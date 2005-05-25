« previous next »
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

Red Beret

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1800 on: Today at 10:44:37 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:33:41 am
They've already beaten City this season. With the way they press and the atmosphere they generate,  they can get something.

An early goal would help.

They were in a far stronger position when that happened. Newcastle are an absolute shambles right now. I don't think they have the temperament, the discipline or the stamina to get a result against City, even if it is at home.

More likely the crowd goes full Goodison and starts getting on their backs; then a player does something stupid and gets the kind of soft red he would never get playing us.

That said, I'll be made up to be wrong.
Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1801 on: Today at 10:49:34 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:14:23 am
Only saw yesterday that Michael Beale is managing them. They are doing very well this season.

Hes only just gone there I think, they sacked Tony Mowbray which I think went down pretty badly with the fans.
Legs

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1802 on: Today at 10:50:47 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:44:37 am
They were in a far stronger position when that happened. Newcastle are an absolute shambles right now. I don't think they have the temperament, the discipline or the stamina to get a result against City, even if it is at home.

More likely the crowd goes full Goodison and starts getting on their backs; then a player does something stupid and gets the kind of soft red he would never get playing us.

That said, I'll be made up to be wrong.

They do have a 12 day break between PL games the unfortunate thing for us is they play Sunderland in the cup so they will have to go strong in that one.
DelTrotter

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1803 on: Today at 10:54:02 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:33:34 am
Yeah they've fallen to bits defensively in a way that I don't think they can't just blame injuries/fatigue unless it't something abnormal on the latter bit. Know not everyone is a stats fan, but their xg against from PSG away onwards is abysmal. Sheffield United, worst defence in the league have given up over 3xg 3 times to Newcastle City and Chelsea all season.  Newcastle gave up 4.4 to Psg and have given up over 3 in 4/7 league matches since then to Everton, Spurs, Forrest and us. That's a crazy drop off. Prior to that PSG game they'd given up over 2 only once. Not sure I've seen such a sharp drop off like it.

Yeah it's wild, feels more likely City do them for 5 or 6 than they get something at the moment which is a shame as it should be one of City's toughest aways left. Someone is having a day where everything goes in and they get done for 9 or 10 if they don't sort it out which would be extremely amusing to be fair.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1804 on: Today at 10:55:01 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:54:02 am
Yeah it's wild, feels more likely City do them for 5 or 6 than they get something at the moment which is a shame as it should be one of City's toughest aways left. Someone is having a day where everything goes in and they get done for 9 or 10 if they don't sort it out which would be extremely amusing to be fair.
They are game raisers at home. Even a draw would be fine.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1805 on: Today at 11:01:14 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:12:41 am
They better get their shit together for the 13th

I don't expect them to get anything against Man City. They have the local derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup on the 6th, so Howe won't be resting any of his starters over the weekend ...
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1806 on: Today at 11:24:38 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:01:14 am
I don't expect them to get anything against Man City. They have the local derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup on the 6th, so Howe won't be resting any of his starters over the weekend ...
But, but, but they've ony got 11 players who can stand up and most of those are old or young, they are such a brave team....

Eddie Howe always says he doesn't complain but he's insidious in the way that he does, he tries to complain nicely but it's still bleating, like a lamb just about to be slaughtered
JC the Messiah

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1807 on: Today at 11:36:20 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:01:14 am
I don't expect them to get anything against Man City. They have the local derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup on the 6th, so Howe won't be resting any of his starters over the weekend ...

Still plenty of time between those two fixtures
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1808 on: Today at 11:40:46 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:36:20 am
Still plenty of time between those two fixtures

Howe has run his players into the ground. A 12 days pause could have been enough to refresh them, but they will have to go full strength against Sunderland ...
BarryCrocker

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1809 on: Today at 11:42:55 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:01:14 am
I don't expect them to get anything against Man City. They have the local derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup on the 6th, so Howe won't be resting any of his starters over the weekend ...

My prediction.

Lose against Sunderland. Howe sacked. New manager bounce against Man City.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1810 on: Today at 11:44:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:42:55 am
My prediction.

Lose against Sunderland. Howe sacked. New manager bounce against Man City.

To be fair, that would be the best case scenario ...
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1811 on: Today at 12:36:57 pm
We should have got the snivelling arsehole the sack last night, only poor finishing and some ridiculous goalkeeping stopped us getting double figures against them.  Hed have been sent for first thing this morning if we put away our chances.
killer-heels

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1812 on: Today at 12:41:03 pm
Fuck Saudi Arabia, the shit hole.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1813 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm





Exclusive: Apparently ordered for St.Saudi Park on Amazon Prime
newterp

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1814 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:52:10 am
I'll laugh my tits off if Sunderland do them over.  Newcastle are shattered and Sunderland should be well up for a game like this. Expecting a very dirty game.

would be a shame if Newcastle picked up injuries. Then Beheddie would have an excuse he could trot out....oh.
elsewhere

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1815 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm
Shearer can go fuck himself, used to not mind the twat but he saw his colors and what a scumbag he is since the takeover.

https://twitter.com/alanshearer/status/1741939730177015990
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1816 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:01:26 pm
Shearer can go fuck himself, used to not mind the twat but he saw his colors and what a scumbag he is since the takeover.

https://twitter.com/alanshearer/status/1741939730177015990

He used to be a very dirty player. I will never know why the England fans have considered him as some sort of a "gentleman" player ...
Agent99

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1817 on: Today at 02:11:47 pm
This the same Alan Shearer that kicked a player in the face?
Henry Gale

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1818 on: Today at 02:12:18 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:01:26 pm
Shearer can go fuck himself, used to not mind the twat but he saw his colors and what a scumbag he is since the takeover.

https://twitter.com/alanshearer/status/1741939730177015990

Never liked him, got a face you would want to smack. I think it's that silly little smile he does.

Would have loved to have seen him and Roy keane kick shit out of each other.
So Howard Philips

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1819 on: Today at 02:12:45 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:01:26 pm
Shearer can go fuck himself, used to not mind the twat but he saw his colors and what a scumbag he is since the takeover.

https://twitter.com/alanshearer/status/1741939730177015990

Surely the blame should be on Ian Wrighty who posted the original comment, not in Shearer who was just agreeing?
BigCDump

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1820 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:12:45 pm
Surely the blame should be on Ian Wrighty who posted the original comment, not in Shearer who was just agreeing?

Though Wright is ok in some places he's forced to be as clueless as the rest of the BBC mob.MotD is completely unwatchable, even on days we thrash Man Utd 7-0. Can't wait for the day we stop paying that atrocious BBC licence.
elsewhere

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1821 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm
Chakan

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1822 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:31:47 pm
this is embnarrassing Shearer

https://twitter.com/bitginger/status/1741987789015593445

Oh look it's Shearer going down like the sack of shit he is.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1823 on: Today at 03:00:45 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:31:47 pm
this is embnarrassing Shearer

https://twitter.com/bitginger/status/1741987789015593445

Well, it's embarrassing now Alan is it not, that this old clip is going to be circulated more than anything else and remind people what a snide bastard you used to be and what a biased hypocrite you are now.


I think the BBC should look at why an Ambassador of the Saudi government is being paid by the corporation to spout their propaganda
Hestoic

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1824 on: Today at 03:07:22 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:00:45 pm
Well, it's embarrassing now Alan is it not, that this old clip is going to be circulated more than anything else and remind people what a snide bastard you used to be and what a biased hypocrite you are now.


I think the BBC should look at why an Ambassador of the Saudi government is being paid by the corporation to spout their propaganda

Probably because the BBC are also getting paid.
Red Beret

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1825 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:08:26 pm
He used to be a very dirty player. I will never know why the England fans have considered him as some sort of a "gentleman" player ...

What? Captain Elbows himself? Surely not!

Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1826 on: Today at 03:08:58 pm
Dubravka


"I tried to pull my arms and not catch him. I felt the contact but I don't know what else I should do.
"In the end it was a penalty, so there's no point in arguing with them.
tubby

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1827 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:07:29 pm
What? Captain Elbows himself? Surely not!



Yeah not sure anyone English ever thought of Shearer as a gentleman on the pitch.  Lineker, sure, but Shearer?  No chance.
thejbs

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1828 on: Today at 03:28:10 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 02:24:51 pm
Though Wright is ok in some places he's forced to be as clueless as the rest of the BBC mob.MotD is completely unwatchable, even on days we thrash Man Utd 7-0. Can't wait for the day we stop paying that atrocious BBC licence.

You know the bbc have other content?
[new username under construction]

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1829 on: Today at 03:41:00 pm
King of the backing into players while they are jumping for the ball
elsewhere

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1830 on: Today at 04:11:20 pm
Martin Dúbravka has accepted it was a penalty.

My arms are not trying to catch him. I don't have to agree but at the end of the day it was a penalty."

This is what the keeper says yet the whole media is still whining and bitching
tubby

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1831 on: Today at 04:13:30 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:11:20 pm
Martin Dúbravka has accepted it was a penalty.

My arms are not trying to catch him. I don't have to agree but at the end of the day it was a penalty."

This is what the keeper says yet the whole media is still whining and bitching

Ex-Newcastle players and Neville doesn't really equate to the whole media world.  There's barely been a mention of it anywhere today that I can see.  I don't have social media, though.
