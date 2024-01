I remember Tevez doing the same thing for van der Sar when Gerrard was taking his pen in the 1-4 at Old Trafford. van der Sar ignored him and still didn't keep it out.



As a goalkeeper I'd ignore players doing that too. You have to go with your gut, not the guess of an outfield player.Looking at the video I saw, by the time Gordon was pointing right, Mo's body shape was already suggesting left to me.