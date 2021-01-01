« previous next »
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 10:41:09 am »
Wasn't he living in a hotel when he was United manager because his family stayed in London?
Can't see them being too keen in moving to Newcastle, though his kids are grown up now.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 10:42:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:23:07 am
Howe still has a bit of goodwill in the bank for last season and he's proven a reliable toady when asked questions about Newcastle's ownership.  I doubt they fire him this season.  They might take a look in the summer though as it seems unlikely that Howe will get Newcastle into the top four again - the stars aligned perfectly for them last season and they still finished below Man U!
If it was just Mr & Mrs Staveley perhaps, but the real owners? I don't think they do 'goodwill', especially after the club got humiliated in the CL.

Whenever Howe gets the chop matters little, but I'd be surprised if he's allowed to eke out their increasingly miserable season. Especially when there's a time-sensitive golden opportunity to get Mourinho with his profile. I'm sure the hoteliers of Newcastle are already refurbing their best suites in readiness.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:33:35 pm »
From the Tiber to the Tyne. Shudder.
Online 12C

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 12:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:33:35 pm
From the Tiber to the Tyne. Shudder.

The Chop on the Tyne
Online Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 12:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 01:52:00 pm
You call me pathetic ?. Wow. Sportswashed much ?

Paully wont be back for a bit to answer you.

Hes a coward, like his clubs manager.
Online Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm
Nah, pathetic is putting a tea towel on your head and celebrating your club being bought by one of the most horrific regimes on the planet.

I've never done that and it's a complete minority who have done that, cheers.
Online Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:16 pm
Paully wont be back for a bit to answer you.

Hes a coward, like his clubs manager.

I'm a coward?
