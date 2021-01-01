Howe still has a bit of goodwill in the bank for last season and he's proven a reliable toady when asked questions about Newcastle's ownership. I doubt they fire him this season. They might take a look in the summer though as it seems unlikely that Howe will get Newcastle into the top four again - the stars aligned perfectly for them last season and they still finished below Man U!



If it was just Mr & Mrs Staveley perhaps, but the real owners? I don't think they do 'goodwill', especially after the club got humiliated in the CL.Whenever Howe gets the chop matters little, but I'd be surprised if he's allowed to eke out their increasingly miserable season. Especially when there's a time-sensitive golden opportunity to get Mourinho with his profile. I'm sure the hoteliers of Newcastle are already refurbing their best suites in readiness.