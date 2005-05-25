« previous next »
Online Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:33:41 am
They've already beaten City this season. With the way they press and the atmosphere they generate,  they can get something.

An early goal would help.

They were in a far stronger position when that happened. Newcastle are an absolute shambles right now. I don't think they have the temperament, the discipline or the stamina to get a result against City, even if it is at home.

More likely the crowd goes full Goodison and starts getting on their backs; then a player does something stupid and gets the kind of soft red he would never get playing us.

That said, I'll be made up to be wrong.
Online Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 10:49:34 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:14:23 am
Only saw yesterday that Michael Beale is managing them. They are doing very well this season.

Hes only just gone there I think, they sacked Tony Mowbray which I think went down pretty badly with the fans.
Online Legs

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 10:50:47 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:44:37 am
They were in a far stronger position when that happened. Newcastle are an absolute shambles right now. I don't think they have the temperament, the discipline or the stamina to get a result against City, even if it is at home.

More likely the crowd goes full Goodison and starts getting on their backs; then a player does something stupid and gets the kind of soft red he would never get playing us.

That said, I'll be made up to be wrong.

They do have a 12 day break between PL games the unfortunate thing for us is they play Sunderland in the cup so they will have to go strong in that one.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 10:54:02 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:33:34 am
Yeah they've fallen to bits defensively in a way that I don't think they can't just blame injuries/fatigue unless it't something abnormal on the latter bit. Know not everyone is a stats fan, but their xg against from PSG away onwards is abysmal. Sheffield United, worst defence in the league have given up over 3xg 3 times to Newcastle City and Chelsea all season.  Newcastle gave up 4.4 to Psg and have given up over 3 in 4/7 league matches since then to Everton, Spurs, Forrest and us. That's a crazy drop off. Prior to that PSG game they'd given up over 2 only once. Not sure I've seen such a sharp drop off like it.

Yeah it's wild, feels more likely City do them for 5 or 6 than they get something at the moment which is a shame as it should be one of City's toughest aways left. Someone is having a day where everything goes in and they get done for 9 or 10 if they don't sort it out which would be extremely amusing to be fair.
Online MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 10:55:01 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:54:02 am
Yeah it's wild, feels more likely City do them for 5 or 6 than they get something at the moment which is a shame as it should be one of City's toughest aways left. Someone is having a day where everything goes in and they get done for 9 or 10 if they don't sort it out which would be extremely amusing to be fair.
They are game raisers at home. Even a draw would be fine.
Online PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:12:41 am
They better get their shit together for the 13th

I don't expect them to get anything against Man City. They have the local derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup on the 6th, so Howe won't be resting any of his starters over the weekend ...
Online Black Bull Nova

  emo
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:01:14 am
I don't expect them to get anything against Man City. They have the local derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup on the 6th, so Howe won't be resting any of his starters over the weekend ...
But, but, but they've ony got 11 players who can stand up and most of those are old or young, they are such a brave team....

Eddie Howe always says he doesn't complain but he's insidious in the way that he does, he tries to complain nicely but it's still bleating, like a lamb just about to be slaughtered
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 11:36:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:01:14 am
I don't expect them to get anything against Man City. They have the local derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup on the 6th, so Howe won't be resting any of his starters over the weekend ...

Still plenty of time between those two fixtures
Online PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 11:40:46 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:36:20 am
Still plenty of time between those two fixtures

Howe has run his players into the ground. A 12 days pause could have been enough to refresh them, but they will have to go full strength against Sunderland ...
