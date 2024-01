Jota couldn't really win in that situation. If Dubravka hadn't caught him then he would have scored but Dubravka did catch him and knocked him out of his stride. If Jota stays on his feet, stretches for the shot and doesn't score then I don't think Taylor would have spotted it (and there's no way the VAR would have given the penalty if Taylor hadn't such is the stupid way it's been implemented). This is the referee that didn't see Joelinton foul Diaz and instead booked Diaz and didn't see Livramento kick Gomez's ankles out from under him!



That one penalty decision has successfully distracted away from another overall dreadful performance by Taylor with most of his incorrect decisions going against us. The scrutiny should be on how Newcastle still had 11 players at the point of the Dubravka/Jota incident but that's been brushed under the carpet.