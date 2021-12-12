So you're saying a genuine supporter should swap NUFC for Sunderland? Jesus Christ.



Sunderland should be a lot more palatable than murdering sportswashers who have ransacked your club for political ends.You should all be out on the streets of Newcastle protesting against these scumbags for bringing your club into disrepute. Instead, the vast majority of you are defending them because they have money.Surely you realize your club name, location and branding has been bought as a front? The fans bought off as propaganda tools and enablers, just like those at Abu Dhabi 115s FC.