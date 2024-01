I know a salary cap isn't considered feasible, but what about a transfer spending cap? Or is that already part of the profit and sustainability rules?



Or instead of a salary cap on individual wages, what about a cap as a percentage? Or do club earnings fluctuate so much they could find themselves well within the limit one season but breaking it the next? (of course Everton would break it every year...)



There's already a salary cap in place (effectively). The is linked to how much club's make under UEFA's squad cost rule.They don't need to call it a salary cap but it IS a salary cap.From LFC's POV, things are aligning for us and we can win more based on the strong foundations built by FSG. In the medium term, Madrid, LFC, United and Bayern should be the most competitive clubs in Europe based on their sheer financial power (the first three principally) and their competitive advantage (Bayern). City will be part of this group if they circumvent the 115 charges. The £110m we bid for Caicedo shows what we can do now and the good thing is that it is sustainable as long as we sign the right players. How United have been getting it wrong for so long remains a mystery but long may it continue.