware. I will be delighted if the Saudi's decide to remove their tarnished cash and I can return to having a soft-spot for the club.
jillcwhomever

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2088 on: Today at 03:19:25 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:17:20 pm
I have a massive respect for this group who, despite the awfulness of the Mike Ashley years, are just not prepared to sell their souls to the devil in exchange for silverware. I will be delighted if the Saudi's decide to remove their tarnished cash and I can return to having a soft-spot for the club.

For the sake of Paul as well who could go back to a least following them again.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2089 on: Today at 03:27:16 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:19:25 pm
For the sake of Paul as well who could go back to a least following them again.


I feel for the genuine supporters who have had their club taken from them, their alternatives are to;


Swap to Sunderland
Pray for the good old days with Ashley
Give up on sport altogether
Follow a RL club who got beat 110-0 at the weekend (a record)
Follow a RU club who have not won a game all season
Travel to Durham and bore yourself to death watching cricket
Try and convince yourself that Basketball is worth watching when (to me) it seems about as entertaining as bricklaying
Continue leasing your soul
Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2090 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:27:16 pm

I feel for the genuine supporters who have had their club taken from them, their alternatives are to;


Swap to Sunderland
Pray for the good old days with Ashley
Give up on sport altogether
Follow a RL club who got beat 110-0 at the weekend (a record)
Follow a RU club who have not won a game all season
Travel to Durham and bore yourself to death watching cricket
Try and convince yourself that Basketball is worth watching when (to me) it seems about as entertaining as bricklaying
Continue leasing your soul

So you're saying a genuine supporter should swap NUFC for Sunderland? Jesus Christ.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2091 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:32:06 pm
So you're saying a genuine supporter should swap NUFC for Sunderland? Jesus Christ.


I did say I felt sorry about your choices, at least we have another PL club to choose from  :D and a decent Rugby Club
JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2092 on: Today at 03:35:31 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:32:06 pm
So you're saying a genuine supporter should swap NUFC for Sunderland? Jesus Christ.
A genuine supporter? Of what? The Saudi regime?
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2093 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:32:06 pm
So you're saying a genuine supporter should swap NUFC for Sunderland? Jesus Christ.
Sunderland should be a lot more palatable than murdering sportswashers who have ransacked your club for political ends.

You should all be out on the streets of Newcastle protesting against these scumbags for bringing your club into disrepute. Instead, the vast majority of you are defending them because they have money.

Surely you realize your club name, location and branding has been bought as a front? The fans bought off as propaganda tools and enablers, just like those at Abu Dhabi 115s FC.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2094 on: Today at 03:44:51 pm
How many of you would switch to Everton if we got taken over by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund?
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2095 on: Today at 03:45:53 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:23:40 pm
ONE idiotic post saying that?

But the rest of the forum has just let it go by and continued the discussion. I guarantee if someone on here suggested Jamal Kashoggis attack be replicated on a departing Liverpool employee, they would be banned straight away.

EVERY fanbase has idiots. Ive met many idiots that are Liverpool fans. But when a fanbase lets fellow fans get away with mocking murders, thats what concerns me.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2096 on: Today at 03:46:32 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:44:51 pm
How many of you would switch to Everton if we got taken over by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund?

I wouldn't. However the club I grew up supporting for 40 years would no longer exist, so I'd likely just put more effort into supporting my local club full time rather than part time.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2097 on: Today at 03:48:27 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:44:51 pm
How many of you would switch to Everton if we got taken over by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund?


I'd just give up (I have another alternative luckily)


It would take a complete mental breakdown for me to support everton (before and after) although there was a time, a long, long time ago when it was plausible but then Kennedy got shot
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2098 on: Today at 03:49:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:44:51 pm
How many of you would switch to Everton if we got taken over by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund?
I'd go to match Marine, like I did as a kid when Liverpool weren't playing.

I wouldn't touch Everton, but they'd still be preferable to murderers who killed my club.
Red Beret

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2099 on: Today at 03:51:32 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:44:51 pm
How many of you would switch to Everton if we got taken over by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund?

Fuck that shit. I'd switch to Tranmere.
