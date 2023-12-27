That bloody cartel. How are clubs like Aston Villa ever meant to compete for top 4 now.
Poor Leicester had the same problem. Just couldn`t break into the cartel
That cartel also confuses me.
Aren't Chelsea and Spurs part of it? Don't they realise that being part of the cartel means a guaranteed spot in the top 6 every season?
Chelsea finished 12th last season and are dicking about in 10th this year.
Spurs have finished 8th and 7th in recent seasons.
They're not doing this cartel thing really well are they?