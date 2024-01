Eddie Howe next for the chop? And I mean that literally.



Running his team into the ground as soon as they had European football can't fill his paymasters with much confidence in his viability as a long term fit.Seems like last season may just have been an aberration and he's now reverting back to his comfort zone of midtable. Hope he enjoyed that the glorious 6 game CL run enough to justify becoming a puppet shill.