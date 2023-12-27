« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 129252 times)

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 08:01:37 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:36:03 am
Newcastle have stopped bleating about injuries now and are bleating about not being able to spend £530bn to instantly become a top club. I know Chelsea and City worked their way quickly to top by spending/cheating but the rules are different for Newcastle. How do they believe Liverpool, United, Arsenal and uhum Spurs manage to get there? Years of success (or in Spurs case nearly success and being in London, and they are probably not big 6 anyway)
It's taken 68 years so fvar to avoid domestic success, have some more patience you bleating divots

Any examples of where Eddie Howe (assume you mean him by 'Newcastle') has been bleating about injuries?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 08:19:36 am »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:01:37 am
Any examples of where Eddie Howe (assume you mean him by 'Newcastle') has been bleating about injuries?

Quote
Of course, weve suffered the injuries weve had and those players you see arent availableI dont think anyone is coming back in the next few days, Howe told reporters on Tuesday.

It was really good that we had Joelinton return today, hes been a massive miss for us.

And weve still got players that are finding their fitness from playing matches, which is never ideal, and there were several players on the pitch today in that respect.

Weve not had it easy, and I think that needs to be acknowledged by me more than anyone else in my reflection of the team. 27/12/2023

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 09:40:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:19:36 am


And Joelinton is now out for six weeks FFS!!!!

Logged

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 09:50:05 am »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 09:40:37 am
And Joelinton is now out for six weeks FFS!!!!


How long is Khashoggi out for ?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 09:54:27 am »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 09:40:37 am
And Joelinton is now out for six weeks FFS!!!!
Aye.

Joelinton: Newcastle United midfielder ruled out for minimum of six weeks with thigh injury - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67956658

That has to be one of the most predictable injuries in history though.  The workrate and intensity game after game after game with almost no rotation.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,990
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 09:55:39 am »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 09:40:37 am
And Joelinton is now out for six weeks FFS!!!!



What do you hope to gain by posting on here? Im not expecting a serious answer, but you never know.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,368
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 10:02:03 am »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 09:40:37 am
And Joelinton is now out for six weeks FFS!!!!



Who have you got to go running around booting people now?
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 10:04:10 am »
Hordes of Newcastle fans crying on Twitter because P&S won't allow their owners to buy their way to the top.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 10:04:47 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:04:10 am
Hordes of Newcastle fans crying on Twitter because P&S won't allow their owners to buy their way to the top.

After spending £400 million in less than 2 years.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,368
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 10:05:34 am »
That bloody cartel. How are clubs like Aston Villa ever meant to compete for top 4 now.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,884
  • Believer
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 10:08:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:05:34 am
That bloody cartel. How are clubs like Aston Villa ever meant to compete for top 4 now.

Poor Leicester had the same problem. Just couldn`t break into the cartel
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,549
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 10:09:09 am »
I'm confused. I thought Newcastle were a massive club? So why are P&S rules preventing them spending like a massve club?

Surely it couldn't be because they aren't actually massive, but instead they're just like any other small club and have to spend within their means?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 10:15:13 am »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 09:40:37 am
And Joelinton is now out for six weeks FFS!!!!
Oh no, has he lost his head about it?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,549
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:05:34 am
That bloody cartel. How are clubs like Aston Villa ever meant to compete for top 4 now.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:08:05 am
Poor Leicester had the same problem. Just couldn`t break into the cartel

That cartel also confuses me.
Aren't Chelsea and Spurs part of it? Don't they realise that being part of the cartel means a guaranteed spot in the top 6 every season?

Chelsea finished 12th last season and are dicking about in 10th this year.
Spurs have finished 8th and 7th in recent seasons.

They're not doing this cartel thing really well are they?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 10:42:05 am »
Does every club have a vote on P&S every season?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 